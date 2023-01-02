Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Portion of I-57 to close near Marion, Ill. on Jan. 15
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers planning to use Interstate 57 in Williamson County may need to find an alternate route next week. Both directions of I-57 will be closed to all traffic between milepost 45 and milepost 54 beginning Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
southernillinoisnow.com
Truck runs over fire hydrant, causing instant flood and boil order
A truck exiting a private drive from a business on Westgate Avenue in Salem ran off the drive and ended up on top of a fire hydrant Tuesday afternoon. Salem Police say the truck was driven by 36-year-old Garrett Ralston of Addieville, Landers Towing had to remove the truck because it became stuck in the mud around the hydrant.
Dangerous sinkhole scares residents in Metro East
A homeowner's nightmare is causing headaches in one metro-east neighborhood. With no help, Swansea, Illinois, residents are desperate for action to solve a sinkhole problem.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/06 – Carolyn June (Copple) Chambers
Carolyn June (Copple) Chambers, age 86, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 7:23 P.M. on January 3rd, 2023, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Funeral arrangements of Mrs. Carolyn June Chambers are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street...
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval man hurt in four-wheeler crash
A 35-year-old Sandoval man has been injured in a four wheeler crash in the 3500 block of Levy Road in rural Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports indicate Dale Lawrence of Missouri Avenue was traveling eastbound on Levy Road when he hit loose gravel, spun out, and the vehicle slipped off the road and overturned.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/15 – Rodney Carter Hanner
Rodney Carter Hanner departed this life on January 2nd with family by his side. He was born September 2, 1949, in Hillsboro, Il. The oldest son of Carter B. and Ruth Dahlberg Hanner. Married Sharon Uchitjil in 1971, and they later divorced but remained friends. Survived by his four children:...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/06 – Mark Allen Gutzler
Mark Allen Gutzler, age 70, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 9:00 A.M. on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Mark Allen Gutzler are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mr. Gutzler’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Fall At Home To Mount Vernon
The Salem Wildcats saw their 3-game win streak snapped falling at home to the Mount Vernon Rams 69-33. The Rams hit 9 three’s in the game as they ran out to a 36-14 halftime lead. Salem was led by Connor Tennyson with 12 points and Sam Greene added 8. Mount Vernon put 5 in double figures led by Karey Richardson with 12, 11 each from Rolen Adams and Navontae Nesbit Jr and 10 from Jacob Morrison and Marlin Price. The Rams improved to 10-4 on the year while the Wildcats fell to 4-12. Salem returns to action on Friday when they host Cahokia rival foe Roxana before traveling to Vandalia for an early 5:30 varsity tip on Saturday.
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge. Crews got the call of a fire at the Ivy Ultra Lounge a little after 4:00 a.m. on the 900 block of St. Louis Avenue. The fire was contained to a smaller barroom with a bar.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 4th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 61-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Kenneth Powell of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested two Sandoval residents at the Huck’s store Tuesday...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Mayor calls for plan to incentivize building new homes in city
Salem Mayor Nic Farley has asked the city council to consider ways the city can incentivize building new homes in the city. Farley’s comments at Tuesday night’s city council meeting comes after release of the city’s building permit report for 2022 showed only one new home constructed in the city last year.
southernillinoisnow.com
New construction in Salem in 2022 tops $7.2-million
New construction in Salem during 2022 topped $ 7.2 million dollars led by two multimillion-dollar commercial buildings. Permits were issued for only one new home and to locate three mobile homes during the year as new residential construction remains slow. The two large commercial projects include the construction of the...
KFVS12
Former Miner Ralph Santana to manage new Marion baseball team
Our recent rain has the Mississippi River on the rise. Building a baseball team in Marion, Ill. Today, we learned who will lead the team, as well as some of the players we'll see on the field. Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of...
westkentuckystar.com
Illinois woman arrested for Paducah murder
An Illinois woman has been arrested for murder of her boyfriend following a months-long investigation after she initially claimed he died after falling down a flight of steps. Paducah Police said they were called on March 14, 2022 to an apartment on Berger Road in reference to an unresponsive man where 28-year-old Jarvis Plato was pronounced dead at the scene.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/13 – Norma Jean Saale
Norma Jean Saale, 83, of Sandoval passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. She was born on December 18, 1939, the daughter of Delbert and Helen Wimberly in Salem. She married Donald P. Saale on November 19, 1955, in Salem, and he preceded her in death on July 5, 2000.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase spanning 2 counties in southern IL
HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Bush, Illinois man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties late Wednesday night. Eric L. Holland, 34, of Bush faces charges of multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, operating uninsured motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property and driving while license suspect. Additional charges are pending.
cilfm.com
Two injured in West Frankfort house fire
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a West Frankfort house fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Spowart Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The injuries happened when two people went back inside the burning building to rescue their pets. They were not...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 01/05 – Ronald G. Herman
Ronald G. Herman, 77, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home. Ronald was born in Quincy, IL., the son of Alfred W. Herman and Helen L. (Libbie) Herman. Ronald is survived by special friend Tammie Johnson of Centralia; four sons: Carl Herman and wife Lisa of...
Crews respond to downtown crashes involving 9 people early Monday morning
Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash involving nine people shortly before 3:00 a.m. Monday.
KFVS12
Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten. He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds...
