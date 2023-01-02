ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

southernillinoisnow.com

Bond set at $100,000 for Centralia man charged with home invasion

Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 31-year-old Centralia man who has been charged in Marion County Court with home invasion, aggravated battery, criminal trespass to property, and battery. Braulio Romero of South Sycamore is accused of breaking into an apartment at Library Apartments early New Year’s morning. Once...
CENTRALIA, WA
southernillinoisnow.com

Two injured in rear-end crash in Centralia Monday night

Two people went to the hospital on their own following a two-vehicle rear-end crash in the 600 block of South Polar in Centralia Monday night. Centralia Police say 74-year-old Ronald Alvis of South Jefferson in Kell ran into the back of an SUV driven by 23-year-old Mathias Pate of South Perrine in Centralia. The crash occurred while Pate was attempting to turn into a driveway.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Counterfeit Money; Gang Graffiti; Threats to Blow Up Building; Burglary; Eluding Police

• A case of third-degree malicious mischief was reported on a property in the 100 block of South Market Boulevard just after 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 30. • At approximately 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 2, a caller reported a white car drove past him in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and “threw something at his windows and windshield.” No damage to the caller’s vehicle was reported.
CHEHALIS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Shoplifting suspect arrested after passerby gave chase

An alleged shoplifter was arrested with the help of a civilian who witnessed the man scuffling with a department store employee, the civilian had a gun and chased the suspect and fired his gun into the air. According to an Olympia Police Department report, the civilian ran after the suspect,...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, December 30, 2022

On 12/30/22 at 2:27 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pacific Ave SE, police arrested Austin Drew James, 18, on suspicion of 1) theft all other larceny and 2) obstructing a law enforcement officer. On 12/30/22 at 12:06 a.m. in the 3000 block of Carpenter Rd SE, police arrested Sharrie...
OLYMPIA, WA
KIMA TV

Man killed by 2 separate hit-and-run drivers in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Aberdeen Police are asking for the public's help in finding two drivers accused of hitting a man who later died of his injuries. According to police, officers and medics responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at the intersection of N Scammel St and Simpson Ave around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The 31-year-old Aberdeen man was transported to Grays Harbor Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries.
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Arrest Two People in Alleged Sunday Shooting

Cowlitz County Sheriff deputies arrested two suspects in connection to an alleged drive-by shooting at a Woodland beach on New Year Day. No one was wounded. Authorities announced on Facebook on Tuesday that suspects in a truck fired on three beachgoers with a rifle. The suspects were later identified as 20-year-old Ben Cresap of Woodland and 20-year-old Travis Kowalski of Battle Ground.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Coroner Breaks Down 2022 Death Totals

Fatal at a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, fentanyl has been a concern for law enforcement and government officials in recent years due to its deadly impact across Southwest Washington. Lewis County is not exempt from that impact, as the drug was the only...
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/08 – Wilbur Lee Hiltibidal

Wilbur Lee Hiltibidal, age 79 of Centralia, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Fireside House in Centralia. Wilbur was born on January 20, 1943, in Centralia, the son of William and Wilmintie Opal “Minnie” (Ord) Hiltibidal. He married Lillian Frances Nix and she preceded him in death, and later in life, he married Susan Whalen and she preceded him in death.
CENTRALIA, WA

