PHOTO: City of Houston Fire Department personnel
Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Contact him by phone at 417-967-2000 or by email at ddavison@houstonherald.com. More by Doug Davison.
CLELIA PEMBROOK PIERCE
Clelia Pembrook Pierce, 96, was born May 21, 1926. She went to be with the Lord on Jan. 3, 2023. She was daughter of Edgar and Maude Robertson Pembrook. She was united in marriage to Warren Gaylan Pierce on June 11, 1944, at Graff, Mo., by the Rev. Guy Hutsell. One son was born to this union.
WANDA JEAN “HANEY” FLOYD
Wanda Jean “Haney” Floyd was born Aug. 3, 1933 at Houston, Mo. to Roy and Anna “Kirkwood” Haney, and passed away Jan. 2, 2023. Wanda married Gene Floyd March 11, 1949. They had 59 ½ years together and to this union three children were born.
The library has lots to offer in 2023
With a new year comes a new chapter in all our lives. The library is the perfect place to start a new chapter with a new book!. Suggested reading displays in the Houston branch this month are: “New Year/New Project or Hobby,” books with blue covers to “Beat the Winter Blues,” and “Popular Reads in 2022.”
DEATH NOTICE: Wanda Floyd
Services for Wanda Jean Floyd, 89, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at First Free Baptist Church in Houston. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
Departments called to structure fire
Three departments were called just before 7 a.m. to a structure fire in Licking. Personnel from the Licking, Raymondville and Houston Rural fire departments responded to 233 Maple Ave., where a home was reported on fire. An early report said it was sparked by a water heater short.
It’s all about 2023
2023 should be an exciting year for the sheriff’s office, as funds are becoming available from the law enforcement sales tax that was passed in 2022. I look forward to being able to offer competitive wages to the deputies and jail staff, and add additional staff during the year.
County hunters kill 110 deer during alternative methods season
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 8,599 deer during the alternative methods portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 24 – Jan. 3. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 200 deer harvested, Harrison with 186 and Macon with 162....
Wanted man arrested in Texas County
A man wanted on a Howell County felony warrant was arrested Wednesday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lonnie W. Mahan, 48, was taken to the Howell County Jail in West Plains. The exact charge was not specified.
Plato called to aid in Wright County fire
The Plato Fire Department was called at about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday to assist firefighters in Wright County with a structure fire. It was in the 8800 block of Highway H, authorities said.
Houston man faces felony charges after trio of traffic stops in Houston
A Houston man faces several felony charges after three traffic stops in October, two made by Houston Police Department officers and another by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy. Clarence L.W. Hall, 31, of 16,000 block Hog Creek Road in Houston, is charged with three counts of driving while...
Influenza cases at 228 in county
Influenza cases in Texas County stood at 228 for the season, according to a report issued Tuesday by the Texas County Health Department. The season-to-date total is influenza A (210), influenza B (17) and one untyped. Here is the breakdown by age: 0-1 (19), 2-4 (20), 5-14 (52), 15-24 (28),...
