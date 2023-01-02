ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Sam Ehlinger in, Nick Foles out for Colts’ finale; Jeff Saturday upset with non-action by o-line on Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebration

By Mike Chappell
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoeMM_0k19Gzt400

INDIANAPOLIS – The in-season quarterback carousel will spin once again, and a byproduct of the latest switch has riled up interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Nick Foles will miss the Indianapolis Colts’ season finale against Houston Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium after suffering a rib injury while being sacked by New York Giants’ defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux in the second quarter of the Giants’ 38-10 win.

“Nick’s really sore, obviously; the whole side of his body,’’ Saturday said Monday afternoon. “Obviously he took a massive shot there, landed on the ball.

“So, a lot of pain. He’ll be down this week.’’

Don’t miss the Colts Blue Zone Podcast!

Sam Ehlinger will make his third start of the season and his career against the Texans. Matt Ryan, who was the inactive No. 3 quarterback against the Giants, will move to No. 2.

But while dealing with a fourth change at the team’s most influential position, Saturday also is dealing with unacceptable behavior of his offensive line. He’s disappointed no lineman – or any teammate – reacted to Thibodeaux’s post-sack celebration.

While Foles writhed on the ground in obvious pain, the Giants’ rookie did snow angels next to him. Thibodeaux was so close to Foles that his hand brushed Foles several times while doing his antics.

Saturday wasn’t please, either by Thibodeaux or the Colts.

“Tasteless from the celebration standpoint,’’ he said. “Just trash. Not a fan at all.’’

His reaction to the non-reaction by his players? Remember, Saturday was a perennial Pro Bowl center during his 13-year career with the Colts that involved protecting Peyton Manning and resulted in him being added to the Ring of Honor.

“Yeah, disappointed from the o-line perspective and for teammates in general,’’ he said. “We protect our own, man.

“Ya’ll know me, man. I’ve been here a long time. I’m just going to tread lightly. I didn’t like it at all and that’s where I’ll leave it.’’

Will he address the matter with the offensive line?

“Yeah, we’ll have a discussion about it.’’

For 4-11-1 Colts, offseason can’t get here soon enough

Center Ryan Kelly told Colts.com after the game that Thibodeaux’s post-sack celebration was “just (expletive).’’

Thibodeaux indicated he was unaware Foles was injured on the sack, even though Foles was right next to him on the turf.

“When I did realize that he was hurt, that’s when we started getting up,’’ he told ESPN. “When you’re doing a celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. But I hope he gets well and I hope he’s all right.’’

As he went to the sideline, Thibodeaux put his hands to his cheek in a “go to sleep’’ gesture.

As for the shuffling at quarterback, Ehlinger’s return to the starting lineup marks the fourth change this season.

*Ryan started games 1-7. He was benched following the 19-10 loss at Tennessee.

*Ehlinger replaced him for games 8-9, and was benched after Frank Reich was fired and replaced by Saturday on an interim basis following the 26-3 loss at New England.

*Ryan returned for games 10-14, and was benched following the 39-36 overtime loss at Minnesota, which was the largest collapse in NFL history. The Colts led 33-0 at the half, but had only scored one offensive touchdown.

*and now Ehlinger, again.

In his three appearances, the team’s 2021 sixth-round draft pick has completed 41-of-66 passes for 364 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 75.6 passer rating.

His first career TD was a 6-yarder to Michael Pittman Jr. in the third quarter against the Giants.

Foles’ season with the Colts consists of two starts and an unsightly bottom line: 25-of-42, 224 yards, no touchdowns, four interceptions and a 34.3 rating.

Ryan has started 12 games and been the most productive – and most careless – of the quarterbacks. While directing the Colts to a 4-7-1 record, he’s passed for 3,057 yards with 14 TDs, 13 interceptions and what would be a career-low 83.9 passer rating. His 18 total turnovers are tied with Buffalo’s Josh Allen for most in the league. His 13 interceptions for tied for second-most.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Dangerous winter weather coming, winter storm warning issued

Conditions are to deteriorate quickly Thursday evening as an arctic front roars into the state Winter has officially begun and what timing. A winter storm warning is out for nearly the entire state of Indiana. We’re not alone, nearly two dozen states are under some form of winter advisory. Including blizzard warnings in northwest Indiana. […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Brian Laundrie’s mother offered shovel to help bury body, claims attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered her son a shovel to bury Petito’s body, according to a new court filing in the lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents. Pat Reilly, the attorney for Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote to Laundrie attorney Matthew Luka to settle a dispute […]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
FOX59

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
DALLAS, TX
FOX59

Puppies rescued from crashed truck after driver flees from Indy police

INDIANAPOLIS — A few lucky dogs found themselves escaping harm despite being unwilling passengers of a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Thursday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers located a stolen white pickup truck on Thursday which ended up becoming a police pursuit after the driver refused to stop. The driver […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis police locate missing woman last seen on east side

UPDATE: The woman was located safely late Sunday, according to police. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman. According to IMPD, 76-year-old woman Mary Cole was last seen on Sunday on the east side of the city near Washington and Denny streets. Cole is described as 5’7″, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Carson Wentz likely inactive for Commanders' finale

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will likely be inactive Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys. Wentz stepped back into the starting role last week over Taylor Heinicke, but he only completed 16 of 28 attempts for 143 yards and 3 interceptions as the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention. Heinicke is expected to start on Sunday and fifth-round rookie Sam Howell is also slated to play. Wentz doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract after this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX59

FOX59

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy