Report: Giants exploring long-term deals for Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley

Four months ago, when the 2022 NFL season began, the futures of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley in New York were still up in the air.

Now, it appears as if the two cornerstones of the Giants’ offense are being looked at as key pieces going forward for sure.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Giants “plan to attempt to work out long-term deals” with both Jones and Barkley, although franchise tagging one of them is still an option as well.

“My understanding is both of these guys have earned the right to come back to New York and the team does view them as part of their future in 2023 and beyond,” Rapoport said Sunday morning on NFL Network. “Both these guys are free agents, and the Giants do plan to attempt to work out a deal with both of these guys. Obviously, the franchise tag is available, but you can only tag one, so in this scenario, one would need a multi-year deal, one could have a tag. The price also has to be right, but both of these guys, the team hopes, will be back.”

Barkley is playing this season under his fifth-year option on his rookie deal, while Jones’ wasn’t picked up so his fourth year is his final guaranteed one. Both have had huge bounce-back seasons, however, as Barkley is fourth in the NFL in rushing with a career high in yards (1,312 through Sunday), while Jones has career highs so far with 3,205 passing yards, a 95.2 QB rating, and a 67.2 completion percentage.

The team did have discussions with Barkley during their bye week about a deal, but nothing came to fruition then.

