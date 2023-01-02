Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Miley Cyrus Reveals What Comment Made Dolly Parton ‘Clutch Her Pearls’
Former Disney star and pop music sensation Miley Cyrus and country music icon Dolly Parton are a duo we all love. Miley’s edgy style mixed with her godmother’s glamourous country music persona is a pairing that regularly takes us to a happy place. After all, these are two...
Miley Cyrus Gives First Look At NYE Special With Stunning Photos
Miley Cyrus is gearing up to ring in the new year in Miami.
Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Dad Billy Ray—Where She Makes Most of Her Money
Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc, which was alongside her father. Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter...
Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities
When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
Vanna White Left In Tears After Pat Sajak's Comment
The 'Wheel Of Fortune' host really got to the letter turner.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Hot Pink Swimsuit on Christmas: ‘I’m a Barbie Girl, in a Santa World’
Pretty in pink! Sarah Michelle Gellar channeled her inner Barbie on Christmas. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 45, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 25, to show off a hot pink swimsuit with "Barbie" written across the chest. "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world," Gellar captioned the social media post, adding the […]
womansday.com
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double...
Miranda Lambert Goes Western in Cap-Toe Boots & Cowboy Hat With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert took some time off from her Las Vegas Residency, “Velvet Rodeo,” to have some fun in the Sin City. The country singer posed with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, wearing a chic western outfit. She wore a unicorn-printed blouse underneath an embroidered motorcycle jacket that featured cacti, flowers, and perfectly placed silver studs along the edge of the creation. She slipped on a pair of leather pants with a boot cut to match the jacket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) Her accessories included a wide-brim fedora hat with a cactus sketch and a...
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Emotional Christmas Song She Wrote After Her Divorce: Watch
Kelly Clarkson got into the holiday spirit with her Kellyoke performance on the Dec. 13 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. However, it wasn’t all festive and cheerful, as she sang her heartbreaking ballad, “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know).” The song was featured on Kelly’s 2021 Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around, and she penned it following her painful divorce from Brandon Blackstock, who she split from in 2020.
Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals 'Super Special' Modern Nursery as Baby Son's Due Date Approaches
The Selling Sunset star proudly gave her Instagram followers a tour of the chic space, which features chevron wallpaper, a contemporary crib and plenty of elephant decor Heather Rae El Moussa is ready for her baby son! In a nursery reveal on Instagram Tuesday, the Selling Sunset star, 35, gave her followers a tour of the modern space her son with husband Tarek El Moussa will call home. In partnership post with Babyletto, Heather offered a short spin around the black, white and gray room, which features chevron wallpaper,...
Gwyneth Paltrow Poses with Her 2 Kids and Mom Blythe Danner on New Year's Tropical Getaway
"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," the actress and Goop mogul captioned her Instagram family photo post Gwyneth Paltrow is welcoming the new year with her family by her side. The actress and Goop founder/CEO, 50, said farewell to 2022 on a tropical getaway with mom Blythe Danner, 18-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 16. In a three-photo slideshow shared on her Instagram feed Saturday, Paltrow posed with her kids and Danner, 79, as they soaked up the sun together. "Wrapped up...
Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
Lainey Wilson’s Country Cover Of Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls” Is So Damn Good
Lainey Wilson has probably had a better year than just about anybody. From winning the CMA for New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, to making her acting debut as Abby on Yellowstone and releasing a new album Bell Bottom Country, she has absolute kicked ass…
Fans Are Losing It Over Gwen Stefani's Sparkly Catsuit On 'The Voice'
Gwen Stefani showed off her epic curves and signature eye-catching style in a skintight, ruby red and glitter-adorned catsuit on The Voice! The Grammy winner, 53, stunned viewers in the custom, crystal-embellished piece from Vrettos Vrettakos on a recent episode of the musical competition show, and fans can’t get enough of its glamorous detailing and flattering fit.
Elle
Heidi Klum Rang In The New Year With A Steamy PDA-Filled Hot Tub Pic
If you spent New Year's Eve asleep on the couch by 10 pm surrounded in pizza, 2023 sunglasses, and full intentions of staying up until midnight (me), the time has come to live vicariously through Heidi Klum who is out here doing it right. Heidi rang in the new year...
Diddy, 53, Celebrates New Year’s Day With Girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, After Going Instagram Official
Diddy, 53, and Yung Miami, 28, celebrated New Year’s together, shortly after they confirmed their romance on social media. The couple enjoyed a sunshine-filled trip to Saint Barts, where they were spotted on Diddy’s luxurious yacht with friends on January 1. The “Bad Boy for Life” rapper wore a white and green cloth polo shirt with a white bucket hat. Miami rocked a pink dress that showcased her sexy curves on the yacht.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Share Sweet Photos to Celebrate Daughter's 21st Birthday
Tim McGraw's youngest daughter is officially all grown up!. The country star and father-of-three shared a sweet message to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in honor of his daughter Audrey's 21st birthday. "Our baby gurl turns 21 today!!!!" McGraw captioned the post dedicated to Audrey, the youngest of his three...
People
