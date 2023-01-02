ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post

Curtis Sliwa shows up with cats in tow as he pitches Mayor Adams on plan to be NYC rat czar

Mayor Eric Adams has another pest in his life! Hizzoner bashed Curtis Sliwa as an unemployed nuisance Wednesday after his former mayoral rival offered to become New York’s “rat czar” and to personally step in to put an end to an ongoing rodent infestation at Adams’ Brooklyn building. “I will take him up on his offer. You know, if he says he will be my rat czar for free, I’m going to call him and I would like for him to come on board to do it,” Adams told reporters at a press conference Wednesday.   “Don’t put it out there if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insidernj.com

Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration

The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
NEWARK, NJ
cityandstateny.com

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has had a few good weeks

What is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s first ask when it comes to new discovery laws? With recent updates to criminal procedure law, his office is required to turn over its evidence to the defense in every case and to do so within 20-60 days of arraignment, depending on the circumstances. The DA is not asking for a change in those laws this session in Albany, but he is pushing for better tech. Bragg said his office is hamstrung by outdated IT systems “lightyears” behind what’s being used in the private sector.
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

New Yorkers are urged to report dining sheds that should be removed

Have we (finally) reached the end of the city’s relationship with outdoor dining sheds?. Despite needing them to experience a semi-semblance of normalcy throughout the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the huts have brought along with them more issues than solutions since indoor dining formally resumed. As chronicled by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women

NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
governing.com

New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan

(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Guide to French Hospital Manhattan

French Hospital Manhattan is a high-end medical facility located in the heart of New York City. This state-of-the-art hospital offers a wide range of services and treatments to patients from around the world. Whether you are a local resident or a traveler from abroad, French Hospital Manhattan provides the highest quality healthcare available.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

NYC correction officer who stabbed estranged wife pleads guilty

GOSHEN – A Middletown man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Tuesday to burglary for breaking into his wife’s Town of Wallkill home in violation of a previously issued order of protection and stabbed her in the chest, causing a puncture wound to her liver. Jonathan Harris,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD officer suspended after responding to girls fighting

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer has been suspended after responding to a fight involving a group of girls on Staten Island.Video of the incident has people split on how the situation was handled.CBS2 spoke exclusively with the sisters involved, and with their mother's permission.The eight-second clip, which has spread on social media with more than 1 million views on Twitter, shows an NYPD officer repeatedly punching a young girl. The girl, 14-year-old Kyonna Robinson, is also seen swinging toward the officer."He pushed me and then I punched him in his face two times and we just started fighting," Robinson said Wednesday...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested

On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

