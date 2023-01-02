ABERDEEN, Wash. — Aberdeen Police are asking for the public's help in finding two drivers accused of hitting a man who later died of his injuries. According to police, officers and medics responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at the intersection of N Scammel St and Simpson Ave around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The 31-year-old Aberdeen man was transported to Grays Harbor Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries.

ABERDEEN, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO