Investigations are being conducted into the death of a police dog belonging to the PSJA school district’s police department. The K-9 officer named Tilin was found unresponsive inside of a police vehicle Wednesday during a police K-9 competition at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. Tilin was to have represented the PSJA school district in the competition, which was the first annual K-9 competition in the Valley.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO