We need to revise immigration policy: 1) U.S. Asylum claims must be filed from the asylum seekers country. 2) No asylum claims will be accepted at the border. 3) Anyone crossing illegally into the U.S. will be deported back to their country 4) unaccompanied minors will be returned to their countries within 72hrs.
we need to get laws to the Supreme Court to get rid of anchor babies and anyone who enters illegally get a police record making them a criminal who cannot get citizenship. We should only allow those who come here legally.
Since Title 42 is for contagious diseases, it needs to remain in place...I'm sure the children and some adults are entering our Country without the vaccines that have eradicated almost all childhood diseases. Therefore, there will be outbreak of diseases we thought we no longer had to worry about contracting. Of course Biden says our borders are secure. How can he say that? He is too much of a chicken to even go there. Maybe it's because he is against minorities and he uses his tactics to make them think he is the best thing since sliced bread. What they don't understand his methods of "helping" is actually a way to control certain populations! He was against segregation..didn't want his children around those with a different skin color. For those who follow him and hang onto every single word he says, he is a wolf in sheep's clothing.
