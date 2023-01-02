IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto America
10-12-13-27-50, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5
(ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $33,680,000
Lucky For Life
04-12-15-25-44, Lucky Ball: 1
(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
2-2-5
(two, two, five)
Pick 3 Midday
9-0-0
(nine, zero, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
2-1-5-2
(two, one, five, two)
Pick 4 Midday
6-6-5-7
(six, six, five, seven)
Powerball
07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000
