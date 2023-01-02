ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This super cool, futuristic library is opening in the Bronx by 2025

The folks at Snøhetta—the international architecture, landscape and interior design firm responsible for the beautiful new public park at 550 Madison Avenue in midtown Manhattan—are at it again, this time revealing the design for the new Westchester Square Library in the Bronx. The 12,000-square-foot, futuristic-looking project is...
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A new cool science-themed playground will soon open at Pier 26

Add this to your list of must-visit destinations with kids in tow: the Pier 26 Science Play Area at North Moore Street in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park is scheduled to open to the public some time this year—and the recently-released renderings make it clear that it’s going to be a pretty cool spot to hang out in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Haven Independent

Downtown Developer Demolishes Harold’s

A New York City-based developer has knocked down the vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop building — as it moves ahead with a long-delayed plan to build up 96 new apartments at the downtown commercial site. That’s the latest with the half-acre property at 19 Elm St. between Orange...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Cottage-like NYC penthouse lists for $2.5M

Live high above the rat race in this twee little slice of country in the heart of New York City. Indeed, a Wes Anderson-worthy dwelling on top of a luxury Manhattan building has hit the market for $2.5 million. From the outside, Madison Parq looks like the stock image of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A Guide to Food Pantries in Manhattan

Food insecurity is a major problem in New York City and in the United States as a whole. Thankfully, food pantries in Manhattan provide much-needed support for those in need. In this guide, we’ll discuss some of the best food pantries in Manhattan, how to access them, and what types of food they provide.
MANHATTAN, NY
Eater

Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter

More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

New Yorkers are urged to report dining sheds that should be removed

Have we (finally) reached the end of the city’s relationship with outdoor dining sheds?. Despite needing them to experience a semi-semblance of normalcy throughout the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the huts have brought along with them more issues than solutions since indoor dining formally resumed. As chronicled by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Zadie Smith's debut play is opening in Brooklyn this year

This spring, prolific writer Zadie Smith will be debuting her first play, The Wife of Willesden, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) in association with the American Repertory Theater. The work is an adaptation of Geoffrey Chaucer’s renowned story The Wife of Bath, which is part of the author’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Guide to French Hospital Manhattan

French Hospital Manhattan is a high-end medical facility located in the heart of New York City. This state-of-the-art hospital offers a wide range of services and treatments to patients from around the world. Whether you are a local resident or a traveler from abroad, French Hospital Manhattan provides the highest quality healthcare available.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
goodnewsforpets.com

AKC Meet the Breeds Returns to NYC January 28-29

America’s largest dog extravaganza returns to the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City when The American Kennel Club (AKC®) brings its annual AKC Meet the Breeds® showcase back to NYC on January 28th and 29th, 2023. This family-friendly, educational canine spectacle gives dog lovers the unique opportunity to meet and play with hundreds of adorable dogs and puppies while learning about responsible pet ownership.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

This New Branch of a Historic Pizzeria Is as Good as Naples if You Keep It Simple

By all means, go to L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele and try the margherita ($20). Located at the corner of Greenwich Avenue at 2 Bank Street in the West Village, da Michele is an offshoot of a venerable Naples pizza parlor founded in 1870 (the same destination featured in Elizabeth Gilbert’s Eat Pray Love). The pizza that sat before me in our newly opened branch seemed nearly identical to the one I’d eaten years before in Italy at the original da Michele. And it came closer to replicating the taste and appearance of true Neapolitan pizza than anything yet in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Welcome to Manhattan Sports Bar & Lounge!

Welcome to the premier sports bar and lounge in Manhattan, New York City! Manhattan Sports Bar & Lounge is the perfect spot for anyone looking for a great time, whether you’re a sports fan or just looking for a night out. With an extensive menu of food and drinks, plus a variety of TV screens to watch the big game, you’ll find something to enjoy at Manhattan Sports Bar & Lounge.
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Central Park West Historic District

The Central Park West Historic District is a National Historic Landmark located in New York City. The district is comprised of a number of buildings that line Central Park West, from West 59th Street to West 110th Street. The area has been home to some of the most elite and affluent members of New York City society since the late 19th century and has a number of impressive buildings, including the Dakota, the San Remo, and the Majestic. The Central Park West Historic District is considered one of the most desirable addresses in Manhattan and is a popular destination for visitors to the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Guardian Angels founder offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City crime, on Wednesday offered to tackle the city’s rat problem. In November, city officials began looking for a director of rodent mitigation. The job pays $120,00-$170,000; Sliwa offered to do it for free. Mayor Eric Adams […]
