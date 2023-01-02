The Salem Wildcats saw their 3-game win streak snapped falling at home to the Mount Vernon Rams 69-33. The Rams hit 9 three’s in the game as they ran out to a 36-14 halftime lead. Salem was led by Connor Tennyson with 12 points and Sam Greene added 8. Mount Vernon put 5 in double figures led by Karey Richardson with 12, 11 each from Rolen Adams and Navontae Nesbit Jr and 10 from Jacob Morrison and Marlin Price. The Rams improved to 10-4 on the year while the Wildcats fell to 4-12. Salem returns to action on Friday when they host Cahokia rival foe Roxana before traveling to Vandalia for an early 5:30 varsity tip on Saturday.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO