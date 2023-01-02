ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: This all-women’s Dallas gym focuses less on how you look and more on what you can achieve

By Stephanie Mendez
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the top things people put on their New Year’s resolution list is getting healthier. But for many women, going to a commercial gym is intimidating.

Luckily, there is one gym in North Texas that is just for the ladies: GRIT Fitness.

Starting something new can be intimidating for a lot of people and gym intimidation is no joke. But here at GRIT Fitness, you will be challenged and reach new heights. But most importantly, you’ll feel welcomed.

Brit Rettig Rolls is the founder and owner of GRIT Fitness. She says she wanted to create an all-women space where women could build a community and feel welcomed.

“I am a woman athlete. I grew up playing sports. I played Division I college basketball. After the college experience, I couldn’t find an environment that was all women. [Being on a team] was all about being strong and all about being in community, and I just missed that team aspect,” Brit said.

GRIT Fitness is more than just a gym. It focuses less on how we look and more on what we can achieve in a well-nourished community.

Of course, as you exercise your body is going to change. GRIT Fitness says that is the easy part. The hard part is transforming your mind, and outlook and building a strong community.

They have two locations:

  • Design District: 1729 Irving Blvd. Suite 101
  • SMU Boulevard: 5612 SMU Blvd. Suite 200

Community starts with the individual. Make the first step toward being a part of the community by clicking here .

