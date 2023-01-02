Arrest in New Year's Day homicide in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls, NY (WBEN) Niagara Falls Police have announced an arrest in the stabbing death of a man New Year's Eve morning. The suspect's name has not been released.

Police say a 33 year old man was stabbed in a home in the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue around 8:45am Sunday. The man died at the scene. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The suspect is charged with one count of Murder 2nd degree and will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Tuesday January 3rd. The identity of the suspect is being