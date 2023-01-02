Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lightsRoger MarshBuckeye, AZ
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this monthKristen WaltersQueen Creek, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
KTAR.com
School bus among 4 vehicles involved in collision in Glendale
PHOENIX – Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a four-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Glendale, authorities said. There were no children in the bus when the crash occurred near Olive and 59th avenues, the Glendale Police Department said. The driver and a passenger of a truck...
AZFamily
Sister of Scottsdale woman killed in crash speaks on dangers of drinking and driving
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale woman’s family is speaking about the dangers of drinking and driving after the mother of two was killed in a bad crash the day before New Year’s Eve. “Dawn was small but mighty,” said Dawn Paugh’s sister, Heather Hassan.
AZFamily
Hit-and-run crash closes stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix; motorcyclist hospitalized
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious motorcycle crash closed a busy stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home, where they found a man riding his motorcycle seriously hurt. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the other driver involved fled the scene before police arrived. A description of the getaway vehicle or the other driver has not been released.
fox10phoenix.com
Fountain Hills shooting suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes into power box
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - A police chase in Fountain Hills ended in a crash that knocked out power to several businesses on Tuesday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they responded to an area near Pueblo and Grande Boulevard just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 3 on...
AZFamily
2 adults, dog escape burning house in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family has been displaced after an early morning house fire in north Phoenix on Thursday. According to Capt. Joe Huggins with Phoenix fire, crews were called out to a home around 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the back of the house that appeared to be extending into the attic. Firefighters were then quickly able to get a handle on the blaze. Two adults and one dog managed to escape the burning home before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
AZFamily
New video shows car of interest in connection to murder in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department released a video of a car in connection to a murder in March, and investigators hope somebody recognizes it. In a Facebook post, the seven-second clip shows a blue, four-door hatchback going through a parking lot on March 24 around 11:30 p.m. Detectives said haven’t said how it’s connected but that the car is a vehicle of interest.
fox10phoenix.com
Body cam footage released: Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood
New body camera footage from a Phoenix Police shooting in Laveen was released. Officers tried to pull over a car three days before Christmas Eve near 47th and Southern avenues. The man ran out of the car, climbed over a wall, then reappeared with a gun in front of the garage. Police told him to drop the weapon, but they say he raised the gun and they opened fire. The man then held the weapon to his head and after 3 hours of negotiations with police he was taken into custody.
AZFamily
Family warning others about drinking and driving after Scottsdale mom killed in crash
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In...
AZFamily
Body-cam shows man pointing gun at Phoenix police before hours-long standoff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released new body-cam video of officers shooting at a man they say pointed a gun at them, leading to an hours-long standoff in a Phoenix neighborhood last month. On Dec. 21, officers tried to pull over a car with two women and a man inside near 47th Avenue and Vineyard Road, north of Baseline Road. However, police say the driver, 42-year-old Jennifer Covington, didn’t stop and kept driving. Officers followed Covington to 41st Avenue and Lydia Lane, south of Southern Avenue.
AZFamily
Phoenix police identify man killed in I-10 shooting on New Year’s Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified the man who died after two people were shot along Interstate 10 in Phoenix early New Year’s Day. Officers were initially called out to a shooting near 32nd Street and University Drive around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday. When they arrived, they soon learned that two men had been shot while they were driving along I-10 near 24th Street. The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Leon Greer, was found at the scene and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead. The other victim was driven by an unknown person to an area hospital. Police say the second victim was in the passenger seat when the shooting happened.
AZFamily
Woman killed in three-car crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being involved in a crash in a busy stretch of road in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to 51st and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in a crash. A woman, who was later identified as Faila Butunga, 72, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.
KTAR.com
Driver suspected of DUI in fatal wrong-way crash in north Scottsdale
PHOENIX — A woman died and three others were injured after a man suspected of DUI drove the wrong way on a north Scottsdale road and caused a collision on Friday evening, authorities said. Joshua Grabek, 48, is accused of driving his 2013 Subaru Legacy southbound in the northbound...
AZFamily
Wrong-way drunk driver was over 2x legal limit before deadly Scottsdale crash, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver is accused of driving drunk, causing a crash that killed a woman and injured her husband as they were on their way to a friend’s house in Scottsdale last week. On Dec. 30, just after 7 p.m., police began receiving calls...
Statue of first Make-A-Wish child stolen in Phoenix late Tuesday night
Police are searching for a statue of Arizona's first Make-A-Wish child after it was reported stolen from the organization's headquarters earlier this week.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot while in the drive-thru of a Whataburger restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road on Jan. 3. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert canceled for Valley man after he was found dead
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday afternoon after a man was found dead in Maricopa County, authorities said. Emidio Espericueta Gurrola, 77, was last seen near 11th Street and McDowell Road in October, the Phoenix Police Department said. Gurrola had a medical condition that caused him to...
AZFamily
Phoenix group home closing location where an 18-year-old died after shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The group home where an 18-year-old died after a shooting last September will close down. North Star Independent Living said in an email sent to Arizona’s Family that the company “will not renew its lease” at the 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road location. “[The Arizona Department of Child Safety] did not request this action, but we believe it is in the best interest of all parties,” the company says. “The current high bed availability rate throughout the DCS system makes now the right time to make this decision to help facilitate a smooth transition for current Mountain View residents.”
AZFamily
Firefighters rescue man from roof of burning building near central Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were scary moments for a man who was trapped on the roof of a building that caught on fire near a Phoenix apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon. The flames started around 3:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road. When firefighters got there, they spotted the man on the roof with a fast-moving fire around him. Crews said they used ladders to get to the roof and quickly rescued him. He was checked out and didn’t need to go to the hospital, Phoenix Fire said.
Woman speaks out after being shot five times, once in head
A miraculous recovery. A woman shot five times in broad daylight is alive to tell it. This happened on November 16, 2022, near 1-17, and Anthem Way just after 8 a.m.
fox10phoenix.com
Firefighters battle west Phoenix house fire
Phoenix fire crews are battling a house fire near 85th Avenue and Indian School Road. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the latest.
