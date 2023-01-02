ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

New Yorkers are urged to report dining sheds that should be removed

Have we (finally) reached the end of the city’s relationship with outdoor dining sheds?. Despite needing them to experience a semi-semblance of normalcy throughout the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the huts have brought along with them more issues than solutions since indoor dining formally resumed. As chronicled by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
psychologytoday.com

A Roadmap for Helping People Who Are Homeless and Mentally Ill

Treating mental illness alone will not fix homelessness. In any crisis system, there should be specific provisions for engaging homeless people. Unhoused people with mental illnesses are more likely to experience crises. They need immediate crisis response as well as long-term help. Coauthored by Samuel Jackson, MD, Kenneth Minkoff, MD,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A Guide to Food Pantries in Manhattan

Food insecurity is a major problem in New York City and in the United States as a whole. Thankfully, food pantries in Manhattan provide much-needed support for those in need. In this guide, we’ll discuss some of the best food pantries in Manhattan, how to access them, and what types of food they provide.
MANHATTAN, NY
BronxVoice

Christmas Doll House Still Dark but Hopes to Return Next Year

The deck outside the Garabedian home on Pelham Parkway is being torn-up and redone in preparation for a big return next year in this photo fPhoto byDavid Greene. BRONX - For more than four decades residents from across the city have trekked to the Garabedian "Holiday House" located at the corner of Pelham Parkway North and Westervelt Avenue in Pelham Gardens to see the annual holiday lights, decorations and the nearly 200 characters of world history, fairy tales, and pop culture—celebrated in the form of mannequins wearing handmade created outfits. Visitors this year were once again disappointed that the lights outside the home were dark for at least the third year in a row and most of the mannequins are now gone.
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Finding the Right Animal Care Center in NYC Manhattan

Living in NYC Manhattan can be a dream come true for many people, but it can also be a challenge when it comes to finding the right animal care center for your beloved pet. With so many different establishments in the area, it can be hard to decide which one is the best for your pet’s needs. Here is a guide to finding the perfect animal care center in NYC Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, NY
New Haven Independent

Downtown Developer Demolishes Harold’s

A New York City-based developer has knocked down the vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop building — as it moves ahead with a long-delayed plan to build up 96 new apartments at the downtown commercial site. That’s the latest with the half-acre property at 19 Elm St. between Orange...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Welcome to the Manhattan Cathedral Library

Welcome to the Manhattan Cathedral Library, a valuable resource for anyone seeking to expand their knowledge. Located in New York City, the library offers a wide range of books, periodicals, and other materials to help you in your research pursuits. History and Mission. The Manhattan Cathedral Library traces its roots...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Guide to French Hospital Manhattan

French Hospital Manhattan is a high-end medical facility located in the heart of New York City. This state-of-the-art hospital offers a wide range of services and treatments to patients from around the world. Whether you are a local resident or a traveler from abroad, French Hospital Manhattan provides the highest quality healthcare available.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mayor Adams, now is the time to transform NYC — before even more New Yorkers flee

Mayor Adams, as your administration’s second year begins, I have an irrational desire to give you advice. I know advice is annoying; it comes across as criticism, and it’s easy to lob from the cheap seats. But I wouldn’t bother if I didn’t believe in your potential to be a transformational mayor. Nothing can prepare you for becoming New York City’s chief executive. It takes time to get your legs under you in what is reliably a tough freshman year — but you’ve handled it with diligence and aplomb. You now are in a stronger, smarter, more confident position to make...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Open Letter from Dexia Billingslea to Her Late Son, Prince Shabazz, 14

When a child is born, it is the mother’s instinct to protect her baby; a mother is not supposed to bury her children. My baby, it’s been one month since you transitioned. I sit on your bed often. I smell your pillows and look at notebooks in your bookbag just to see your handwriting. I look at your texts, I look at your pictures every day. I can’t believe you’re gone; my heart is bleeding for you every day.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus

The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn mom says she has leaks in almost every room of her NYCHA home

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mom dealing with leaks in her kitchen, bathroom and hallway closet said she feels overwhelmed and heartbroken. Jennifer Matos lives on the top floor of NYCHA’s Stuyvesant Gardens. She’s had problems with her ceilings for months. Dr. Kesha Crawford, Tenant Association president at the public housing development, contacted PIX11 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
governing.com

New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan

(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy