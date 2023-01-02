Read full article on original website
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
Eater
Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter
More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
NYC’s Hottest New Nightclub To Open Inside A Converted Hangar In Brooklyn
Renowned nightlife duo, Alex Neuhausen and Lilly Wolfson, famous for their underground party series ‘Secret Loft,’ is swapping the auto garage for a converted hangar this February! The ‘Secret Loft’ House Party Promoters originally got their start with hosting unforgettable experiences in a refurbished Brooklyn auto garage, but in 2023, they have much bigger plans. This year’s hottest new nightclub will be inside a converted hangar in East Williamsburg! The duo has been planning and fundraising for their newest venture, better known as SILO, for the past three years. The club’s name “captures the industrial feel of the space and the neighborhood, like a military missile silo. It also feels like a grain silo (big vertical cylinder) turned on its side,” explains the founders. Partygoers will officially be able to explore what they have dreamed up on February 10th, 2023.
‘Not Done Lightly’: Popular Lynbrook Restaurant Closing After 15 Years
A popular Long Island restaurant known for its casual American cuisine is closing after 15 years in business. McQuades Neighborhood Grill, located in Lynbrook at 275 Merrick Road, has been sold to new owners, restaurant owner Jim McQuade revealed in a Facebook post Monday, Jan. 2. “The decision to sell...
Eater
This New Branch of a Historic Pizzeria Is as Good as Naples if You Keep It Simple
By all means, go to L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele and try the margherita ($20). Located at the corner of Greenwich Avenue at 2 Bank Street in the West Village, da Michele is an offshoot of a venerable Naples pizza parlor founded in 1870 (the same destination featured in Elizabeth Gilbert’s Eat Pray Love). The pizza that sat before me in our newly opened branch seemed nearly identical to the one I’d eaten years before in Italy at the original da Michele. And it came closer to replicating the taste and appearance of true Neapolitan pizza than anything yet in New York City.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A Guide to Nusr Et Steakhouse’s New York Menu
Nusr Et Steakhouse is a Turkish steakhouse that has recently opened up in New York City. The restaurant is known for its delicious steak, but also offers a variety of other dishes. Whether you’re looking for an appetizer, main course, or dessert, Nusr Et Steakhouse’s New York menu has something for everyone. Here is a guide to the restaurant’s offerings.
New York’s famous Restaurants Of 2023.
Even though the reopening of so many restaurants in New York after the pandemic was exciting, the addition of more than 300 wonderful new eateries speaks volumes about the spirit of the city. I've eaten at restaurants in every borough (except Staten Island) over the past year that can hold their own against the best New York City restaurants to ever open, in no particular order.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A new cool science-themed playground will soon open at Pier 26
Add this to your list of must-visit destinations with kids in tow: the Pier 26 Science Play Area at North Moore Street in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park is scheduled to open to the public some time this year—and the recently-released renderings make it clear that it’s going to be a pretty cool spot to hang out in.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Doing it her way: Lower East Side’s Puma Perl asserts herself with her music and poetry
Once you’ve heard Puma Perl read her poems, solo or accompanied by live musicians, you can’t help but hear that voice in your head as you read her work on the printed page. It’s a voice as distinctive as her poetry, born in Brooklyn and nourished on the...
From Falafel to Dumplings: A Guide to the Street Food in New York
New York City is known for its diverse and vibrant food culture, with a wide variety of street food options to choose from. Here are five food streets in New York City:. 1. Smorgasburg: Located in Brooklyn, Smorgasburg is a weekly outdoor food market featuring over 100 local and international food vendors. You can find everything from artisanal ice cream and gourmet sandwiches to exotic flavours and international cuisine.
The Best Delis You Must Try in Westchester, New York
According to Yelp reviews, these Westchester delis are to die for. Don't believe me? Check out the glowing reviews left by people like you below!
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Welcome to the Manhattan Cathedral Library
Welcome to the Manhattan Cathedral Library, a valuable resource for anyone seeking to expand their knowledge. Located in New York City, the library offers a wide range of books, periodicals, and other materials to help you in your research pursuits. History and Mission. The Manhattan Cathedral Library traces its roots...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New York City chef Morgan Jarrett talks incorporating zero-waste, plant-based dishes into her menus
A New York City chef is taking an Empire State Building restaurant by storm with plant-based dishes that are healthy and delicious. Chef Morgan Jarrett was born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, and learned to cook at a young age. As a young adult, she picked up a job at a wine bar in her area and learned that she wanted to go to school in New York and make a name for herself.
Truth Behind New Year's Eve Times Square Bathroom Situation Is Unfortunate
Yeah, we'll pass on that.
fox5ny.com
Concerns about Broadway as 10 shows set to close
NEW YORK - Tourism is not back to pre-pandemic levels and some experts say, as a result, Broadway is continuing to take a hit. Michael Riedel is a Theater Critic and Radio Host with 710 WOR. "The tourist audience is not back in a big way in the way Broadway...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A Guide to Food Pantries in Manhattan
Food insecurity is a major problem in New York City and in the United States as a whole. Thankfully, food pantries in Manhattan provide much-needed support for those in need. In this guide, we’ll discuss some of the best food pantries in Manhattan, how to access them, and what types of food they provide.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Museum of Modern Art stabbing suspect to finally face justice in New York
The prime suspect in last year’s violent stabbing at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) has finally been extradited to New York to face arraignment on assault and attempted murder charges, police announced Tuesday. Gary Cabana, 60, is accused of attacking two museum employees on March 12, 2022, after,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Central Park West Historic District
The Central Park West Historic District is a National Historic Landmark located in New York City. The district is comprised of a number of buildings that line Central Park West, from West 59th Street to West 110th Street. The area has been home to some of the most elite and affluent members of New York City society since the late 19th century and has a number of impressive buildings, including the Dakota, the San Remo, and the Majestic. The Central Park West Historic District is considered one of the most desirable addresses in Manhattan and is a popular destination for visitors to the city.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Zadie Smith's debut play is opening in Brooklyn this year
This spring, prolific writer Zadie Smith will be debuting her first play, The Wife of Willesden, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) in association with the American Repertory Theater. The work is an adaptation of Geoffrey Chaucer’s renowned story The Wife of Bath, which is part of the author’s...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
