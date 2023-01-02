ETSU launches new Masters in Public Health concentration: registration deadline in February

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
You're invited: Jonesborough students unveil new school mascot
Community members are invited to Jonesborough Middle School to witness the unveiling of the new mascot being presented by the school’s Student Advisory Council on Monday January 9 at 2:00. As Jonesborough Elementary and Jonesborough Middle School prepare to merge into one K-8 school after the completion of the...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Sullivan BOE should support swimming pools
The Sullivan County Board of Education has some tough decisions coming up involving school swimming pools, in part due to its failure to build one for the swimming team at the new West Ridge High School. Because the county didn’t include a pool in the $75 million school, swim team...
supertalk929.com
Local orthopedic group talks health care monopoly as Ballad makes JCMC emergency move
An orthopedic group that has provided trauma care in local emergency rooms for over 70 years is being removed from on-call coverage at Johnson City Medical Center. The owners of Watauga Orthopeadics announced the change that will take place on Feb. 1 following a decision by Ballad Health to only allow their physicians to serve patients at the region’s only Level 1 trauma unit.
wcyb.com
Watauga Orthopaedics, Ballad Health in disagreement over trauma care changes at JCMC
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A medical provider in the Tri-Cities took to social media on Wednesday with accusations of monopolizing health care and denying patients a choice. Watauga Orthopaedics says effective February 1, Ballad Health is removing all independent orthopedic groups from providing on-call coverage at Johnson City...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County officials to codify goals of meat processing project
Washington County commissioners will be asked to approve a resolution later this month outlining the details of a commitment they made last year to provide funding for the creation of a meat processing center in Telford. On Thursday, the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee approved a memorandum of understanding...
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Farmers tout benefits of local meat processing plant
Supply chain interruptions and extended delivery delays hampered businesses and individuals alike the last few years. Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were no exception. Spurred on by concern over these issues, along with meat shortages, a novel idea going back five years is blossoming into reality quicker than forecast. In...
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum alumna scholarship endowment supports arts students
GREENEVILLE — A music teacher whose passion for the subject inspired students she taught for about 35 years paid it forward with a planned gift for a newly established scholarship that will support Tusculum University students participating in the arts. Alumna Janet Sell graduated from Tusculum in 1968 with...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s University Chorale announces tour of East Tennessee
The award-winning East Tennessee State University Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Alan Stevens, is touring much of the region in early January. The Chorale is the premier auditioned choral ensemble in the ETSU Department of Music. The ensemble has a long tradition of excellence, including tours both within the United States and abroad. In the summer of 2022, they won the Grand Prix Championship of the Bratislava International Music Agency Competition. Members are selected through a rigorous audition process and must be dedicated to the highest level of artistry. The group performs a variety of styles and genres, ranging from music of the Renaissance to newly composed works to classical to pop.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools receive $64,000 grant from Utrust
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County school system has received a $64,000 grant from Utrust to fund specific requests from teachers and administrators. Utrust is an organization that supports schools in Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport exceeds Red Kettle goal
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is counting its blessings as the new year dawns. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Kingsport corps’ 2022 Red Kettle Campaign ended on a high note — exceeding the goal by more than $60,000. “We set a...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Johnson City, TN
Did you know Johnson City extends from Washington County to Carter and Sullivan Counties in Tennessee?. Located on the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city is the eighth-largest city in the state. Its first known white settler was William Bean, a pioneer and a Longhunter, who built a cabin...
Kingsport Times-News
School officials say rolling blackouts contributed to burst sprinklers
KINGSPORT — Local school system fire sprinkler systems and other pipes burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials’ complaints about TVA’s rolling...
Johnson City man feels city didn’t do enough during extreme winter weather
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Steve Wheeler plans to send a letter to the city detailing his frustrations with the city’s handling of the frigid weather during the holidays. Frigid, single-digit temperatures sweep through the Tri-Cities beginning the evening of Dec. 23rd and lasting until Dec. 26. As someone who works with the homeless, Wheeler […]
993thex.com
Lynn Garden Corridor Study Paid For With 105 Thousand Dollars Of American Rescue Act Funds
City officials in Kingsport will use 105 thousand dollars of American Rescue Act Funds to pay for a recently announced Lynn Garden Corridor Study for future development in the area. Nashville based consulting firm, Kimley Horn will then conduct the study that will include a site visit, market research and a review of the existing land use along both sides of Lynn Garden Drive. A demographics study will also be conducted to examine household composition, income, education, and tenure. That data will be used to analyze short and long term potential for the Lynn Garden Corridor. The study is expected to be completed this summer.
wvtf.org
Bristol’s only abortion clinic being sued by its landlords
The only abortion clinic in Bristol, Virginia is being sued by its landlords. According to a lawsuit filed in circuit court last month, property owners Chase and Chadwick King of Kilo Delta LLC claim they weren’t aware abortions would be performed on the property when they agreed to rent to Bristol Women’s Health. According to the suit, the landlords want to stop the lease immediately.
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
Lower adoption rates putting additional strain on animal shelters at capacity
(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-cities are at maximum capacity, but adoption rates continue to decrease. And it’s taking a huge toll. “Once you’re at that capacity, that leaves us with no where to go,” said Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter director, Shannon Posada. “If we don’t have space, we don’t have space.” At capacity, […]
Greeneville-Greene County shelter closes temporarily
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 9. According to Shelter Director Janet Medcalf, the humane society will be temporarily closed from Monday, Jan. 9 to Monday, Jan. 23 as they move the shelter to its new 400 North Rufe Taylor Road location. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Louise McConnell Breeding
Louise McConnell Breeding, 93, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, after a period of declining health due to vascular dementia. Born in the Midway community of Scott County, Virginia, to Victor L. McConnell and Rosa M.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Planning Commission approves Snap-on plant expansion
ELIZABETHTON — During its first meeting of the new year on Thursday, the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission gave final site plan approval to an expansion of the Snap-on factory at 2195 State Line Road. The approval was unanimous and was given after Elizabethton Director of Planning Logan Engle told...
