stupiddope.com
5 Must-Visit 3-Star Michelin Restaurants in NYC
New York City is known for its diverse and delicious dining options, and the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants are some of the best in the world. Here are five 3-star Michelin restaurants in NYC that are worth a visit:. Eleven Madison Park – Located in the heart of Manhattan, Eleven...
New York’s famous Restaurants Of 2023.
Even though the reopening of so many restaurants in New York after the pandemic was exciting, the addition of more than 300 wonderful new eateries speaks volumes about the spirit of the city. I've eaten at restaurants in every borough (except Staten Island) over the past year that can hold their own against the best New York City restaurants to ever open, in no particular order.
jerseydigs.com
Cafe Alyce Launches New A La Carte Dinner Menu in Jersey City
Cafe Alyce recently announced the launch of their a la carte dinner menu, offering appetizers, sides, salads, and entrees that represent the diversity of Jersey City. The newest offerings of the a la carte dinner menu can be found on their website here. Notable highlights include appetizers like acorn squash samosas and duck confit nachos, and entrees such as chicken makhani tagliatelle, curried lamb, and a 20oz ribeye.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New York City chef Morgan Jarrett talks incorporating zero-waste, plant-based dishes into her menus
A New York City chef is taking an Empire State Building restaurant by storm with plant-based dishes that are healthy and delicious. Chef Morgan Jarrett was born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, and learned to cook at a young age. As a young adult, she picked up a job at a wine bar in her area and learned that she wanted to go to school in New York and make a name for herself.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Welcome to Manhattan Sports Bar & Lounge!
Welcome to the premier sports bar and lounge in Manhattan, New York City! Manhattan Sports Bar & Lounge is the perfect spot for anyone looking for a great time, whether you’re a sports fan or just looking for a night out. With an extensive menu of food and drinks, plus a variety of TV screens to watch the big game, you’ll find something to enjoy at Manhattan Sports Bar & Lounge.
DiFara closes on Staten Island. Here’s the new restaurant concept coming to replace it.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The DiFara and Juicy Lucia collaboration concept came to a halt in late 2022. While signs are down on the red sauce-on-barbecue endeavor, pizza still will come from the corner building at 100-102 Lincoln Ave., Grant City. “We’re going to call it D’Lucia,” said its...
Eater
This New Branch of a Historic Pizzeria Is as Good as Naples if You Keep It Simple
By all means, go to L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele and try the margherita ($20). Located at the corner of Greenwich Avenue at 2 Bank Street in the West Village, da Michele is an offshoot of a venerable Naples pizza parlor founded in 1870 (the same destination featured in Elizabeth Gilbert’s Eat Pray Love). The pizza that sat before me in our newly opened branch seemed nearly identical to the one I’d eaten years before in Italy at the original da Michele. And it came closer to replicating the taste and appearance of true Neapolitan pizza than anything yet in New York City.
From Falafel to Dumplings: A Guide to the Street Food in New York
New York City is known for its diverse and vibrant food culture, with a wide variety of street food options to choose from. Here are five food streets in New York City:. 1. Smorgasburg: Located in Brooklyn, Smorgasburg is a weekly outdoor food market featuring over 100 local and international food vendors. You can find everything from artisanal ice cream and gourmet sandwiches to exotic flavours and international cuisine.
Eater
Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter
More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
stupiddope.com
9 Fun Things to Do in New York City During the Winter
New York City is a great destination for a winter vacation, with a range of activities to enjoy no matter what your interests are. Here are 9 fun things to do in New York City during the winter:. Visit Central Park – Central Park is a beautiful place to visit...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Cottage-like NYC penthouse lists for $2.5M
Live high above the rat race in this twee little slice of country in the heart of New York City. Indeed, a Wes Anderson-worthy dwelling on top of a luxury Manhattan building has hit the market for $2.5 million. From the outside, Madison Parq looks like the stock image of...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A new cool science-themed playground will soon open at Pier 26
Add this to your list of must-visit destinations with kids in tow: the Pier 26 Science Play Area at North Moore Street in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park is scheduled to open to the public some time this year—and the recently-released renderings make it clear that it’s going to be a pretty cool spot to hang out in.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This super cool, futuristic library is opening in the Bronx by 2025
The folks at Snøhetta—the international architecture, landscape and interior design firm responsible for the beautiful new public park at 550 Madison Avenue in midtown Manhattan—are at it again, this time revealing the design for the new Westchester Square Library in the Bronx. The 12,000-square-foot, futuristic-looking project is...
Truth Behind New Year's Eve Times Square Bathroom Situation Is Unfortunate
Yeah, we'll pass on that.
bkreader.com
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life
Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Doing it her way: Lower East Side’s Puma Perl asserts herself with her music and poetry
Once you’ve heard Puma Perl read her poems, solo or accompanied by live musicians, you can’t help but hear that voice in your head as you read her work on the printed page. It’s a voice as distinctive as her poetry, born in Brooklyn and nourished on the...
‘Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion’ is a must-see immersive feast for the senses at the Hall des Lumières (photos)
There is an immersive experience in Manhattan that is not to be missed: Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion will delight your senses with the golden, sensual work of the Austrian painter. The spectacular installation debuted in summer 2022 and runs through March 2023. Presented in Hall des Lumières, the impressively...
The Cake Pans Magnolia Bakery Uses For Every Cake
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Magnolia Bakery is legendary. Often considered the first to kick off the "Cupcake Craze" of the late '90s, the Bleecker Street bakery first opened its doors in 1996 and starting making iconic cupcakes to use up extra cake batter, per Eater. The personal-sized treats sparked quite a sensation, especially after "Sex and the City" briefly featured the cupcakes on the show, according to Time Out. But the bakery is more than just cupcakes: people clamor to both the original storefront in New York City and their many additional bakeries throughout the world to get their hands on a host of baked treats, including an array of decadent layer cakes, from confetti to German Chocolate and lots of options in between (via Magnolia Bakery).
