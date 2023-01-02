ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Three strangers aid owners find lost pet in Gilbert social media group

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing dog is back home thanks to the help of some strangers. Turns out these strangers are always doing Something Good — helping find lost dogs in the community! Jenn Joseph was dogsitting for a family member when the family dog Poppy bolted out the front door. Jenn charged a post on the “Go Gilbert” neighborhood Facebook page, and it wasn’t long before others said they’d help look for her.
Banner Health's first baby born in 2023, four minutes after midnight

GLENDALE — A baby girl was born just four minutes after midnight, making her the first baby of 2023 at Banner Health. Parents Kasia, 36, and Patryk Grobelny, 38, are still deciding on a name for their little girl, as they waited to learn the gender of the baby and weren't expecting her until Wednesday.
Phoenix group home closing location where an 18-year-old died after shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The group home where an 18-year-old died after a shooting last September will close down. North Star Independent Living said in an email sent to Arizona’s Family that the company “will not renew its lease” at the 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road location. “[The Arizona Department of Child Safety] did not request this action, but we believe it is in the best interest of all parties,” the company says. “The current high bed availability rate throughout the DCS system makes now the right time to make this decision to help facilitate a smooth transition for current Mountain View residents.”
2 adults, dog escape burning house in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family has been displaced after an early morning house fire in north Phoenix on Thursday. According to Capt. Joe Huggins with Phoenix fire, crews were called out to a home around 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the back of the house that appeared to be extending into the attic. Firefighters were then quickly able to get a handle on the blaze. Two adults and one dog managed to escape the burning home before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
Avondale couple says fake contractor took off with $5,000 and never returned

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was supposed to be a simple knock on the door at a home rented by a fake contractor. But that knock wound up getting Buckeye police dispatched to the scene. To understand why, you first have to meet Mike and Margo Baca. “OK, right here was supposed to be our little fire pit,” Mike Baca told On Your Side as he showed us gas lines.
Avondale couple claims fake contractor took off with $5K

Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Two Arizona couples receive money back after canceled cruise plans. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Two couples...
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years

A popular restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. For every chain that builds and expands on its success, there are other chains that slowly deflate, suffocate, and die off. There have been a number of chains in recent years that have left metro Phoenix, withdrawing from the desert, or fully ceasing to exist. Now, one long-time area restaurant chain has fully, and completely exited Phoenix, as the very last restaurant of its kind has announced it will close down in the coming months.
Arizona poison centers urge caution with generic children’s fever, pain relievers

Experts from Arizona’s two poison centers are urging caution about use of children’s generic fever and pain medications due to the current shortages of the drugs in the nation. Generic versions of acetaminophen and ibuprofen are safe, but may have different concentrations and dosing than trade name versions. Both poison centers are receiving an increase in call volume regarding children unintentionally receiving either too much or too little of the medications.
Hit-and-run crash closes stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix; motorcyclist hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious motorcycle crash closed a busy stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home, where they found a man riding his motorcycle seriously hurt. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the other driver involved fled the scene before police arrived. A description of the getaway vehicle or the other driver has not been released.
