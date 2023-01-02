Read full article on original website
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This super cool, futuristic library is opening in the Bronx by 2025
The folks at Snøhetta—the international architecture, landscape and interior design firm responsible for the beautiful new public park at 550 Madison Avenue in midtown Manhattan—are at it again, this time revealing the design for the new Westchester Square Library in the Bronx. The 12,000-square-foot, futuristic-looking project is...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A new cool science-themed playground will soon open at Pier 26
Add this to your list of must-visit destinations with kids in tow: the Pier 26 Science Play Area at North Moore Street in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park is scheduled to open to the public some time this year—and the recently-released renderings make it clear that it’s going to be a pretty cool spot to hang out in.
Downtown Developer Demolishes Harold’s
A New York City-based developer has knocked down the vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop building — as it moves ahead with a long-delayed plan to build up 96 new apartments at the downtown commercial site. That’s the latest with the half-acre property at 19 Elm St. between Orange...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Cottage-like NYC penthouse lists for $2.5M
Live high above the rat race in this twee little slice of country in the heart of New York City. Indeed, a Wes Anderson-worthy dwelling on top of a luxury Manhattan building has hit the market for $2.5 million. From the outside, Madison Parq looks like the stock image of...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A Guide to Food Pantries in Manhattan
Food insecurity is a major problem in New York City and in the United States as a whole. Thankfully, food pantries in Manhattan provide much-needed support for those in need. In this guide, we’ll discuss some of the best food pantries in Manhattan, how to access them, and what types of food they provide.
Eater
Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter
More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers are urged to report dining sheds that should be removed
Have we (finally) reached the end of the city’s relationship with outdoor dining sheds?. Despite needing them to experience a semi-semblance of normalcy throughout the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the huts have brought along with them more issues than solutions since indoor dining formally resumed. As chronicled by...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Zadie Smith's debut play is opening in Brooklyn this year
This spring, prolific writer Zadie Smith will be debuting her first play, The Wife of Willesden, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) in association with the American Repertory Theater. The work is an adaptation of Geoffrey Chaucer’s renowned story The Wife of Bath, which is part of the author’s...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Guide to French Hospital Manhattan
French Hospital Manhattan is a high-end medical facility located in the heart of New York City. This state-of-the-art hospital offers a wide range of services and treatments to patients from around the world. Whether you are a local resident or a traveler from abroad, French Hospital Manhattan provides the highest quality healthcare available.
goodnewsforpets.com
AKC Meet the Breeds Returns to NYC January 28-29
America’s largest dog extravaganza returns to the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City when The American Kennel Club (AKC®) brings its annual AKC Meet the Breeds® showcase back to NYC on January 28th and 29th, 2023. This family-friendly, educational canine spectacle gives dog lovers the unique opportunity to meet and play with hundreds of adorable dogs and puppies while learning about responsible pet ownership.
Eater
This New Branch of a Historic Pizzeria Is as Good as Naples if You Keep It Simple
By all means, go to L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele and try the margherita ($20). Located at the corner of Greenwich Avenue at 2 Bank Street in the West Village, da Michele is an offshoot of a venerable Naples pizza parlor founded in 1870 (the same destination featured in Elizabeth Gilbert’s Eat Pray Love). The pizza that sat before me in our newly opened branch seemed nearly identical to the one I’d eaten years before in Italy at the original da Michele. And it came closer to replicating the taste and appearance of true Neapolitan pizza than anything yet in New York City.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Welcome to Manhattan Sports Bar & Lounge!
Welcome to the premier sports bar and lounge in Manhattan, New York City! Manhattan Sports Bar & Lounge is the perfect spot for anyone looking for a great time, whether you’re a sports fan or just looking for a night out. With an extensive menu of food and drinks, plus a variety of TV screens to watch the big game, you’ll find something to enjoy at Manhattan Sports Bar & Lounge.
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Museum of Modern Art stabbing suspect to finally face justice in New York
The prime suspect in last year’s violent stabbing at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) has finally been extradited to New York to face arraignment on assault and attempted murder charges, police announced Tuesday. Gary Cabana, 60, is accused of attacking two museum employees on March 12, 2022, after,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Central Park West Historic District
The Central Park West Historic District is a National Historic Landmark located in New York City. The district is comprised of a number of buildings that line Central Park West, from West 59th Street to West 110th Street. The area has been home to some of the most elite and affluent members of New York City society since the late 19th century and has a number of impressive buildings, including the Dakota, the San Remo, and the Majestic. The Central Park West Historic District is considered one of the most desirable addresses in Manhattan and is a popular destination for visitors to the city.
The Best Delis You Must Try in Westchester, New York
According to Yelp reviews, these Westchester delis are to die for. Don't believe me? Check out the glowing reviews left by people like you below!
‘Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion’ is a must-see immersive feast for the senses at the Hall des Lumières (photos)
There is an immersive experience in Manhattan that is not to be missed: Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion will delight your senses with the golden, sensual work of the Austrian painter. The spectacular installation debuted in summer 2022 and runs through March 2023. Presented in Hall des Lumières, the impressively...
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
norwoodnews.org
Annual Festive Display Postponed Once Again at Popular “Holiday House” on Pelham Parkway
For more than four decades, residents from across the City have trekked to Pelham Gardens to see the annual festive display on show at the “Holiday House” located at the corner of Pelham Parkway North and Westervelt Avenue, created each year by the local Garabedian family. Visitors come...
Guardian Angels founder offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City crime, on Wednesday offered to tackle the city’s rat problem. In November, city officials began looking for a director of rodent mitigation. The job pays $120,00-$170,000; Sliwa offered to do it for free. Mayor Eric Adams […]
