Documents detail why man accused of killing brother on Christmas
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement documents provided details after a man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother with a PVC pipe, authorities said. Luis Matilde Cruz was arrested on a charge of murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A probable cause affidavit obtained by […]
Teen charged with murder after 14-year-old ejected from car in Rio Grande City
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teen driver has been charged with murder and a 14-year-old passenger who was not wearing a safety belt was ejected from a car and killed Sunday morning, according to state officials. The driver in the single-car crash was identified as Hugo Ernest Rivera, 17, of Rio Grande City, […]
Police: Man wearing sheriff shirt interrupted traffic stop
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they allege interrupted his brother’s traffic stop while wearing a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office shirt. Adrian Berrones was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of impersonating a public servant, reckless driving and resisting arrest or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to an offense report […]
Donna Councilman Arrested For DWI
Donna City Councilman David Moreno spent some time in jail Wednesday after being arrested for drunken driving. Moreno was pulled over for speeding in Weslaco early Wednesday morning. According to the arresting officer, Moreno had slurred speech and an unsteady balance, and failed a roadside sobriety test. He was later...
PD: Man arrested at laundromat with gun in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a gun at people near a local restaurant, police said. Matthew Mario Martinez, 21, was charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Officers responded to a call at the 1400 block of East Business 83 […]
PD: Donna city commissioner arrested in Weslaco for DWI
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The commissioner for the City of Donna was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated in Weslaco. David Moreno, 54, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, Weslaco police told ValleyCentral. At 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, a Weslaco police officer was patrolling areas near S. Texas Boulevard and conducted […]
Private plane bound for McAllen crash lands near Reynosa
No deaths were reported after a private plane bound for McAllen crashed just outside the city of Reynosa, Mexico on Tuesday. Mexican authorities say the plane crashed in an open field after a mechanical failure. The plane was 45 minutes into the flight when it came crashing down, authorities said.
Deputies: Shooting at New Year’s Eve gathering injures 3
ESCOBARES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Starr County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for the whereabouts of a man involved in a Sunday morning shooting. The shooting occurred around 3:10 a.m. at a residence on Pena Street in Escobares, according to Starr County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at the scene in response to shots being fired in the […]
McAllen PD searches for driver suspected of travel trailer theft
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a driver who they suspect has stolen a recreational travel trailer. The trailer was reported as stolen at 7 p.m. Sunday at the 6500 block of S. 28th Street and surveillance footage captured the alleged theft, police said. The suspect’s vehicle appears in the […]
Border Patrol: Man accused of smuggling migrants outside of Rio Grande City hospital
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol arrested a man accused of picking up migrants outside of a Rio Grande City Hospital. Lazaro Barrera was arrested on charges of transporting migrants within the United States, according to federal records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Border Patrol agents received information from […]
UPDATE: Edinburg missing K-9 officer found
EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. The Edinburg Police Department has located their missing K-9 officer Sunday. Officer Rasco was found unharmed and was safely returned to his handler, the news release stated. The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating one of its K-9...
Edinburg CISD Officers To Get Ballistic Shield
Police officers in the Edinburg school district will be getting new ballistic shields. The school district is spending more than 300-thousand dollars to buy 50 shields that will be placed at district campuses and used by the SWAT team. The district says grant funding was used to pay for the...
Edinburg City Council Votes To Ban Eight-Liners
The City of Edinburg is banning game rooms that use eight-liners. Members of the city council voted Tuesday to outlaw the use of the gaming devices within the city limits. The decision came after calls from residents who were concerned that gaming rooms could open near their homes. Anyone who violates the new ordinance is subject to a one-thousand-dollar fine.
La Grulla man added to Texas’ top 10 most-wanted list
STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Starr County man is on the top 10 most-wanted list for Texas sex offenders. Rogelio Salinas, 32, of La Grulla, has been wanted since August 2020 when the U.S. Marshals Service issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation, a release from the Texas Department of Public […]
Woman accused of murder misses court date; Obituary confirms her death
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant has been issued after a Rio Grande Valley woman accused of murder failed to appear in court. However, it appears she died. ValleyCentral learned Wednesday that she has died, getting confirmation from Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa’s website. The obituary posted by the funeral home states she died […]
Man arrives dead at hospital, one charged with murder
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was arrested for assault has his charge upgraded to murder after investigators received autopsy results of the victim, authorities said. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged assault after a man arrived at the hospital dead with consistent injuries on Christmas day. Authorities responded to Mission Hospital […]
New Life-Support System Set To Be In Place At Hospitals In McAllen, Edinburg
There is new medical help in the Valley for patients suffering from heart or lung failure. Two of the big healthcare systems in the Valley are set to launch an ECMO program at each of their main hospitals. The program will be in place at DHR Health and South Texas...
New Hidalgo County DA to tackle capacity issues at jail
The jail is still at max capacity, and the new district attorney says he has a plan to improve the situation. Terry Palacios was sworn in as Hidalgo County’s new district attorney Monday. He was elected back in November. His nephew, Ricardo Rodríguez, previously held the position — but...
