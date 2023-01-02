ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

No snow day for City of Casper; transit, other services may be delayed or unavailable

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is open for business today, though transit services and other city services may be delayed or unavailable. “Casper street crews have worked unabated through the night and have been able to make Casper’s arterial, collector, and some typically challenging streets accessible for vehicular traffic,” City Manager Carter Napier said. “My thanks to the city crews who have been literally working around the clock shifts since Sunday morning to keep main streets within our community as accessible as possible.”
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper City Offices and Most Services are Open Today

The City of Casper, unlike some other public agencies and businesses, is mostly open Tuesday. "Thanks to our snow removal crews who have been working literally around the clock to make our streets as safe as possible," the city said in a news release Tuesday morning. City Hall and trash...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Smoke at Life Care Center

A sized motor in a heated air handling unit caused minor smoke damage at a Casper assisted living residence on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the Life Care Center of Casper, 4041 S. Poplar St., at 9:15 a.m. for...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Mills police seek vehicle stolen from business

CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. A black 2010 Chevrolet Suburban was taken from a business off of Salt Creek Highway in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 4, the agency release said Thursday. The vehicle bears...
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute

CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
CASPER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming

Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

High winds today, snow possible on Friday in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — High winds and blowing snow are expected in central Wyoming on Thursday ahead of a chance for more snow on Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, winds at around 36 mph with 55 mph gusts are likely by this afternoon, causing blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Counties Want To Assess Property Taxes For Wind Farms

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Differences between property tax estimates provided by wind farm developers and actual tax assessments energy producers receive when a farm is operating has created a dispute over whether the state or Wyoming counties where the farms are located should do the assessments.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Casper family welcomes first baby of 2023 at Wyoming Medical Center

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper welcomed the city’s first newborn of 2023 on Sunday. According to a social media post by Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Zuri Jayde was born in Casper at 8:01 p.m., weighing in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces. The full post follows:. When Katy Waltman...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (12/28/22–1/3/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

