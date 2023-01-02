CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is open for business today, though transit services and other city services may be delayed or unavailable. “Casper street crews have worked unabated through the night and have been able to make Casper’s arterial, collector, and some typically challenging streets accessible for vehicular traffic,” City Manager Carter Napier said. “My thanks to the city crews who have been literally working around the clock shifts since Sunday morning to keep main streets within our community as accessible as possible.”

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO