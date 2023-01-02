ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Goodman Foundation gives $250K to fund new Centro Hispano site

By Kyle Jones
MADISON, Wis. — Centro Hispano’s vision of opening a new facility on Madison’s south side took another step forward Monday.

The Goodman Foundation announced a $250,000 for Campaign CENTRO, bringing the group closer to its $20 million goal. The campaign has already raised $16 million, and Centro hoped to wrap things up by the end of the year.

“The Goodman Foundation is proud to participate with other individuals, foundations and businesses in supporting Campaign CENTRO,” foundation executive director E.G. Schramka said. “The gift will continue the legacy of Irwin and Bob Goodman of supporting strong not for profits in the Madison area.”

The new facility, located at the corner of Hughes Place and Cypress Way, is set to feature a fountain, outdoor market space, and play area. Centro Hispano wants the facility to serve as a safe home for the Latinx community in the area.

“This new facility is really going to allow us to do the work that we already do so well in a space that makes it even better, so we’re hoping to double the number of young people that we see,” Centro Hispano’s executive director, Karen Coller, said.

