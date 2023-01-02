ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
StyleCaster

Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Dad Billy Ray—Where She Makes Most of Her Money

Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc, which was alongside her father. Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter...
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities

When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Footwear News

Miranda Lambert Goes Western in Cap-Toe Boots & Cowboy Hat With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in Las Vegas

Miranda Lambert took some time off from her Las Vegas Residency, “Velvet Rodeo,” to have some fun in the Sin City. The country singer posed with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, wearing a chic western outfit. She wore a unicorn-printed blouse underneath an embroidered motorcycle jacket that featured cacti, flowers, and perfectly placed silver studs along the edge of the creation. She slipped on a pair of leather pants with a boot cut to match the jacket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) Her accessories included a wide-brim fedora hat with a cactus sketch and a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Emotional Christmas Song She Wrote After Her Divorce: Watch

Kelly Clarkson got into the holiday spirit with her Kellyoke performance on the Dec. 13 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. However, it wasn’t all festive and cheerful, as she sang her heartbreaking ballad, “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know).” The song was featured on Kelly’s 2021 Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around, and she penned it following her painful divorce from Brandon Blackstock, who she split from in 2020.
People

Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals 'Super Special' Modern Nursery as Baby Son's Due Date Approaches

The Selling Sunset star proudly gave her Instagram followers a tour of the chic space, which features chevron wallpaper, a contemporary crib and plenty of elephant decor Heather Rae El Moussa is ready for her baby son! In a nursery reveal on Instagram Tuesday, the Selling Sunset star, 35, gave her followers a tour of the modern space her son with husband Tarek El Moussa will call home. In partnership post with Babyletto, Heather offered a short spin around the black, white and gray room, which features chevron wallpaper,...
People

Gwyneth Paltrow Poses with Her 2 Kids and Mom Blythe Danner on New Year's Tropical Getaway

"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," the actress and Goop mogul captioned her Instagram family photo post Gwyneth Paltrow is welcoming the new year with her family by her side. The actress and Goop founder/CEO, 50, said farewell to 2022 on a tropical getaway with mom Blythe Danner, 18-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 16. In a three-photo slideshow shared on her Instagram feed Saturday, Paltrow posed with her kids and Danner, 79, as they soaked up the sun together. "Wrapped up...
WWD

Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Gwen Stefani's Sparkly Catsuit On 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani showed off her epic curves and signature eye-catching style in a skintight, ruby red and glitter-adorned catsuit on The Voice! The Grammy winner, 53, stunned viewers in the custom, crystal-embellished piece from Vrettos Vrettakos on a recent episode of the musical competition show, and fans can’t get enough of its glamorous detailing and flattering fit.
Elle

Heidi Klum Rang In The New Year With A Steamy PDA-Filled Hot Tub Pic

If you spent New Year's Eve asleep on the couch by 10 pm surrounded in pizza, 2023 sunglasses, and full intentions of staying up until midnight (me), the time has come to live vicariously through Heidi Klum who is out here doing it right. Heidi rang in the new year...
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 53, Celebrates New Year’s Day With Girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, After Going Instagram Official

Diddy, 53, and Yung Miami, 28, celebrated New Year’s together, shortly after they confirmed their romance on social media. The couple enjoyed a sunshine-filled trip to Saint Barts, where they were spotted on Diddy’s luxurious yacht with friends on January 1. The “Bad Boy for Life” rapper wore a white and green cloth polo shirt with a white bucket hat. Miami rocked a pink dress that showcased her sexy curves on the yacht.
People

People

