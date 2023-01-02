ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

8-5-1, FB: 8

(eight, five, one; FB: eight)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

