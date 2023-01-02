Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police release photos of persons of interest in fatal shooting near high school
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released pictures of two people they are trying to identify in connection with the quintuple shooting at a shopping center near a Baltimore high school. One student died. 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey was killed, and four other people were hurt in the shooting at...
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old man and 20-year-old man injured in Arbutus double shooting, police say
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were injured in a double shooting in Arbutus, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say, on Tuesday around 1 a.m. police were sent to the 300 block of Washington Blvd for shots fired where they found the 18-year-old victim struck by gunfire.
Family Says Man Found Shot To Death In Hyattsville Suffered 'Heart Attack' In GoFundMe
Police have identified the victim found dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Hyattsville after reportedly being shot, but his family is claiming the victim had suffered a heart attack.Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, was found fatally shot near the complex located in the 2600 block of Kirk…
foxbaltimore.com
24-year-old man in serious condition after being shot in abdomen in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in the abdomen in the Gwynn Oak neighborhood of northwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. This is the ninth person shot in Baltimore city on Tuesday. At about 6:34 p.m., officers were sent...
36-year-old homeless man wanted for murder in Baltimore
Police are looking for 36-year-old Melvin Moore, as he is wanted for a murder that took place back in November 16, 2022. Moore who is currently homeless, is wanted for a fatal shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot in separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three victims were shot in two separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded near Spelman Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they located a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She...
foxbaltimore.com
Arrest of squeegee kid reveals history of run-ins with drivers and police, records show
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A known squeegee kid wanted for the assault of a convenience store clerk is now in custody, the US Marshals Service confirms. Antonio Mackey, 19, who in court documents police labeled a known squeegee kid, was arrested on January 4, 2023. Mackey had been wanted...
foxbaltimore.com
Family of murdered student calls for justice and prayers 1 day after deadly shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Former city and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined the family of Deanta Dorsey, the 16-year-old Edmondson High School student killed while on lunch break Wednesday. "This is not the way anyone wanted to start the new year," Vignarajah said. At the family’s request, Vignarajah will serve...
Tracking murders and shootings in Baltimore County for 2023
In 2022 Baltimore County experienced an uptick in shootings compared to the previous year. In May 2022, we started this new tracker to help keep you informed of the latest shootings and murders.
foxbaltimore.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman then spitting on her
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Baltimore County Thursday. 32-year-old Ricky Raheem Charles received the life-long sentence in Baltimore County Circuit Court for first degree premeditated murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. He received a concurrent term of 20 years for the handgun violation.
Wbaltv.com
Man shot in abdomen on Liberty Heights Avenue in northwest Baltimore
A man shot in northwest Baltimore Wednesday evening is in serious condition, police said. City police said officers were called around 6:34 p.m. to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
Nottingham MD
Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead
OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
Wbaltv.com
Teenager shot in hand in west Baltimore, police say
A teenager was shot in the hand Monday evening in west Baltimore. City police said officers responded around 4:22 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Police said officers found a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle that was stolen from outside the city. Police...
foxbaltimore.com
2 people arrested in connection with New Year's Eve homicide in Frederick, say police
(WBFF) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in the early morning hours of December 31, 2022. Police say they arrested 38-year-old Ruben Terod Williams and 37-year-old Erin Elizabeth Davis, both of Union Bridge, Md. Just before 5 a.m. on December 31, police...
One Fighting For Life, One Stabilized After Second Baltimore Shooting In Minutes
At least one victim is fighting for their life after a double shooting in Baltimore, police say. Two people were reportedly shot in the 3200 block of Pulaski Highway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Just one minute before, Baltimore police were called to the 2700 block of Spelman Road after a woman had been shot while driving, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
New Year off to violent start, Former Prosecutor Vignarajah reacts to spate of violence
BALTIMORE (WBFF( — Baltimore City Police say one student was killed and four others were injured when two gunmen opened fire at a shopping center across the street from Edmondson Westside High School. Earlier on the same day, three victims were shot in two separate south Baltimore shootings before...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police search for suspect wanted in Downtown murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect connected to the downtown murder in June 2022. Police say 31-year-old Jamal Smith of the 1400 block of Forest Park Avenue is wanted for a murder and two attempted murders that happened on June 16, 2022, in the 200 block of Redwood Street.
foxbaltimore.com
'Dylan was a wonderful little boy,' neighbors react to shooting death of Baltimore child
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The 8-year-old who police said was shot and killed inside his home in west Baltimore attended Matthew Crenson Elementary School, Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed Wednesday. BPD identified the child as Dylan King, 8, of Baltimore. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Presbury St....
46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 46-year-old man was shot multiple times early yesterday morning in Northeast Baltimore. The incident happened on the 6500 block of Belair Road. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and the identity of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please get in touch with Northeast The post 46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
