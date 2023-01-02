Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Maize n Brew
New Year’s Resolutions for Michigan athletics
The 2022 calendar year was an exceptional one for Michigan Wolverines fans. The football program had their first 13-0 season in school history and found a star in quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines into Columbus for their first win there since 2000. They proved the 2021 season was no fluke and they could potentially become the new powerhouse of the Big Ten.
Maize n Brew
Michigan should look to hire David Shaw this offseason as passing game coordinator
The Michigan Wolverines were so close to snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Team 143 was the best Michigan team since the 1997 squad and arguably one of the top three teams in program history. But in the end, the 2022 season endured the same recent fate as the 2006, 2016 and 2021 teams.
Yardbarker
Michigan loses another player to the transfer portal
It has not been the best week for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. First, they got beat in the College Football Playoff by the TCU Horned Frogs — a team they were supposedly better than. Adding insult to figurative injury, Michigan has seen three players enter the transfer...
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
Maize n Brew
Harbaugh and Michigan have reset the standard in Ann Arbor
The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs, 51-45, on Saturday in one of the most painful losses in recent program history. It felt like the combination of “JT was short,” the death of a family pet and the announcement of your mother-in-law permanently moving in all in one.
Maize n Brew
Michigan ready for the challenge a veteran Penn State will provide
The 8-5 Michigan Wolverines are 2-0 in conference play to start the year, and their next big test comes tonight with a home game against Penn State. Once a cellar-dweller in the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions have improved a lot over the last few years. Penn State is 11-3 and are currently on a five-game winning streak, including a 15-point win over No. 17 Illinois and a victory over Iowa.
Maize n Brew
Michigan gets third straight Big Ten victory in 79-69 win over Penn State
It wasn’t quite the 35-point blowout the Michigan Wolverines had against Maryland, but on Wednesday evening they muscled their way to a hard fought 79-69 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. This is Michigan’s third consecutive win in the Big Ten schedule and second win in a row...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines improved to 3-0 in Big Ten Conference play Wednesday evening, defeating Penn State by double digits at home, 79-69. Entering this game, Penn State was on a five-game winning streak, boasting an 11-3 (2-1) record. This is not your typical Nittany Lions team — they are solid and Michigan handled them tonight thanks to a well-rounded offensive attack, winning on the glass and solid effort on defense.
Maize n Brew
Penn State at Michigan Preview: Double or nothing
After a rough fall, the new year started out as well as it possibly could for the Michigan Wolverines with a laughable blowout of Maryland that was never even remotely close. In some ways it was not too surprising to see the team bounce back from an ugly defeat and show up for a big conference game, but nothing can be taken for granted this season.
Maize n Brew
Wolverines working on accountability, defense, gelling together with big games upcoming
Throughout the 2022-23 season, one common theme for the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team has been figuring out how to play together and thrive defensively. After some so-so showings and crumbling on the defensive side late in games, the Wolverines have their best defensive performance of the season against Maryland, winning 81-46 and only allowing a Michigan program-record 13 points in the first half.
Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'
There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
wkar.org
Details of multi-million dollar donations to MSU revealed after Detroit Free Press lawsuit
Details have been released about several donations worth tens of millions of dollars given to Michigan State University’s athletics program. That’s after the Detroit Free Press won a lawsuit against the school to release records of donor agreements that were related to football coach Mel Tucker’s $95 million 10-year contract.
Popular Broadcaster Leslie Toldo Bids Final Farewell to Mid-Michigan TV Viewers
After more than three decades as a broadcaster, Leslie Toldo is leaving Mid-Michigan TV and has offered a heartfelt goodbye to viewers. The popular broadcaster, who has more than 16,000 followers on social media made the announcement last week on Facebook that today (Jan 2) would be her last day on the air at WEYI-TV (NBC-25) and WSMH-TV (Fox 66).
Comments / 0