Maize n Brew

New Year’s Resolutions for Michigan athletics

The 2022 calendar year was an exceptional one for Michigan Wolverines fans. The football program had their first 13-0 season in school history and found a star in quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines into Columbus for their first win there since 2000. They proved the 2021 season was no fluke and they could potentially become the new powerhouse of the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Michigan loses another player to the transfer portal

It has not been the best week for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. First, they got beat in the College Football Playoff by the TCU Horned Frogs — a team they were supposedly better than. Adding insult to figurative injury, Michigan has seen three players enter the transfer...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Harbaugh and Michigan have reset the standard in Ann Arbor

The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs, 51-45, on Saturday in one of the most painful losses in recent program history. It felt like the combination of “JT was short,” the death of a family pet and the announcement of your mother-in-law permanently moving in all in one.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan ready for the challenge a veteran Penn State will provide

The 8-5 Michigan Wolverines are 2-0 in conference play to start the year, and their next big test comes tonight with a home game against Penn State. Once a cellar-dweller in the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions have improved a lot over the last few years. Penn State is 11-3 and are currently on a five-game winning streak, including a 15-point win over No. 17 Illinois and a victory over Iowa.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines improved to 3-0 in Big Ten Conference play Wednesday evening, defeating Penn State by double digits at home, 79-69. Entering this game, Penn State was on a five-game winning streak, boasting an 11-3 (2-1) record. This is not your typical Nittany Lions team — they are solid and Michigan handled them tonight thanks to a well-rounded offensive attack, winning on the glass and solid effort on defense.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Penn State at Michigan Preview: Double or nothing

After a rough fall, the new year started out as well as it possibly could for the Michigan Wolverines with a laughable blowout of Maryland that was never even remotely close. In some ways it was not too surprising to see the team bounce back from an ugly defeat and show up for a big conference game, but nothing can be taken for granted this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Wolverines working on accountability, defense, gelling together with big games upcoming

Throughout the 2022-23 season, one common theme for the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team has been figuring out how to play together and thrive defensively. After some so-so showings and crumbling on the defensive side late in games, the Wolverines have their best defensive performance of the season against Maryland, winning 81-46 and only allowing a Michigan program-record 13 points in the first half.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI

