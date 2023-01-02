2024 NHL Winter Classic to be held at T-Mobile Park

The 2024 NHL Winter Classic will be held at T-Mobile Park and will feature a game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights, according to a media release from the Seattle Mariners.

Started in 2008, the Winter Classic is an annual event, played outdoors, and will be the first outdoor game for the Kraken.

“Outdoor hockey is at the essence of our game and the way many of our players grew up playing,” said Ron Francis, Seattle Kraken general manager. “We are thrilled to have the chance to showcase this in Seattle.”

The game is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

“We are honored that the NHL has selected the Kraken, in just our second season, to host this amazing event at the home of our friends, the Mariners,” said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Kraken. “Over 40,000 fans will witness the beauty and grace of our wonderful game in a venue that showcases the Puget Sound surrounded by the Cascade and Olympic mountains.”

To receive updates and ticket information, hockey fans can sign up here. Tickets are expected to go on sale in the Spring of 2023.

