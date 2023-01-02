Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after he’s released from a hospital, the highway patrol said. He was in serious but stable condition and has not yet been cleared by doctors to leave. Rescuers initially hailed the family’s survival as a “miracle” after the Tesla sedan plummeted down a notorious cliffside Monday along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area called Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks. Firefighters were forced to cut the family out of the wreckage. They used a rope system to haul the children up the cliff in a rescue basket while the parents were hoisted by helicopter.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO