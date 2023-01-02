Read full article on original website
wjol.com
New Lenox Police Investigate Threat at Area Catholic School
The New Lenox Police Department is sharing details after an incident an area Catholic school on Thursday afternoon. It was around 1:00 pm that Police were called to Saint Jude Catholic School after a report of an alleged threat made by a student. During the investigation the NLPD have determined that no actual threat existed. An investigation is underway and authorities tell WJOL this appears to be an isolated incident.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County deputies handle three crashes Thursday
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says deputies handled three crashes Thursday. Roads were slick from an overnight snowfall. The sheriff's office did not specify if the slick conditions were a factor in the crashes. The first crash happened at about 6:20 Thursday morning in the area of Rogers Road and...
WSPY NEWS
Farm Bureau scholarship applications available
Scholarships are available for students through the Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau. Farm Bureau Director Victoria Lundh says the farm bureau awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships last year. Your browser does not support the audio element. Lundh says students can find more information and sign up for the scholarships online. Your...
schaumburgtownship.org
Cook County Board of Review Residential Property Tax Appeals Period Open Now– January 25, 2023
Residents can appeal their Cook County property taxes with the Board of Review at the Township of Schaumburg now through January 25, 2023. The Township is open during the appeals period to assist residents Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 – 5pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 – 6:30pm. The Township has two options for appeals:
WSPY NEWS
One person hurt in three-vehicle crash in Yorkville
One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Yorkville at Route 34 and Cannonball Trail Wednesday morning. The Yorkville Police Department says that two vehicles were stopped at the light on 34 when a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Kathe L. Gusler, of Yorkville, hit the rear of the first stopped vehicle, causing it to hit the second stopped vehicle.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville Ward 4 candidate dropped from ballot; Ward 3 candidate kept on by electoral board
Yorkville Ward 4 alderman candidate Sammy Hall is being removed from the ballot in the April 4th Consolidated Election. The decision was handed down Wednesday evening by the three member Yorkville Electoral Board. The board consists of Mayor John Purcell, City Clerk Jori Behland, and Ward 3 Alderman Chris Funkhouser. During a second hearing, the board ruled to keep Ward 3 candidate Malanda Griffin on the ballot. For Griffin's hearing, Ward 1 Alderman Ken Koch sat in for Funkhouser who is running for reelection in Ward 3.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich City Council continues discussion on potential late fee increases for water and sewer bills
The Sandwich City Council on Tuesday tabled an ordinance that would increase late fees for residents who fall behind on their water and sewer bill. The city council normally meets on Mondays, but had this Monday off due to the holiday. Mayor Todd Latham says the decision to table the...
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park police give locks to Hyundai owners
It's not too late. The Orland Park Police Department will be giving away free anti-theft wheel lock devices to Hyundai owners until 4 p.m. Thursday. Supply is limited and appointments are recommended.
Are Illinois Schools Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? What to Know As MLK Day Approaches
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed on the third Monday of January each year, this year falls on Jan. 16. The holiday, which often sees community gatherings, parades and celebrations across the country, is honored by many with acts of service or events surrounding voting rights. The day...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Circuit Clerk ready to implement SAFE-T Act, or not
Kendall County Circuit Clerk Matt Prochaska says that his office is ready to implement the SAFE-T Act or not if the Illinois Supreme Court declares the law unconstitutional. Late last week, the Illinois Supreme Court granted a request from Kane and DuPage counties to put the bill on hold after a Kankakee County Judge ruled that the portions of the bill, including the cash free bail system is unconstitutional.
WGNtv.com
18-year-old dies after I-55 crash in Will County
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — An 18-year-old suburban man died late Monday night following a crash on I-55 in Will County. Illinois State Police said a 2022 Grey Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound near mile marker 258, located in Plainfield, when the 18-year-old driver lost control at around 11:40 p.m. The...
WSPY NEWS
Jerel “Jerry” Anderson, 70
Jerel “Jerry” Anderson, 70, of Earlville, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Earlville. He was born September 4, 1952 in Mendota, IL the son of Harlan and Lois (Stewart) Anderson. Jerry grew up in Earlville, graduated from Earlville High School and from N.I.U. in DeKalb, IL with a degree in Computer Science. He worked for several phone companies and helped his dad farm. After his dad’s death he farmed in the Earlville area for many years.
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. As early as Friday, asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly Kane County school bus crash
KANE COUNTY - An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a Kane County school bus crash that killed two siblings on Halloween. Court documents have revealed Tyler Schmidt was high on marijuana and speeding when he slammed into the back of the school bus, carrying grade school students.
WSPY NEWS
Batavia man charged in crash with parked squad car
A Batavia man is facing charges after a crash with a parked Batavia Police squad car on Christmas Eve. 59-year-old Samuel J. Kramer is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving an accident scene, failure to give aid after a crash, and attempting to flee a police officer.
WSPY NEWS
Grundy County’s First Baby of 2023 is Here
Grundy County’s first baby of the New Year arrived at Morris Hospital on January 2, 2023, at 6:23 a.m. Baby girl Paige Lee Ann Wade is the daughter of Kayla Koch and Jeremy Wade of Marseilles. Delivered by Morris Hospital obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Mary Fitzgibbon, Paige weighed 6 lbs., 5...
wjol.com
Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet
Westbound I-80 is closed between Chicago Street and Center Street. It’s closed due to a semi accident that was reported at 3:45 a.m. Traffic getting by on the shoulder.
fox32chicago.com
DuPage County reports first pediatric flu death in nearly 5 years
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - DuPage County is reporting its first pediatric flu death of the season and the first for the county in nearly five years. In order to protect the family, the health department will not be releasing the child's age or name. The child’s death is the third...
WSPY NEWS
Phyllis C. O'Connell, 82
Phyllis C. O'Connell, 82, of Lake Holiday, Sandwich, IL, passed away December 31, 2022 at Anthology of Wheaton in Wheaton, IL. She was born August 31, 1940, in Hammond, IN, the daughter of Herman and Sadie Shrago. Phyllis O'Connell married Dennis O’Connell on December 17, 1981 in Wheaton, IL. Phyllis achieved her undergraduate degree from Indiana University and proceeded to complete her post graduate studies at Loyola University in Chicago. Phyllis began her lifelong passion for education when other kids would have their favorite activities Phyllis wanted to play school and always had to be the teacher. Her professional journey into education began as a fourth-grade teacher in Indiana, after earning her master’s & beginning her doctorate in education she became an elementary school Principal in West Chicago Illinois and even when getting to retirement age she continued teaching as an Adjunct Professor at North Central College. She took part in serving her community in organizations including Fox Valley Older Adults.
WSPY NEWS
Missing Montgomery man found dead in Plano lake
A man who was reported missing from the Village of Montgomery on Sunday was recovered from a small lake in Plano, located south of Route 34 in a wooded area Monday afternoon. The Plano Police Department says the nineteen-year-old was found deceased in the water. His body was recovered by the Little-Rock Fox Fire Protection District. Police do not believe the death is suspicious, although an investigation is ongoing. The Plano Police Department says there is no danger to the public.
