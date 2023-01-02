ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Spacious $20 Million San Francisco Home Has Jaw-Dropping Bay and City Views

By Emma Reynolds
 3 days ago
Spacious isn’t the first word that comes to mind with San Francisco real estate , but this magnificent home at 2626 Larkin fits the bill. Located in the city’s upscale Russian Hill neighborhood, the 10,824-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a guest apartment, five bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It’s currently listed for $20 million.

Designed by San Francisco architect Sandy Walker in 2013, with interior architecture and design by Helga Horner, the residence is crafted to perfection with globally sourced materials. The elegant home has classic and elegant European-inspired interiors with gorgeous interior features with five total levels. The most striking feature is the floating helix staircase, crafted from Scagliola Stone with a hand-hammered bronze handrail by Brian Martin. The staircase connects three of the five floors, and the top floor features a large skylight, from which a Diego Chilo-designed Venini glass chandelier hangs from. The skylight brings in plenty of natural light, which makes the space feel even larger and inviting.

A floor above the main entry level contains the gourmet kitchen, outfitted with a Calcutta marble island and countertops, Italian-made walnut cabinetry, Miele appliances and a Bluestar range. The family room, also on this level, has an opening to the backyard, which has a generous seating area, pizza oven, outdoor fireplace and barbecue. The doors fold back to create a lovely indoor-outdoor living arrangement. There’s also a dining room with a fireplace, bleached walnut cabinetry and two balconies with west-facing views.

The primary suite steals the show and has a gas fireplace and seating area in front of a balcony with northwest views. Meanwhile, the ensuite primary bathroom has Bahia and azure granite and quartzite slabs and a floating crystal shower, as  well as TVs hidden within the vanity mirrors. Even the walk-in closet was designed to perfection and it features a dressing room with Macassar Ebony finishes. All of the other bedrooms feature balconies and incredible views.

The kitchen.

The top level of the home, which is opened up via the large skylight, houses a family room with a bar, curved fireplace wall and an entertainment room. Through glass doors there’s another terrace with sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Bay and the city. Other amenities include a wine cellar; a walnut-clad elevator with access to all floors; roof deck; five-car garage with a mechanical lift; a media room; and an office.

Unique design details include imported Petit Belgian Granite, French white oak floors by Maison Nicholas, lime plaster floating walls from Olivier Garnier Decorative Finishes, THG faucets, museum-quality lighting, hand-forged ironwork and Italian-fabricated door hardware and mirrors. The property is listed by Nina Hatvany of Team Hatvany at Compass in San Francisco.

Check out more photos of 2626 Larkin here:

The top floor, featuring the skylight, chandelier and floating staircase.
The home, located in the center.
The rooftop terrace.
The primary bedroom.
The office.
Views from the balconies.
