wjol.com

New Lenox Police Investigate Threat at Area Catholic School

The New Lenox Police Department is sharing details after an incident an area Catholic school on Thursday afternoon. It was around 1:00 pm that Police were called to Saint Jude Catholic School after a report of an alleged threat made by a student. During the investigation the NLPD have determined that no actual threat existed. An investigation is underway and authorities tell WJOL this appears to be an isolated incident.
NEW LENOX, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County deputies handle three crashes Thursday

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says deputies handled three crashes Thursday. Roads were slick from an overnight snowfall. The sheriff's office did not specify if the slick conditions were a factor in the crashes. The first crash happened at about 6:20 Thursday morning in the area of Rogers Road and...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Farm Bureau scholarship applications available

Scholarships are available for students through the Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau. Farm Bureau Director Victoria Lundh says the farm bureau awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships last year. Your browser does not support the audio element. Lundh says students can find more information and sign up for the scholarships online. Your...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

One person hurt in three-vehicle crash in Yorkville

One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Yorkville at Route 34 and Cannonball Trail Wednesday morning. The Yorkville Police Department says that two vehicles were stopped at the light on 34 when a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Kathe L. Gusler, of Yorkville, hit the rear of the first stopped vehicle, causing it to hit the second stopped vehicle.
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville Ward 4 candidate dropped from ballot; Ward 3 candidate kept on by electoral board

Yorkville Ward 4 alderman candidate Sammy Hall is being removed from the ballot in the April 4th Consolidated Election. The decision was handed down Wednesday evening by the three member Yorkville Electoral Board. The board consists of Mayor John Purcell, City Clerk Jori Behland, and Ward 3 Alderman Chris Funkhouser. During a second hearing, the board ruled to keep Ward 3 candidate Malanda Griffin on the ballot. For Griffin's hearing, Ward 1 Alderman Ken Koch sat in for Funkhouser who is running for reelection in Ward 3.
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County Circuit Clerk ready to implement SAFE-T Act, or not

Kendall County Circuit Clerk Matt Prochaska says that his office is ready to implement the SAFE-T Act or not if the Illinois Supreme Court declares the law unconstitutional. Late last week, the Illinois Supreme Court granted a request from Kane and DuPage counties to put the bill on hold after a Kankakee County Judge ruled that the portions of the bill, including the cash free bail system is unconstitutional.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

18-year-old dies after I-55 crash in Will County

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — An 18-year-old suburban man died late Monday night following a crash on I-55 in Will County. Illinois State Police said a 2022 Grey Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound near mile marker 258, located in Plainfield, when the 18-year-old driver lost control at around 11:40 p.m. The...
WILL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Jerel “Jerry” Anderson, 70

Jerel “Jerry” Anderson, 70, of Earlville, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Earlville. He was born September 4, 1952 in Mendota, IL the son of Harlan and Lois (Stewart) Anderson. Jerry grew up in Earlville, graduated from Earlville High School and from N.I.U. in DeKalb, IL with a degree in Computer Science. He worked for several phone companies and helped his dad farm. After his dad’s death he farmed in the Earlville area for many years.
EARLVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in deadly Kane County school bus crash

KANE COUNTY - An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a Kane County school bus crash that killed two siblings on Halloween. Court documents have revealed Tyler Schmidt was high on marijuana and speeding when he slammed into the back of the school bus, carrying grade school students.
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Batavia man charged in crash with parked squad car

A Batavia man is facing charges after a crash with a parked Batavia Police squad car on Christmas Eve. 59-year-old Samuel J. Kramer is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving an accident scene, failure to give aid after a crash, and attempting to flee a police officer.
BATAVIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Grundy County’s First Baby of 2023 is Here

Grundy County’s first baby of the New Year arrived at Morris Hospital on January 2, 2023, at 6:23 a.m. Baby girl Paige Lee Ann Wade is the daughter of Kayla Koch and Jeremy Wade of Marseilles. Delivered by Morris Hospital obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Mary Fitzgibbon, Paige weighed 6 lbs., 5...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet

Westbound I-80 is closed between Chicago Street and Center Street. It’s closed due to a semi accident that was reported at 3:45 a.m. Traffic getting by on the shoulder.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Phyllis C. O'Connell, 82

Phyllis C. O'Connell, 82, of Lake Holiday, Sandwich, IL, passed away December 31, 2022 at Anthology of Wheaton in Wheaton, IL. She was born August 31, 1940, in Hammond, IN, the daughter of Herman and Sadie Shrago. Phyllis O'Connell married Dennis O’Connell on December 17, 1981 in Wheaton, IL. Phyllis achieved her undergraduate degree from Indiana University and proceeded to complete her post graduate studies at Loyola University in Chicago. Phyllis began her lifelong passion for education when other kids would have their favorite activities Phyllis wanted to play school and always had to be the teacher. Her professional journey into education began as a fourth-grade teacher in Indiana, after earning her master’s & beginning her doctorate in education she became an elementary school Principal in West Chicago Illinois and even when getting to retirement age she continued teaching as an Adjunct Professor at North Central College. She took part in serving her community in organizations including Fox Valley Older Adults.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Missing Montgomery man found dead in Plano lake

A man who was reported missing from the Village of Montgomery on Sunday was recovered from a small lake in Plano, located south of Route 34 in a wooded area Monday afternoon. The Plano Police Department says the nineteen-year-old was found deceased in the water. His body was recovered by the Little-Rock Fox Fire Protection District. Police do not believe the death is suspicious, although an investigation is ongoing. The Plano Police Department says there is no danger to the public.
PLANO, IL

