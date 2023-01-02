ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Diane Sawyer Failed To Make Amends With One-Time Enemy Barbara Walters Before Her Death: Sources

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qKJFP_0k19GMu500
mega

TV news veteran Diane Sawyer is devastated she’ll never be able to make peace with her former nemesis Barbara Walters , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Diane, 77, desperately wanted to see the 93-year-old tv trailblazer before she passed away last week, sources claimed. However, an insider said that Diane never made it to see Barbara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ahym0_0k19GMu500
mega

“Diane feels terrible about how she feuded with Barbara when both were at ABC News,” dished an insider. “There was a lot of backstabbing and name-calling between them.”

The source said she wanted to see Barbara one more time, “just to let her know she always loved and respected her, even though she didn’t show it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13kbnS_0k19GMu500
mega

Sources said that in the weeks before her death, Barbara, who suffered from dementia, could barely recognize her own daughter Jackie. The legendary television icon had not been seen in public since 2016 but was still entertaining guests until 2019.

Sources said her faculties took a dramatic downturn during the pandemic . The source said, “That’s what kills Diane. If she had decided to make amends just a few years ago, she may have had a chance. But now it’s lost forever.”

Earlier this year, a source revealed Barbara's health problems. "Sadly, her dementia has been getting worse. [Her] caretaker gives her the opportunity to make everyday decisions, but more often than not she’ll stare at them blankly."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GY9C_0k19GMu500
mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, Barbara died at her home in New York. She is survived by her only child, Jackie.

Bob Iger , CEO of Disney, said, "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons."

I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline," Iger added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06956l_0k19GMu500
mega

Comments / 11

Guest@86
3d ago

So sad that they were in a competitive situation and could have done so much more together rather than apart 😞😞. this should serve as a reminder to us all time is precious and not Guaranteed!!

Reply
3
Related
Parade

Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career

Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
RadarOnline

Barbara Walters' Daughter Put $3.4 Million Florida Waterfront Condo On The Market After Journalist's Dementia Diagnosis

The late iconic journalist Barbara Walters purchased a Florida waterfront condo in 2014 but her daughter, Jaqueline Dena Guber, listed the $3.4 million pad shortly after her mother transferred ownership of the estate following her dementia diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. Walters, who passed away on December 30 at age 93, adopted Guber, 54, in 1968. Throughout her legendary career, the journalist interviewed dozens of influential figures in pop culture and the political atmosphere before she announced her retirement. The same year, Walters purchased the $3.4 million Florida condo. Following her dementia diagnosis in April 2016, she transferred ownership of the...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Barbara Walters made final public appearance 6 years before her death

Barbara Walters lived a more private life during her final years, having last stepped out publicly six years ago. The famed “20/20” host, who died Friday at age 93, hadn’t been seen since 2016, when she attended the opening night of “The Father” at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City. The day prior, she attended a lunch at the New York Public Library. However, the final Instagram post on Walters’ account is a joyful selfie with a fan on a Monday in July 2015. “Decided that I might make a fan happy today, I mean its Monday,” Walters captioned the post. “Haha...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
RadarOnline

'Way Over Her Head’: Friends Urge Cher, 76, To Dump Boyfriend AE Edwards, 36

Cher has made it clear she has zero regrets or misgivings about her new relationship with rapper and music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards — who’s a full 40 years her junior — but RadarOnline.com has learned that her inner circle has made their concerns about her boy toy known.“Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now,” said a source. “She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see.” The source said insiders cringed when the Oscar winner gushed about her new love...
RadarOnline

Sandra Bullock ‘Blindsided’ By Arrest of Ex-Husband Jesse James’ Son, ‘Incredibly Upset’ By Situation: Sources

Actress Sandra Bullock was “blindsided” by the news that her ex-husband Jesse James’ son was arrested after being accused of violating a restraining order in place by his ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, James’ son Jesse Eli James Jr. was sentenced to two days in jail on May 19 after pleading no contest to charges he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Lucee Peterson, and then ignored an order of protection by sending her more than 50 menacing messages. “Sandra is incredibly upset someone she cared for and raised as a mother could be capable of harming another woman,” said...
People

Andy Cohen Says He and Anderson Cooper Have Bonded Further Over Raising Kids as Gay Dads

Andy Cohen explains how becoming dads have brought him and Anderson Cooper closer together, as the best friends navigate lives as fathers of two Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's friendship has only gotten stronger since they've become dads. Speaking with best friend Bruce Bozzi this week on his Table for Two podcast, Cohen discussed how his bond with Cooper has strengthened since the two entered fatherhood. Cooper is dad to sons Sebastian Luke, 7 months, and Wyatt, 2, and Cohen to daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3½. "We...
rolling out

Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her

Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Popculture

Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues

Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
RadarOnline

Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each

Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
RadarOnline

Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources

Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

176K+
Followers
4K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy