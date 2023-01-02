ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

School bus among 4 vehicles involved in collision in Glendale

PHOENIX – Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a four-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Glendale, authorities said. There were no children in the bus when the crash occurred near Olive and 59th avenues, the Glendale Police Department said. The driver and a passenger of a truck...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Hit-and-run crash closes stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix; motorcyclist hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious motorcycle crash closed a busy stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home, where they found a man riding his motorcycle seriously hurt. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the other driver involved fled the scene before police arrived. A description of the getaway vehicle or the other driver has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 adults, dog escape burning house in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family has been displaced after an early morning house fire in north Phoenix on Thursday. According to Capt. Joe Huggins with Phoenix fire, crews were called out to a home around 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the back of the house that appeared to be extending into the attic. Firefighters were then quickly able to get a handle on the blaze. Two adults and one dog managed to escape the burning home before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New video shows car of interest in connection to murder in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department released a video of a car in connection to a murder in March, and investigators hope somebody recognizes it. In a Facebook post, the seven-second clip shows a blue, four-door hatchback going through a parking lot on March 24 around 11:30 p.m. Detectives said haven’t said how it’s connected but that the car is a vehicle of interest.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body cam footage released: Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood

New body camera footage from a Phoenix Police shooting in Laveen was released. Officers tried to pull over a car three days before Christmas Eve near 47th and Southern avenues. The man ran out of the car, climbed over a wall, then reappeared with a gun in front of the garage. Police told him to drop the weapon, but they say he raised the gun and they opened fire. The man then held the weapon to his head and after 3 hours of negotiations with police he was taken into custody.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Body-cam shows man pointing gun at Phoenix police before hours-long standoff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released new body-cam video of officers shooting at a man they say pointed a gun at them, leading to an hours-long standoff in a Phoenix neighborhood last month. On Dec. 21, officers tried to pull over a car with two women and a man inside near 47th Avenue and Vineyard Road, north of Baseline Road. However, police say the driver, 42-year-old Jennifer Covington, didn’t stop and kept driving. Officers followed Covington to 41st Avenue and Lydia Lane, south of Southern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police identify man killed in I-10 shooting on New Year’s Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified the man who died after two people were shot along Interstate 10 in Phoenix early New Year’s Day. Officers were initially called out to a shooting near 32nd Street and University Drive around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday. When they arrived, they soon learned that two men had been shot while they were driving along I-10 near 24th Street. The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Leon Greer, was found at the scene and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead. The other victim was driven by an unknown person to an area hospital. Police say the second victim was in the passenger seat when the shooting happened.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman killed in three-car crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being involved in a crash in a busy stretch of road in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to 51st and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in a crash. A woman, who was later identified as Faila Butunga, 72, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for Valley man after he was found dead

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday afternoon after a man was found dead in Maricopa County, authorities said. Emidio Espericueta Gurrola, 77, was last seen near 11th Street and McDowell Road in October, the Phoenix Police Department said. Gurrola had a medical condition that caused him to...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix group home closing location where an 18-year-old died after shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The group home where an 18-year-old died after a shooting last September will close down. North Star Independent Living said in an email sent to Arizona’s Family that the company “will not renew its lease” at the 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road location. “[The Arizona Department of Child Safety] did not request this action, but we believe it is in the best interest of all parties,” the company says. “The current high bed availability rate throughout the DCS system makes now the right time to make this decision to help facilitate a smooth transition for current Mountain View residents.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters rescue man from roof of burning building near central Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were scary moments for a man who was trapped on the roof of a building that caught on fire near a Phoenix apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon. The flames started around 3:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road. When firefighters got there, they spotted the man on the roof with a fast-moving fire around him. Crews said they used ladders to get to the roof and quickly rescued him. He was checked out and didn’t need to go to the hospital, Phoenix Fire said.
PHOENIX, AZ

