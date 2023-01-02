Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
Could the drought soon be over? It depends on what we mean by 'drought'
California’s most recent drought has stretched on for more than three years now. So people took notice when a San Diego scientist told the San Jose Mercury News Wednesday that the drought could be over with a few more weeks of storms like the ones we’ve been having.
KPBS
New plastics made from plants developed in San Diego
Surfer Tom Cooke stands on a beach in Encinitas where other surfers are catching plenty of waves. It’s a nice clean beach but plastic waste isn’t far away, floating in what’s called the Pacific Garbage Patch. Go elsewhere in the world to surf, Cooke said, and you...
KPBS
10 cities demand SANDAG scrap weighted vote to get representation
A group of leaders representing some of the county's cities Thursday demanded the San Diego Association of Governments reconsider the weighted system the body uses to vote at its meeting next Friday. The group makes up 10 of the 19-member SANDAG board, representing a majority of the votes but a...
KPBS
Task Force on Homelessness calls for more volunteers for Point in Time Count
The Regional Task Force on Homelessness Thursday put out a call for more volunteers to participate in the upcoming 2023 Point in Time Count later this month. The count — scheduled for Jan. 26 — is a federally required activity and a "crucial source of information and funding for homelessness across the county," a statement from the RTFH reads.
KPBS
San Diego Blood Bank: Blood donations low during winter
Winter is a tough time to get blood donations. Claudine Van Gonka of the San Diego Blood Bank said there's several reasons why. “Coming out of the holidays ... people are sick," Van Gonka said. "The colleges and high schools that normally host blood drives ... are still out for this season. And that accounts for about 20% of all the blood that we collect every year.”
KPBS
Heavy rain, more storms inbound for San Diego
San Diego’s most recent storm arrived late Monday night, bringing more rain and high winds to the region, with another storm forecasted to hit Thursday. Then, for decades, cases of police misconduct in San Diego have been protected by some of the strictest privacy laws in the country. But new state law could lead to greater transparency on the issue. Also, 2022 was an eventful year for immigration policy. KPBS spoke with experts frustrated with President Joe Biden’s inability to roll back some of the Trump-era immigration policies. Later, mothers are often barraged with pressure to return to their pre-pregnancy lives and bodies. This can take a toll on both mental and physical health during one of the most vulnerable periods of life. Plus, the long-shuddered Ken Cinema has finally found a buyer. Finally, a look at one of the most streamed films of 2022 - the Indian epic “RRR.”
KPBS
More rain expected across region as new storm arrives
A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday, with showers expected to continue sporadically into Thursday followed by much heavier downpours. "Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations for areas farther south," according to the National Weather Service."
KPBS
San Diego hospitals expect mild COVID surge following holidays
San Diego hospitals are preparing for a potential surge in COVID-19 and flu admissions following holiday gatherings. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman says local doctors aren’t expecting this year to be as bad as previous years.<br/>. San Diego hospitals are prepared for a potential surge in COVID-19 and flu...
KPBS
Our elusive neighbor: the mountain lion
After a decade of living wild in the Griffith park area of Los Angeles, the world-famous mountain lion known as P-22, was captured and euthanized last month at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. He was in the care of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who determined the cat was too sick and injured to return to his Hollywood home.
KPBS
Old Central Library to begin sheltering homeless
After years of being stuck in bureaucratic limbo, it appears that the old Central Library in Downtown San Diego will begin offering shelter services to the homeless later this month. Then, a volunteer group is providing medical care to unhoused people in Sacramento, where in 2021, almost 200 unsheltered people died. The practice of bringing medicine to the people is taking off around the state. Next, plastic waste is a huge environmental problem for the earth and its oceans. One answer to the problem is being explored in San Diego. Then, while in some ways the world-famous Hollywood-dwelling mountain lion, P-22 was unique, mountain lions aren’t uncommon here and they make their homes closer to humans than you might think. Finally, we talk to Jeff Speck, author of, “Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time” about efforts to transform America’s cities away from cars, toward a more walkable future.
KPBS
Proposed class-action lawsuit filed in San Diego against Southwest Airlines
Things are starting to get back to normal for Southwest passengers, but trouble for the airline continues. Two San Diego residents filed a class-action lawsuit over Southwest’s system meltdown that stranded thousands of passengers over the holidays. KPBS reporter Alexander Nguyen has the details.<br/>. A proposed class-action lawsuit was...
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: 'Working Title,' 'Winterreise' and witches
"Working Title" first launched as a short-run art exhibition and performance event in March 2020, days before California's COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. It's finally back, taking place this weekend at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral near Balboa Park. The space is the point: Leslie Leytham, Project [BLANK]'s cofounder, said that using a...
KPBS
Creating environmentally friendly plastic
Plastic products have become a huge environmental problem and some San Diego companies are trying to change that by creating new kinds of plastics. In other news, SDG&E natural gas customers will experience sticker shock when they open up their January bills. Plus, San Diego’s House of Ukraine has partnered with a humanitarian organization to bring holiday joy to children in Ukraine.
KPBS
San Diego jury awards $2.6 million in wrongful termination suit against Public Defender Office
A San Diego County jury Monday awarded a former deputy public defender $2.6 million in his wrongful termination lawsuit. The Superior Court jury concluded the San Diego County Public Defender Office fired Zach Davina, who is gay, in 2020 because of his gender expression and for complaining about what he believed were racist comments made by a supervisor toward a Black and Latino colleague.
KPBS
Natural gas prices more than doubled for SDG&E customers
San Diego Gas & Electric on Wednesday cited a dramatic increase in natural gas prices over the past year as a major reason ratepayers will likely see a large jump on their bills this month. New gas and electric rates went into effect Jan. 1. According to SDG&E, the cost...
KPBS
Minimum wage increases
As of the first, California and the city of San Diego’s minimum wage increased. Then, KPBS border reporter Gustavo Solis spoke with experts frustrated with President Joe Biden’s inability to roll back some of the Trump-era immigration policies. Plus, the building that housed Ken’s Cinema has been sold.
Comments / 0