Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'
The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
Al Roker Was Back On The Today Show And Explained Why He Won't Be Back For Awhile
Al Roker returned to The Today Show and discussed his recent health challenges.
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Son’s Face for the 1st Time in Christmas Photos With Daughter True
Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Santa came to town! Khloé Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas since welcoming her baby boy with Tristan Thompson — and she revealed their little one's face for the first time. "❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️," the reality star, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 26, alongside two photos of her holding her son […]
Kate Hudson's 3 Kids Pose Together on Christmas: 'Crazy Joy from Our Nutty Family to Yours'
"Merry Christmas all of you beautiful people out there!" the actress captioned a photo gallery from her family holiday celebrations Kate Hudson is enjoying her Christmas with the ones she loves most. On Monday, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star shared photos from her holiday celebrations with family, including her three kids posing together. Hudson, 43, shares daughter Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson. The actress and Fabletics co-founder's Instagram post also included older brother Oliver...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby
The couple will soon welcome another baby together, joining son Miles and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying the holiday season. The couple celebrated Christmas this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper. On Monday, the pregnant cookbook author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress. The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look. As Legend also posted the...
Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child
Kelly Osbourne just gave birth to her first child so the holidays are looking extra special for her this year. The 38-year-old posed with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, when they wore matching ugly Christmas sweaters while posing by the tree with a friend, Billy Morrison. Ozzy posted the photo with...
Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Favorite Holiday Tradition' Before Christmas with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed in front of a Christmas tree with their three kids: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin Kelly Ripa is keeping her family holiday traditions alive. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared family photos in front of a Christmas tree on Saturday with husband Mark Consuelos and their three adult children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin, 19. "Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the photos, in which they were joined for one...
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Step Out for Some Holiday Shopping in Aspen
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are back in Aspen, Colorado as they prepare for the holidays. Both Hawn, 77, and longtime partner Russell, 71, were spotted in the ski resort town on Wednesday separately shopping for some final gifts on their list. Russell strolled about with a box in his...
Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals 'Super Special' Modern Nursery as Baby Son's Due Date Approaches
The Selling Sunset star proudly gave her Instagram followers a tour of the chic space, which features chevron wallpaper, a contemporary crib and plenty of elephant decor Heather Rae El Moussa is ready for her baby son! In a nursery reveal on Instagram Tuesday, the Selling Sunset star, 35, gave her followers a tour of the modern space her son with husband Tarek El Moussa will call home. In partnership post with Babyletto, Heather offered a short spin around the black, white and gray room, which features chevron wallpaper,...
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020 Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas. The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52. The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas...
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
Cher Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring While Getting NYE Kiss From ‘Daddy’ AE Edwards: Photos
Cher isn’t doing much to dispel those engagement rumors! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter in the wee hours of 2023 to show off the massive sparkler with her 4 million followers, and clap back at naysayers. In one pic, she stunned in a black dress with silver trimmed bustier, with a pinstripe jacket. She wore her hair in blonde, bouncy curls and rocked the huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her middle finger as she shared an intimate, smiling moment with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36. The duo appeared to be attending a major New Year’s Eve bash. “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her,” she captioned the photo.
Allison Holker Attends Late Husband tWitch’s Private Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death: Photos
Allison Holker mourned her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, at a private family funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Jan. 4. The professional dancer was photographed outside the service in a long-sleeved black dress. She held her daughter, Zaia Boss, 3, in one arm, and a handler held an umbrella over her head. She also held hands with her six-year-old son, Maddox, on the other side. Allison looked somber as she stepped out into the rain with her kids.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Ultrasound Photo as He Thanks 2022 for 'Giving Me a Family'
Keke Palmer, 29, announced that she and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting during her Saturday Night Live monologue last month Keke Palmer's boyfriend is reflecting on the couple's exciting year together. Sharing a photo carousel on Instagram on Tuesday, Darius Jackson took the time to look back at 2022 — the year in which Palmer announced her pregnancy — writing, "To 2022, thank you for giving me a family ❤️🙏🏽." The carousel includes pictures of Jackson, 28, on vacation with the Nope actress, scooping her up for a kiss as they enjoy...
'Black Panther' Star Winston Duke Says He Was Surprised to Learn He's 'Plus-Sized' After Modeling Debut
“I’ve now been crowned the face of the plus-sized modeling movement,” the actor joked on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday Winston Duke is making quite an impression on the fashion world. In fact, the Black Panther actor just recently discovered that he's the "new face" of plus-size modeling. While visiting the Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show on Wednesday, Duke talked about modeling in Rihanna's notorious Savage X Fenty runway show — and how that led to this new revelation. When host Kelly Ripa asked the actor...
Sara Bareilles announced she's engaged to her partner of over 5 years
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett met through the musical adaptation of "Waitress" in 2015. They made their first public appearance as a couple in 2017.
Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron caught getting cozy at New Year’s Eve party
It appears Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are getting to know each other much better. The “Hills” star and the “Bachelorette” alum were caught getting cozy while attending a New Year’s Eve party with his fellow Bachelor Nation members Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. The former “Bachelorette,” 37, and her fiancé, 34, posted several photos and videos along with their friends Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes on Saturday that showed Cavallari, 35, and Cameron, 29, getting quite close. In one video, the model pulled the former MTV personality closer to him while they were dancing. They then embraced each other. Tartick also shared a...
Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo with Husband Jim Toth and Her 3 Kids as They Celebrate Christmas
The actress is mom to sons Deacon, 19, and Tennessee, 10, plus daughter Ava, 23 Reese Witherspoon appeared to have a cozy Christmas with her family. The actress, 46, shared family moments from her holiday on her Instagram on Christmas morning, including some festive photos of her kids and other family members. In one carousel, the Legally Blonde actress showcased pics of her brood, which includes son Deacon Phillippe, 19, and daughter Ava Phillippe, 23 — whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — and son Tennessee James, 10,...
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos with Daughter from New Year's Eve Celebration: 'My Little Bean'
The model announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is kicking off the new year with her baby girl by her side. On Monday, the supermodel, 52, shared photos from her New Year's Eve celebration on Instagram, featuring rare photos with her 19-month-old daughter as the two attended a party together hosted by PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani. In pictures from the party, Campbell is seen holding her little girl as the two make their way into the event. The model looks radiant in a...
People
377K+
Followers
64K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0