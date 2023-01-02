Read full article on original website
Bond set at $100,000 for Centralia man charged with home invasion
Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 31-year-old Centralia man who has been charged in Marion County Court with home invasion, aggravated battery, criminal trespass to property, and battery. Braulio Romero of South Sycamore is accused of breaking into an apartment at Library Apartments early New Year’s morning. Once...
Two injured in rear-end crash in Centralia Monday night
Two people went to the hospital on their own following a two-vehicle rear-end crash in the 600 block of South Polar in Centralia Monday night. Centralia Police say 74-year-old Ronald Alvis of South Jefferson in Kell ran into the back of an SUV driven by 23-year-old Mathias Pate of South Perrine in Centralia. The crash occurred while Pate was attempting to turn into a driveway.
Sirens: Counterfeit Money; Gang Graffiti; Threats to Blow Up Building; Burglary; Eluding Police
• A case of third-degree malicious mischief was reported on a property in the 100 block of South Market Boulevard just after 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 30. • At approximately 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 2, a caller reported a white car drove past him in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and “threw something at his windows and windshield.” No damage to the caller’s vehicle was reported.
5 teens arrested at The Commons at Federal Way after strongarm robbery, driving stolen car
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teen males were arrested at The Commons at Federal Way Thursday afternoon after they were spotted driving a stolen car that was connected to a robbery. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue Northeast in the Eastlake neighborhood...
Shoplifting suspect arrested after passerby gave chase
An alleged shoplifter was arrested with the help of a civilian who witnessed the man scuffling with a department store employee, the civilian had a gun and chased the suspect and fired his gun into the air. According to an Olympia Police Department report, the civilian ran after the suspect,...
Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s department, a 911 caller at noon reported a “suspicious” white Range Rover with plastic covering...
Bail Set at $150K for Man Accused of Pinning Woman to Bed, Licking Her Face in Centralia
Bail has been set at $150,000 for the Chehalis man accused of pinning a woman down in her bed while licking her face after a New Year’s Eve party, then jumping the curb in his car in front of police. The defendant, John M. Gallivan, 40, was reportedly invited...
Toledo Man Facing Felony Domestic Violence Charges Released on $100,000 Bail on Tuesday After Alleged Assault
A man facing domestic violence assault charges for allegedly striking and strangling a woman in Toledo on Monday was released from the Lewis County Jail on Tuesday after posting $100,000 bail. The defendant, Rodney L. Holt-Cherrington, 50, of Toledo, is accused of knocking a woman’s plate of food out of...
Hit-and-run driver of stolen vehicle arrested after crashing into patrol car
TUMWATER, Wash. — A person who allegedly crashed into a police car was arrested Thursday for eluding, hit-and-run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO). Chehalis and Tribal police said "there was prior probable cause for eluding and...
Police Blotter for Friday, December 30, 2022
On 12/30/22 at 2:27 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pacific Ave SE, police arrested Austin Drew James, 18, on suspicion of 1) theft all other larceny and 2) obstructing a law enforcement officer. On 12/30/22 at 12:06 a.m. in the 3000 block of Carpenter Rd SE, police arrested Sharrie...
Man killed by 2 separate hit-and-run drivers in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Wash. — Aberdeen Police are asking for the public's help in finding two drivers accused of hitting a man who later died of his injuries. According to police, officers and medics responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at the intersection of N Scammel St and Simpson Ave around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The 31-year-old Aberdeen man was transported to Grays Harbor Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries.
Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Arrest Two People in Alleged Sunday Shooting
Cowlitz County Sheriff deputies arrested two suspects in connection to an alleged drive-by shooting at a Woodland beach on New Year Day. No one was wounded. Authorities announced on Facebook on Tuesday that suspects in a truck fired on three beachgoers with a rifle. The suspects were later identified as 20-year-old Ben Cresap of Woodland and 20-year-old Travis Kowalski of Battle Ground.
Bail Set at $25K for Man Arrested With Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Fentanyl and Gun in Centralia
Bail has been set at $25,000 for a man arrested in Centralia on Friday while he was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle that had an estimated 300 fentanyl pills, as well as a firearm and varying amounts of cocaine, meth and heroin inside. An officer with the Centralia Police Department...
K9, patrol plane lead to arrest of suspected car thief who ran from police, hid in the woods
EDGEWOOD, Wash. - A man suspected of stealing a car and then leading police on a chase with it has been arrested after a K9 and Washington State Patrol airplane were able to lead Pierce County Sheriff's deputies to his hiding spot. Deputies responded to a call about a ‘suspicious’...
Pierce County Police Ask Public to Be Careful After String of 8 Armed ATM Robberies
Tacoma police are investigating eight recent armed robberies at outdoor ATMs believed to be related. Police said Tuesday that people should be especially aware of their surroundings while using the machines. Police said victims have been robbed at gunpoint while withdrawing money from ATMs in two locations in the last...
17-Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Teenager In Tacoma
Police say the shooter and victim knew each other.
Lewis County Coroner Breaks Down 2022 Death Totals
Fatal at a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, fentanyl has been a concern for law enforcement and government officials in recent years due to its deadly impact across Southwest Washington. Lewis County is not exempt from that impact, as the drug was the only...
Suspects accused of 8 armed robberies at ATM's in Tacoma
We're learning more about the armed robberies at ATM's in Tacoma. Police tell us two thieves targeted customers at a Chase Bank ATM on Pacific Ave. seven times.
Second Brother Wanted in Connection With Thurston County Death in Custody, Police Say
The second of two brothers wanted in connection with a homicide in a Lacey motel parking lot last summer is now in custody, Lacey police say. Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder by North Las Vegas Police after a long pursuit, according to a news release from Lacey police.
2023 01/08 – Wilbur Lee Hiltibidal
Wilbur Lee Hiltibidal, age 79 of Centralia, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Fireside House in Centralia. Wilbur was born on January 20, 1943, in Centralia, the son of William and Wilmintie Opal “Minnie” (Ord) Hiltibidal. He married Lillian Frances Nix and she preceded him in death, and later in life, he married Susan Whalen and she preceded him in death.
