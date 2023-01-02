Read full article on original website
Documents detail why man accused of killing brother on Christmas
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement documents provided details after a man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother with a PVC pipe, authorities said. Luis Matilde Cruz was arrested on a charge of murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A probable cause affidavit obtained by […]
McAllen PD arrests two men after travel trailer theft
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department arrested two men Wednesday in connection with a travel trailer theft. Adan Omar Salinas and Christopher Lee Rodriguez were arraigned Thursday, police said. Salinas was charged with theft with a total bond set at $10,000. Rodriguez was charged with theft and assault on a public servant. His […]
Police: Man wearing sheriff shirt interrupted traffic stop
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they allege interrupted his brother’s traffic stop while wearing a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office shirt. Adrian Berrones was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of impersonating a public servant, reckless driving and resisting arrest or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to an offense report […]
KRGV
Police report shows new details on the death of K-9 officer left inside police unit
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the death of a K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District's police department. The death of officer Tillin occurred Wednesday during the first-ever RGV K-9 competition in Edinburg. He was found unresponsive inside a police unit parked at the arena. The report...
kurv.com
Investigations Underway Into Death Of School District K-9 Officer
Investigations are being conducted into the death of a police dog belonging to the PSJA school district’s police department. The K-9 officer named Tilin was found unresponsive inside of a police vehicle Wednesday during a police K-9 competition at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. Tilin was to have represented the PSJA school district in the competition, which was the first annual K-9 competition in the Valley.
Deputies: Shooting at New Year’s Eve gathering injures 3
ESCOBARES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Starr County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for the whereabouts of a man involved in a Sunday morning shooting. The shooting occurred around 3:10 a.m. at a residence on Pena Street in Escobares, according to Starr County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at the scene in response to shots being fired in the […]
Donna man hits woman in head with hammer, deputies say
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna man faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after repeatedly hitting his common-law wife in the head with a hammer, deputies say. Alberto Santiago Vasquez, 50, was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. At 8:23 p.m. Dec. 24, 2022, deputies […]
PD: Man arrested at laundromat with gun in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a gun at people near a local restaurant, police said. Matthew Mario Martinez, 21, was charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Officers responded to a call at the 1400 block of East Business 83 […]
Auto Task Force arrests 2 in Brownsville, linked to McAllen theft
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men arrested Wednesday in Brownsville have been linked to a vehicle that was stolen in McAllen and to cases outside the Rio Grande Valley, police told ValleyCentral. Cristian Garza, 24, of Deer Park, Texas, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, of Humble, Texas, were arrested in Brownsville and face multiple charges […]
PD: Donna city commissioner arrested in Weslaco for DWI
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The commissioner for the City of Donna was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated in Weslaco. David Moreno, 54, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, Weslaco police told ValleyCentral. At 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, a Weslaco police officer was patrolling areas near S. Texas Boulevard and conducted […]
kurv.com
Donna Councilman Arrested For DWI
Donna City Councilman David Moreno spent some time in jail Wednesday after being arrested for drunken driving. Moreno was pulled over for speeding in Weslaco early Wednesday morning. According to the arresting officer, Moreno had slurred speech and an unsteady balance, and failed a roadside sobriety test. He was later...
McAllen PD searches for driver suspected of travel trailer theft
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a driver who they suspect has stolen a recreational travel trailer. The trailer was reported as stolen at 7 p.m. Sunday at the 6500 block of S. 28th Street and surveillance footage captured the alleged theft, police said. The suspect’s vehicle appears in the […]
Roma man going to prison after high-speed rollover that injured 2
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Roma man was ordered to six years in federal prison Wednesday after leading law enforcement of a high speed chase, resulting in a rollover leaving several people injured, federal authorities say. Orlando Gonzalez, 22, pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 for conspiracy to transport undocumented people resulting in serious bodily injury. […]
wufe967.com
Texas border chaos: illegal migrant steals road roller, suspected smugglers lead police on high-speed chase
A suspected illegal immigrant stole a road roller from private ranch in Texas and drove off with the vehicle until it ran out of fuel. Per Fox News’ Bill Melugin, the suspect snuck through the brush on a private ranch in Kinney County – which sits along the Texas-Mexico border – and stole the road roller.
Teen charged with murder after 14-year-old ejected from car in Rio Grande City
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teen driver has been charged with murder and a 14-year-old passenger who was not wearing a safety belt was ejected from a car and killed Sunday morning, according to state officials. The driver in the single-car crash was identified as Hugo Ernest Rivera, 17, of Rio Grande City, […]
kurv.com
Idaho Slayings Suspect Agrees To Extradition To Face Charges
Wearing a red jumpsuit with his hands shackled in front of him, Kohberger showed little emotion during Tuesday’s brief hearing in a Pennsylvania courtroom in which he acknowledged facing four counts of first-degree murder and a burglary charge. He waived his right to fight extradition. His attorney says Kohberger is eager to be exonerated and should be presumed innocent.
KRGV
Private plane bound for McAllen crash lands near Reynosa
No deaths were reported after a private plane bound for McAllen crashed just outside the city of Reynosa, Mexico on Tuesday. Mexican authorities say the plane crashed in an open field after a mechanical failure. The plane was 45 minutes into the flight when it came crashing down, authorities said.
La Grulla man added to Texas’ top 10 most-wanted list
STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Starr County man is on the top 10 most-wanted list for Texas sex offenders. Rogelio Salinas, 32, of La Grulla, has been wanted since August 2020 when the U.S. Marshals Service issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation, a release from the Texas Department of Public […]
kurv.com
Edinburg CISD Officers To Get Ballistic Shield
Police officers in the Edinburg school district will be getting new ballistic shields. The school district is spending more than 300-thousand dollars to buy 50 shields that will be placed at district campuses and used by the SWAT team. The district says grant funding was used to pay for the...
