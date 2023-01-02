ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Illinois Lottery’s “LuckyDay Lotto Midday” game were:

08-20-21-33-40

(eight, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-three, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

