Phyllis C. O'Connell, 82, of Lake Holiday, Sandwich, IL, passed away December 31, 2022 at Anthology of Wheaton in Wheaton, IL. She was born August 31, 1940, in Hammond, IN, the daughter of Herman and Sadie Shrago. Phyllis O'Connell married Dennis O’Connell on December 17, 1981 in Wheaton, IL. Phyllis achieved her undergraduate degree from Indiana University and proceeded to complete her post graduate studies at Loyola University in Chicago. Phyllis began her lifelong passion for education when other kids would have their favorite activities Phyllis wanted to play school and always had to be the teacher. Her professional journey into education began as a fourth-grade teacher in Indiana, after earning her master’s & beginning her doctorate in education she became an elementary school Principal in West Chicago Illinois and even when getting to retirement age she continued teaching as an Adjunct Professor at North Central College. She took part in serving her community in organizations including Fox Valley Older Adults.

SANDWICH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO