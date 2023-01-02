ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Why does fuel economy in vehicles go down in winter?

By Nexstar Media Wire, James Wesser
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwkHy_0k19ICij00

( WHTM ) — Have you noticed your gas mileage has gotten a little less efficient recently? There are several reasons why your car’s fuel economy may have worsened since winter started.

One of those reasons has to do with aerodynamics or the way the air moves around a vehicle. Cold air is much denser than warmer air, which causes drag on a vehicle. According to energy.gov , this drag increases at highway speeds. Cold air also has an effect on tire pressure. Because of this, the rolling resistance on a vehicle is increased. More drag and more resistance mean your car gets fewer miles to the gallon.

Do you really need to let your car warm up before driving in winter?

Another factor has to do with the gasoline itself. Energy.gov states that winter blends of gasoline have less energy per gallon when compared to summer blends.

The difference in these blends has to do with something called the Reid Vapor Pressure, or RVP. This is the measure of how easily the fuel evaporates at increased temperatures.

Winter fuel requires an increase in this RVP. If the fuel doesn’t evaporate readily in cold temperatures, the engine will start hard and run roughly when it is cold outside, according to The Inside Track.

Other reasons gas mileage drops in the winter include idling your car for too long, and how the engine and transmission friction increases in cold weather due to the cold engine oil and other drive-line fluids.

So, what can you do to maximize your mileage in cold weather? Energy.gov provides some tips:

  • Minimize idling to warm up the car. Most manufacturers recommend driving off gently after about 30 seconds. The engine will warm up faster being driven, which will allow the heat to turn on sooner, decreasing fuel costs, and reducing emissions.
  • Don’t use seat warmers or defrosters more than necessary.
  • Check tire pressure regularly.
  • Use the type of oil recommended for cold weather driving by the vehicle manufacturer.
  • Remove accessories that increase wind resistance, like roof racks, when not in use.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina teen buys lottery ticket for 3rd time, wins $200,000

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cody Plemmons, of Arden, bought a lottery ticket for the third time in his life and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “We mainly stopped at the gas station for a drink and a snack,” he said. Plemmons, an 18-year-old lumber worker at Lowe’s, […]
ARDEN, NC
FOX8 News

Authorities identify two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake

UPDATE: 1/5 2 P.M.: The Virginia Conservation Police says it has confirmed the two bodies recovered in Smith Mountain Lake were the two men that went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. Police say the bodies of 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis were recovered on Thursday morning. Details are limited at this time. WFXR […]
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

Greensboro families search for answers in unsolved homicides

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community Grassroot organizations are working to help police curb violence and solve homicides around Guilford County. Qumara Lee told FOX8 that people need to help and not solely put unsolved homicides on the backs of police. “Stop calling the individuals a snitch that gives information to the police. Stop calling them […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
90K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy