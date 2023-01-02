Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
Related
Curtis Sliwa shows up with cats in tow as he pitches Mayor Adams on plan to be NYC rat czar
Mayor Eric Adams has another pest in his life! Hizzoner bashed Curtis Sliwa as an unemployed nuisance Wednesday after his former mayoral rival offered to become New York’s “rat czar” and to personally step in to put an end to an ongoing rodent infestation at Adams’ Brooklyn building. “I will take him up on his offer. You know, if he says he will be my rat czar for free, I’m going to call him and I would like for him to come on board to do it,” Adams told reporters at a press conference Wednesday. “Don’t put it out there if...
insidernj.com
Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration
The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
cityandstateny.com
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has had a few good weeks
What is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s first ask when it comes to new discovery laws? With recent updates to criminal procedure law, his office is required to turn over its evidence to the defense in every case and to do so within 20-60 days of arraignment, depending on the circumstances. The DA is not asking for a change in those laws this session in Albany, but he is pushing for better tech. Bragg said his office is hamstrung by outdated IT systems “lightyears” behind what’s being used in the private sector.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Museum of Modern Art stabbing suspect to finally face justice in New York
The prime suspect in last year’s violent stabbing at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) has finally been extradited to New York to face arraignment on assault and attempted murder charges, police announced Tuesday. Gary Cabana, 60, is accused of attacking two museum employees on March 12, 2022, after,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers are urged to report dining sheds that should be removed
Have we (finally) reached the end of the city’s relationship with outdoor dining sheds?. Despite needing them to experience a semi-semblance of normalcy throughout the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the huts have brought along with them more issues than solutions since indoor dining formally resumed. As chronicled by...
Early Addition: A-Rod's dream of being a New York City landlord has come to an end
Because the former Yankee put his 20-unit East Village apartment building back on the market, here are your early links: AirTrain payment system still sucks, George Santos seems lonely, it's Tacombi town now, and more. [ more › ]
FBI agents reportedly began keeping an eye on alleged New York City attacker Trevor Bickford on December 10
The 19-year-old man from Maine who is accused of attacking NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve was on the FBI's radar for about three weeks before the attack, law enforcement officials told The Post on Tuesday.
NYC Mayor Adams lashes out at team de Blasio in 7-minute tirade: ‘They left the house in total disarray’
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — It only took a year, but Mayor Eric Adams has had enough of his predecessor’s administration. At a press conference Wednesday, the mayor went on a 7-minute tirade about members of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, and what Adams sees as their unfair criticism of his first year in office.
brownstoner.com
Lawsuits Accuse Brooklyn-Based BK Lobster Chain of Fraud, Wage Theft, Unpaid Rent
This article was reported and published in a partnership between Brooklyn Paper and THE CITY. BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found.
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women
NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
NY, NJ residents moving out in high numbers in 2022, but to where?
NEW YORK - The annual 2022 United Van Lines National Movers study is out but it wasn't good news for New Jersey or New York. The Garden State ranked first on the list of Most Moved From States, with New York listed as third. JERSEY CITY, NJ - JANUARY 1:...
Eric Adams slapped with 2 more fines for rat infestation at his Brooklyn townhouse
Mayor Eric Adams is facing two new fines at his Brooklyn rental property for a rat infestation after a $300 fine for a similar issue was dismissed last month.
governing.com
New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan
(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Guide to French Hospital Manhattan
French Hospital Manhattan is a high-end medical facility located in the heart of New York City. This state-of-the-art hospital offers a wide range of services and treatments to patients from around the world. Whether you are a local resident or a traveler from abroad, French Hospital Manhattan provides the highest quality healthcare available.
Mid-Hudson News Network
NYC correction officer who stabbed estranged wife pleads guilty
GOSHEN – A Middletown man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Tuesday to burglary for breaking into his wife’s Town of Wallkill home in violation of a previously issued order of protection and stabbed her in the chest, causing a puncture wound to her liver. Jonathan Harris,...
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This State
Mayor Adams and migrants arriving in New York CityPhoto byTwitter. New York Mayor Eric Adams received bad news that he was not expecting from this state. Adams said the state of Colorado was sending migrants to his city which is already overwhelmed by the number of new visitors.
NYPD officer suspended after responding to girls fighting
NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer has been suspended after responding to a fight involving a group of girls on Staten Island.Video of the incident has people split on how the situation was handled.CBS2 spoke exclusively with the sisters involved, and with their mother's permission.The eight-second clip, which has spread on social media with more than 1 million views on Twitter, shows an NYPD officer repeatedly punching a young girl. The girl, 14-year-old Kyonna Robinson, is also seen swinging toward the officer."He pushed me and then I punched him in his face two times and we just started fighting," Robinson said Wednesday...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested
On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
VIDEO: Gunman who fired at man on Brooklyn street sought
The NYPD released video footage of a gunman accused of firing at a man on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
Comments / 0