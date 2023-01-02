Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
SALMON IN THE SCHOOLS: Egg-arrival day in West Seattle
Almost 2,000 coho salmon eggs were distributed to local teachers from a Fauntleroy carport today, steps from the creek into which those that hatch will be released this spring. It’s an annual rite for Judy Pickens and Phil Sweetland, volunteers with the Salmon in the Schools program, picking up the eggs at Soos Creek Hatchery in the morning, then distributing them to program participants hours later. They, and other volunteers, took the eggs to schools pre-pandemic; now teachers come to their carport for the handoff instead.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Theft in apartment lobby
The photos and report are from management at City Watch Apartments (4744 41st SW) in The Junction:. They report this happened between 7 and 8 am this morning: “This couple was caught on camera wandering around our lobby this morning and stole 2 boxes of food and a package that was left for a resident near our mailboxes.” The two are believed to be associated with a dark-blue PT Cruiser that has been seen in the neighborhood before. No police report # yet.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Coordinating South Park’s flood recovery
(WSB photos unless otherwise credited) “We’re an environmental organization, not an emergency organization.”. Despite that observation, Duwamish River Community Coalition executive director Paulina López and staffers from her organization have been on the ground – and, at first, in the water – in the South Park flood zone, continuously, since the river overflowed its banks December 27th.
westseattleblog.com
LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: No estimate yet for reopening; free-transit announcement expected Friday
Tomorrow marks two weeks since the West Seattle low-bridge breakdown left it out of service to street and path traffic. Here’s the latest:. That’s SDOT director Greg Spotts visiting the low bridge today for a firsthand look at the repair work. (He chronicled his visit in this Twitter thread.) No new estimates of how long the bridge will be closed, though. We asked today if there’s a date yet for removing the leaky cylinder, which SDOT says has to be done before they can estimate a timeline for repairs; spokesperson Ethan Bergerson replied, “We’re continuing our preparations, such as securing all the necessary equipment, and haven’t scheduled the exact day and time yet.” (Back on Tuesday, he said they hoped to remove it within a week.) We also asked how long until they announced details of the plan to offer free Water Taxi and bus rides; Bergerson said, “We are currently working with King County Metro to finalize everything in order to offer free transit. We hope to be able to make an announcement tomorrow.” SDOT reps told West Seattle Bike Connections on Tuesday that the free rides – funded by city dollars – would be available to everyone, not just bike riders, whose only alternative to the low bridge is a lengthy detour about which riders have raised safety concerns.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: What happens to logs left on shore post-king tides?
(WSB photo, this morning) Last week, we published photos of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris-recovery vessel at work off Alki, picking up some of the many logs left afloat after the king tides and heavy rains. So what about all the logs that went the other way, now strewn across park shores at beaches like Alki, or piled up like the ones above at Don Armeni Boat Ramp? We asked Seattle Parks, whose spokesperson Rachel Schulkin replied:
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle Bike Connections, trivia, bingo, more for your Tuesday
(Monday photo of The Brothers by Kanit Cottrell) Here’s your Tuesday list, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. CITY COUNCIL: The city’s holiday hiatus is over and the council’s back for its weekly meeting today, 2 pm online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE LOW BRIDGE: New information about what’s wrong, what’ll be done to fix it, and improvements to bicycle detour
(‘Live’ image from SDOT traffic camera) More updates this afternoon from SDOT on the West Seattle low bridge, a week and a half after mechanical trouble closed it to drivers, riders, and pedestrians. Still no estimate, though, on how much longer the closure will last. First, key points from the repair-related update, followed by the detour-related update:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Your Thursday info
This is the 14th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic. Here’s the latest update on repair needs and plans; the temporary bike lanes along a detour route for riders are supposed to be completed today. ROAD WORK. -Watch for the aforementioned bike lanes being coned...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Alki Avenue pipe-project closure finally begins
Seattle Public Utilities has long been warning that its contractor for the Pump Station 38 upgrade project would have to close one lane of Alki Avenue SW to install a sewer pipe, and that closure (in the 1400 block) has finally begun. We went through a short time ago; flaggers are there to help traffic alternate through the one open lane. If weather doesn’t get in the way, this could be done by the end of the week. This is just part of the $2 million project, for which construction began last summer and is expected to last into spring,
westseattleblog.com
Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz gets council confirmation
Adrian Diaz has moved from interim to permanent Seattle Police Chief, after the final step in his confirmation today – City Council approval (8-1, with Councilmember Kshama Sawant the lone “no”). His confirmation as chief comes almost two and a half years after he took on the interim role following the resignation of Chief Carmen Best, and three and a half months after Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Diaz was his choice to become permanent chief. He spoke today after the council’s vote (advance the video to 1 hour, 15 minutes in):
westseattleblog.com
SAFETY: Schools send alert to families after student reports being followed
Thanks to the Denny International Middle School parent who shared an alert sent today to families from Denny and adjacent Chief Sealth International High School:. A Denny student reported a suspicious vehicle following them as they walked to school this morning. The vehicle drove away when the student took out their cell phone. The student reported the incident when they arrived at school. Denny staff immediately contacted the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and Seattle Public Schools (SPS) Safety and Security team.
