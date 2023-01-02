Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lightsRoger MarshBuckeye, AZ
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this monthKristen WaltersQueen Creek, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Three strangers aid owners find lost pet in Gilbert social media group
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing dog is back home thanks to the help of some strangers. Turns out these strangers are always doing Something Good — helping find lost dogs in the community! Jenn Joseph was dogsitting for a family member when the family dog Poppy bolted out the front door. Jenn charged a post on the “Go Gilbert” neighborhood Facebook page, and it wasn’t long before others said they’d help look for her.
fox10phoenix.com
Veterans laid to rest in Phoenix without their families: 'Can’t describe it really'
PHOENIX - An emotional ceremony was held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Wednesday as more than a dozen veterans were laid to rest, unclaimed. There were no family members there to speak for them or say their goodbyes. The Missing in America Project says every veteran is...
ABC 15 News
Banner Health's first baby born in 2023, four minutes after midnight
GLENDALE — A baby girl was born just four minutes after midnight, making her the first baby of 2023 at Banner Health. Parents Kasia, 36, and Patryk Grobelny, 38, are still deciding on a name for their little girl, as they waited to learn the gender of the baby and weren't expecting her until Wednesday.
AZFamily
Phoenix group home closing location where an 18-year-old died after shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The group home where an 18-year-old died after a shooting last September will close down. North Star Independent Living said in an email sent to Arizona’s Family that the company “will not renew its lease” at the 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road location. “[The Arizona Department of Child Safety] did not request this action, but we believe it is in the best interest of all parties,” the company says. “The current high bed availability rate throughout the DCS system makes now the right time to make this decision to help facilitate a smooth transition for current Mountain View residents.”
Phoenix hotel to be converted into shelter for homeless seniors
PHOENIX — It was a purchase four years in the making. "I have a picture of myself when the notary came to my house," said Lisa Glow, the CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services. CASS officially bought the Phoenix Inn Hotel in December with plans to make it into...
Woman speaks out after being shot five times, once in head
A miraculous recovery. A woman shot five times in broad daylight is alive to tell it. This happened on November 16, 2022, near 1-17, and Anthem Way just after 8 a.m.
AZFamily
2 adults, dog escape burning house in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family has been displaced after an early morning house fire in north Phoenix on Thursday. According to Capt. Joe Huggins with Phoenix fire, crews were called out to a home around 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the back of the house that appeared to be extending into the attic. Firefighters were then quickly able to get a handle on the blaze. Two adults and one dog managed to escape the burning home before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
AZFamily
Family gives big donation to animal shelter in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The holidays have wrapped up, but the season of giving still seems to be going strong as we start 2023. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control just got a big boost in supplies thanks to one Valley Family, and that is Something Good!. The county takes...
AZFamily
Avondale couple says fake contractor took off with $5,000 and never returned
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was supposed to be a simple knock on the door at a home rented by a fake contractor. But that knock wound up getting Buckeye police dispatched to the scene. To understand why, you first have to meet Mike and Margo Baca. “OK, right here was supposed to be our little fire pit,” Mike Baca told On Your Side as he showed us gas lines.
AZFamily
Avondale couple claims fake contractor took off with $5K
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Two Arizona couples receive money back after canceled cruise plans. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Two couples...
AZFamily
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years
A popular restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. For every chain that builds and expands on its success, there are other chains that slowly deflate, suffocate, and die off. There have been a number of chains in recent years that have left metro Phoenix, withdrawing from the desert, or fully ceasing to exist. Now, one long-time area restaurant chain has fully, and completely exited Phoenix, as the very last restaurant of its kind has announced it will close down in the coming months.
‘Everything is trashed, it’s ruined’: Ahwatukee family loses everything in house fire
PHOENIX — Four days after celebrating Christmas, an Ahwatukee family lost everything they owned in a house fire. The flames broke out one hour after Joel Smith left for work on Dec. 29, near the Warner Elliot Loop and Equestrian Trail. “It’s a total loss they said,” Smith said...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Arizona poison centers urge caution with generic children’s fever, pain relievers
Experts from Arizona’s two poison centers are urging caution about use of children’s generic fever and pain medications due to the current shortages of the drugs in the nation. Generic versions of acetaminophen and ibuprofen are safe, but may have different concentrations and dosing than trade name versions. Both poison centers are receiving an increase in call volume regarding children unintentionally receiving either too much or too little of the medications.
AZFamily
Hit-and-run crash closes stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix; motorcyclist hospitalized
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious motorcycle crash closed a busy stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home, where they found a man riding his motorcycle seriously hurt. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the other driver involved fled the scene before police arrived. A description of the getaway vehicle or the other driver has not been released.
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger by ex-boyfriend, police say
Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend while in the drive-thru at a Whataburger restaurant in Phoenix on Jan. 3. The victim was inside her car near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect shot her in the hip. She's expected to be OK.
citysuntimes.com
Local Grammy-award nominated children's musician to perform free music concert
David “PapaHugs” Sharpe, a local Grammy-award nominated children's musician, will be performing a free concert Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Desert Foothills Library. This concert will be a fun, interactive and upbeat performance of all original “PapaHugs” music for children of all ages and their families.
citysuntimes.com
Arizona Wedding Show offers one-stop-shop for everything needed for the big day
It’s said that a person’s wedding day is one of the most special days of their entire life. But the days, weeks and months spent planning that perfect big day can be an overwhelming roller coaster that leaves brides-to-be pulling their hair out one minute and feeling like a princess the next.
Things to do: Gem & Mineral Show, 2Xtreme Monster Trucks, 5k-9 Fun Run and more
Events to check out this weekend include the Flagg Gem & Mineral Show, 5K-9 FUN RUN by PetSmart, and 2Xtreme Monster Trucks. Here’s where to head out with the family the weekend of January 6-8.
Comments / 1