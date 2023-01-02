ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Arrest in New Year's Day homicide in Niagara Falls

By Wben Com Newsroom
 3 days ago

Niagara Falls, NY (WBEN) Niagara Falls Police have announced an arrest in the stabbing death of a man New Year's Eve morning. The suspect's name has not been released.

Police say a 33 year old man was stabbed in a home in the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue around 8:45am Sunday. The man died at the scene. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The suspect is charged with one count of Murder 2nd degree and will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Tuesday January 3rd. The identity of the suspect is being

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for killing man on Halloween

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On Oct. 31, 2020, Odell Wilkins, also known as “Leek,” shot a 22-year-old victim in the vicinity of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue. The victim, Patrick Kent, […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

16-year-old sentenced in connection to stabbing at a BPS school

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo was sentenced by a designated Youth Part judge. The teen pleaded guilty to stabbing a 17-year-old girl in the bathroom inside the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management on West Huron Street. The 17-year-old spent two days in the hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds to her back.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Salamanca Man Accused Of DWI Following New Year’s Day Vehicle Fire

GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old Salamanca man is accused of driving drunk on New Year’s Day following a vehicle fire in Gowanda. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to Broadway Road at Palmer Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for a reported vehicle fire.
GOWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Suspect arrested in New Year’s fatal stabbing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred on New Year’s Day, according to City of Niagara Falls officials. The suspect is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and will be arraigned on Tuesday. Police say on Jan. 1, they responded to […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Shore News Network

Halloween killer gets 20 years in prison

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo man who was convicted of manslaughter after a plea arrangement for a murder he committed on Halloween in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, the defendant, Odell Maik “Leek” Williams shot and killed the victim, 22-year-old Patrick C. Kent, in the vicinity of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue . Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony) on October 11, 2022. The post Halloween killer gets 20 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arraigned for separate looting incidents during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arraigned on charges for burglaries committed in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo during the Blizzard of ’22. Joshua McMillan, Christopher Ripley, and Quinton Jones were each arraigned for separate crimes between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Business "up in the air" after looting during Christmas Blizzard

BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Police Department has made more than 20 arrests linked to looting and break-ins during the Christmas blizzard, and they say more arrests are expected. According to the Erie County District Attorney, three people have already been prosecuted, accused of targeting stores across the county.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Dunkirk man arrested after Chautauqua County residence search

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Dunkirk, New York, man was arrested after a Jan. 4 Chautauqua County raid. At about 10:05 a.m., narcotics investigators from Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on the first block of Leming Street in the City of Dunkirk. Investigators […]
DUNKIRK, NY
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls woman arrested for DWAI Drugs

On December 30, 2022 at 7:22 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Dawn A. Pirinelli, 36 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations. On December 30, 2022, Troopers responded to the intersection of Williams Road and Lancelot Drive in the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
nyspnews.com

Freedom man arrested for DWI

On December 30, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Ivan M. Casavant, 69, of Freedom, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers investigating a complaint of a disabled vehicle on State Route 98 in the town of Freedom determined Casavant had been operating the vehicle in a severely intoxicated condition. He failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene. Casavant was then arrested and transported to SP Machias, where a chemical breath test revealed him to have a 0.13% BAC.
FREEDOM, NY
