ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
WTVC

New 2023 Georgia fishing regulations now available

To help you plan to spend more time outdoors and wetting a line at your favorite lake, pond, stream or river, the updated 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is now available, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). “The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVC

With venison filling freezers in Tennessee, need a recipe?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you looked in my freezer, you might think I was a really good hunter & fisherman. You'd be wrong, but you might think that. What you should think instead is that I'm lazy, and a poor cook to boot. This year, I've harvested two deer....
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Judge: Tennessee must release consultant COVID response docs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge has ordered Gov. Bill Lee’s administration to release consultant reports that recommend how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic — documents the state argued should remain secret under public records law. Davidson County Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal on Tuesday ruled in...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Lawmakers proposing exceptions to Tennessee's abortion trigger law

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Conversations previously between a woman and her doctor have now become the business of state lawmakers following the trigger law that went into effect last year. But, some Tennessee bills being proposed could make exceptions to the law, placing those decisions back into the hands...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy