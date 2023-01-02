ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

1-7-1-5

(one, seven, one, five)

kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023

(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Missouri is scheduled to execute today a transgender inmate for the 2003 kidnapping, raping, and murder of Beverly Guenther of suburban St. Louis. The prisoner, who now goes by Amber McLaughlin, would be the first known openly transgender inmate executed in the United States if the execution moves forward. The attorney for McLaughlin says no further appeals are planned. Kent Gipson says his client’s fate is in the hands of Governor Mike Parson. The lethal injection procedure could happen during a 24-hour window, beginning at 6 p.m. today, at the state prison in Bonne Terre.
mymoinfo.com

Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri

(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry mix develops nearby before the weekend

High pressure is briefly in the driver’s seat. This is allowing temperatures to gradually warm through week’s end. Clear to partly cloudy and not too bitter overnight. Coldest temps will be where snowpack slowly erodes into the weekend. Temperatures will battle increasing cloud cover Friday. It will still...
Salina Post

Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
KIX 105.7

Missouri Has Wild Animals You May Want To Avoid? Oh Yes We Do!

I am a big animal lover, and for the most part, I believe animals should be left alone in their natural habitat and just exist as nature intended. If you get to see one from a distance, especially if they are rare, it can be quite cool. But these are wild animals, and they can be dangerous. If you happen to encounter one, you may want to just avoid them and get to a safe spot. Here are 4 to be on the lookout for:
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk

(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
kbsi23.com

Missouri taxpayers to pay five percent less in income taxes in 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The calendar officially has struck 2023, which means if you are a Missouri taxpayer, you will pay fewer income taxes in the new year. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “every taxpaying Missourian will see an income reduction in 2023,” according to a news release.
Missouri Independent

Some Missourians could lose Medicaid coverage as eligibility renewals restart April 1

Missouri’s social services department will resume conducting Medicaid eligibility renewals on April 1 — allowing the state to once again remove people from its rolls after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Since March 2020, states have been barred from removing enrollees from Medicaid during the federally-declared public health emergency in exchange […] The post Some Missourians could lose Medicaid coverage as eligibility renewals restart April 1 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
bransontrilakesnews.com

Missouri HealthNet customers could lose coverage

Missouri residents who are receiving benefits from MO HealthNet are going to have to prepare to resume annual renewals of their eligibility for the program following a change to federal law. Beginning April 1, 2023, anyone on MO HealthNet (Missouri’s version of Medicaid) will again face annual renewals after having...
