Gilmer, TX

CBS19

Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
GLADEWATER, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands

Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Bakery brings South American culture, comfort food to East Texas

The warm weather is good news for cattle ranchers, who don’t have to feed when the grass is growing. But the effect extremes can have on plants particularly food crops, can be disastrous. New district court to help move wheels of justice faster in Smith County. Updated: 5 hours...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: White Oak firefighter marks 50 years on the job

As we have already seen, the East Texas winter can be a mixed bag of surprises with brutal freezing temperatures one week, then spring-like conditions the next. Gregg County Texas A&M Agri-life Extension Agent Shanequa Davis says it’s a pattern that is familiar to East Texans.
WHITE OAK, TX
CBS19

Food truck specializing in birria opens

TYLER, Texas — New food truck La Sonorense will hold a soft opening today at Classic Toyota from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owner Amy Reyes visited the East Texas area in January of last year and loved it so much she moved to Chapel Hill. “We came to...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Thieves Steal $1,000 from Christmas Light Display at Children’s Park in Tyler, Texas

Thieves are the absolute worst. For some reason, they feel that taking something from someone who has worked hard to acquire an item is their right to do so because they are not in a position to do the same. Its wrong no matter the reason, or excuse, for the theft. But when a story like this comes out, its hard not to want to wish the worst of karma on someone, or someone's, for their actions. Someone, or someone's, decided to head to The Children's Park of Tyler in Tyler, Texas and steal timers and electrical cords used in their Christmas light display.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Gorgeous Home For Sale in Tyler, Texas Looks Like a Resort

While this property is not the most expensive that is currently for sale in Tyler, Texas it is as beautiful as anything on the market right now. When I first saw this place my jaw dropped, the only thing more amazing than the home and property is the location within Tyler. I can promise after you look at the photos below, you’re going to fall in love with this Mediterranean-style estate and never want to leave home.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 Longview homes damaged by falling trees during Monday storm

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday afternoon’s storm damaged at least two homes in Longview. It happened in the 400 block of Trailwood Lane in north Longview around 2:30 p.m. Workers on scene said a tree from the backyard fell into the house. The tree broke through the roof and into the house near the kitchen. Residents were at home at the time. Another home about a block away was also damaged by a fallen tree. There were no injuries reported as a result of the damage.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Gregg County says woman reported missing earlier has been located

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office says that the woman that was reported missing earlier today has been located. No more details were given about the missing person’s current condition or location when she was found. Retha Pauls, 77, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan....
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Cedar Fever season is upon us, here are some symptoms to look out for

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Sneezing, coughing, and runny noses are symptoms of many illnesses but Texas A&M Forestry Service says it also could be from cedar fever which is mostly a winter allergen. “The cedar fever is a bit of a misnomer,” said Karl Flocke, Woodland Ecologist, Texas A&M Forest Service. According to Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke, […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Children’s Park of Tyler Christmas display equipment stolen twice, causing them to take down early

Gilmer resident Louis Forte’ discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens’ nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. “I really appreciate how everyone shared, and was so worried about him, and how happy they were, as was I also, that he was back home. That is how we got him back, we would not have gotten him back if it wasn’t for all our friends on Facebook.”
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Tyler Woman Accused Of Taking Motorhome

Misty Anne Reeves, 39, of Tyler, is charged with theft of a stolen motorhome. She was arrested on Dec. 28 and in jail on a $10,000 bond. Her boyfriend was already in Dallas County Jail on other charges. Van Zandt County Constable Pat Jordan learned the boyfriend’s mother wanted the motorhome off her property. So he took to Facebook to look up the registered owners, who confirmed they were missing a motorhome and discovered they had entered the wrong vehicle title in reporting it stolen.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Marshall Fire Department responds to house fire; 1 airlifted to hospital

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - At 9:28 pm Marshall Fire Units were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Meredith St to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Randall Jeans noted flames visible from the front entrance of the single family dwelling. The mother and her two children were able to exit the home, however the mother of 2 sustained second degree burns to approximately 15% percent of her body.
MARSHALL, TX

