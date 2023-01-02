ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Netflix show ‘Kaleidoscope’ can be watched in any order

By Bill Shannon, Nexstar Media Wire
ALTOONA, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Netflix could change how we watch TV with its new crime mystery show “Kaleidoscope” that landed on the streaming platform on Jan. 1.

The show seems like a standard crime drama/mystery at first, but the company says the user experience will be different .

Without any spoilers, the show is about a group of seven who look to pull off the biggest heist in history by breaking into the world’s most secure vault and walking out with $7 billion in bonds.

Netflix touts that there’s no real order to the episodes. You can start with any episode you want and continue watching in any order.

Each episode watched creates more questions, and when you think you know the answer, details revealed in another episode change everything.

Every episode is based on a color – episode names are Yellow, Pink, Violet, White, etc. – and they all take place at various times from 24 years before the heist to 6 months after the heist, as well as one episode that takes place during the heist itself. Every episode is a different piece to a puzzle that is hard to solve.

The show stars Giancarlo Esposito , who most fans know as Gus Fring from “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.” Rufus Sewell from “A Knights Tale” and “Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter” co-stars as the antagonist.

Sewell’s character owns one of the world’s most advanced security companies with a vault secured by armed guards, motion sensors, heat sensors, facial recognition and dual combinations that need to be entered simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Esposito’s wants the $7 billion in bonds that are in that vault. And don’t forget: The FBI is closing in on this whole thing.

The show is available to subscribers as of Sunday.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has experimented with its content. In 2018, it released an episode of “Black Mirror” that allowed viewers to choose their own adventure at multiple turning points. The platform has also released several interactive trivia shows.

