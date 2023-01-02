IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto
04-06-07-10-12-38, Extra Shot: 9
(four, six, seven, ten, twelve, thirty-eight; Extra Shot: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $7,100,000
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
08-20-21-33-40
(eight, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
Pick Three-Midday
9-5-2, Fireball: 3
(nine, five, two; Fireball: three)
Pick Three-Evening
5-6-3, Fireball: 2
(five, six, three; Fireball: two)
Pick Four-Midday
8-3-2-8, Fireball: 9
(eight, three, two, eight; Fireball: nine)
Pick Four-Evening
5-4-2-6, Fireball: 2
(five, four, two, six; Fireball: two)
Lucky Day Lotto
03-11-28-30-45
(three, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
Powerball
07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000
