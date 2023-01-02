Read full article on original website
Documents detail why man accused of killing brother on Christmas
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement documents provided details after a man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother with a PVC pipe, authorities said. Luis Matilde Cruz was arrested on a charge of murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A probable cause affidavit obtained by […]
Investigation underway in San Benito after shots fired
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is in custody after a shots fired Thursday in San Benito, police said. At 10:18 a.m. Thursday, officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to the 400 block of Juarez Street in reference to a gray passenger car firing a gun in an alleyway, according to police. […]
BPD: Man racks up 12 charges during jealous rage
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man racked up 12 charges during a jealous rage, according to police. David Hernandez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of terroristic threat on a public servant, failure to identify, criminal mischief (a class A misdemeanor), two counts of assault F/V, terroristic threat F/V, terroristic […]
McAllen PD arrests two men after travel trailer theft
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department arrested two men Wednesday in connection with a travel trailer theft. Adan Omar Salinas and Christopher Lee Rodriguez were arraigned Thursday, police said. Salinas was charged with theft with a total bond set at $10,000. Rodriguez was charged with theft and assault on a public servant. His […]
Auto Task Force arrests 2 in Brownsville, linked to McAllen theft
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men arrested Wednesday in Brownsville have been linked to a vehicle that was stolen in McAllen and to cases outside the Rio Grande Valley, police told ValleyCentral. Cristian Garza, 24, of Deer Park, Texas, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, of Humble, Texas, were arrested in Brownsville and face multiple charges […]
Police: Man wearing sheriff shirt interrupted traffic stop
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they allege interrupted his brother’s traffic stop while wearing a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office shirt. Adrian Berrones was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of impersonating a public servant, reckless driving and resisting arrest or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to an offense report […]
PD: Man rams car into vehicle with children during fight with their mom
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after an argument with a woman escalated into the assault of three people, police say. Alan Cortez was arrested Sunday on three counts of aggravated assault family violence, assault family violence, assault by intimidation, and possession of a controlled substance, according to police. On Sunday, a woman, […]
PD: Trio arrested in Brownsville ‘responsible for thefts’ across Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men have been arrested by the Auto Theft Task Force in Brownsville. Javier Ortega Eric Jay Rodriguez Victor Pena Cardoza Javier Ortega, 25; Eric Jay Rodriguez, 20; and Victor Pena Cardoza (AKA Miguel Pena), 37, were taken into custody Dec. 28, 2022, on various charges relating to the theft of […]
Update: San Benito schools lift lockdowns after ‘shots being fired in vicinity’
Update, 11:50a.m.: San Benito CISD announced lockdowns have been lifted. SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito Consolidated Independent School District elementary school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired in the vicinity, the district announced. There is no active threat to students, according to police. According to a post by […]
PD: Man arrested at laundromat with gun in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a gun at people near a local restaurant, police said. Matthew Mario Martinez, 21, was charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Officers responded to a call at the 1400 block of East Business 83 […]
Roma man going to prison after high-speed rollover that injured 2
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Roma man was ordered to six years in federal prison Wednesday after leading law enforcement of a high speed chase, resulting in a rollover leaving several people injured, federal authorities say. Orlando Gonzalez, 22, pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 for conspiracy to transport undocumented people resulting in serious bodily injury. […]
Man arrested after report of shots fired near San Benito elementary school
A 30-year-old San Benito man was arrested after a shooting was reported Thursday near an elementary school in San Benito, according to a news release. Officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to the 400 block of Juarez Street at around 10:18 a.m. in reference to an individual in a gray vehicle firing a gun in the alleyway.
Murder Suspect Arrested After Asking For Ride To Homeless Shelter
A man wanted on a murder warrant has been arrested in Cameron County after asking for a ride to a homeless shelter. The county Sheriff’s Office says Leo Galvan Longoria was arrested Sunday on Highway 281 in La Feria. Deputies were making a welfare check after people called to...
Deputies: Man stabbed brother at parents’ home
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of stabbing his brother with a switchblade at their parents’ residence. Emilio Chavez Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the CCSO. On Dec. 30, deputies responded to Valley […]
Investigations Underway Into Death Of School District K-9 Officer
Investigations are being conducted into the death of a police dog belonging to the PSJA school district’s police department. The K-9 officer named Tilin was found unresponsive inside of a police vehicle Wednesday during a police K-9 competition at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. Tilin was to have represented the PSJA school district in the competition, which was the first annual K-9 competition in the Valley.
Brownsville Auto Theft Task Force Busts High Tech Theft Operation
Brownsville police have arrested three more men amid a rash of high-tech auto thefts. The arrests followed ongoing surveillance conducted by the police department’s Auto Theft Task Force. Investigators had spotted a suspect vehicle and watched as the driver parked next to a target vehicle. Using high-tech devices, the...
Donna Councilman Arrested For DWI
Donna City Councilman David Moreno spent some time in jail Wednesday after being arrested for drunken driving. Moreno was pulled over for speeding in Weslaco early Wednesday morning. According to the arresting officer, Moreno had slurred speech and an unsteady balance, and failed a roadside sobriety test. He was later...
McAllen PD searches for driver suspected of travel trailer theft
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a driver who they suspect has stolen a recreational travel trailer. The trailer was reported as stolen at 7 p.m. Sunday at the 6500 block of S. 28th Street and surveillance footage captured the alleged theft, police said. The suspect’s vehicle appears in the […]
CCSO: Woman arrested on assault, criminal mischief warrants
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was taken into custody at Gateway International Bridge on outstanding warrants, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Dolly Reyes, 35, was arrested Dec. 29 after U.S. Customs learned of two outstanding warrants for her arrest out of Carlsbad, deputies said. Reyes was wanted by the Carlsbad Police Department on charges […]
