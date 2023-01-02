ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

CDClvsTitle42
3d ago

We need to revise immigration policy: 1) U.S. Asylum claims must be filed from the asylum seekers country. 2) No asylum claims will be accepted at the border. 3) Anyone crossing illegally into the U.S. will be deported back to their country 4) unaccompanied minors will be returned to their countries within 72hrs.

Shawn Hamilton
3d ago

we need to get laws to the Supreme Court to get rid of anchor babies and anyone who enters illegally get a police record making them a criminal who cannot get citizenship. We should only allow those who come here legally.

giggles
3d ago

Since Title 42 is for contagious diseases, it needs to remain in place...I'm sure the children and some adults are entering our Country without the vaccines that have eradicated almost all childhood diseases. Therefore, there will be outbreak of diseases we thought we no longer had to worry about contracting. Of course Biden says our borders are secure. How can he say that? He is too much of a chicken to even go there. Maybe it's because he is against minorities and he uses his tactics to make them think he is the best thing since sliced bread. What they don't understand his methods of "helping" is actually a way to control certain populations! He was against segregation..didn't want his children around those with a different skin color. For those who follow him and hang onto every single word he says, he is a wolf in sheep's clothing.

Tom Handy

President Biden's Solution to Migrants Entering the Country is an Old Strategy

Over 2 million migrants have crossed the United States-Mexican border. Southern states such as Texas under Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have bussed thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia. They were overwhelmed by the number of migrants entering their states.
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
Vice

A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border

The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
AOL Corp

Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports

A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
CNN

This is what the crisis along the US border looks like

As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
