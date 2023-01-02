One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Coors and Central Sunday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the vehicle was going north on Coors, just north of Central when a pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk to cross Coors and was struck.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque New Year’s Eve event
- New Mexico: Monday’s storm system winding down, another system moving in
- Crime: Tired driver hits APD vehicle at Westside intersection
- Top Story: City-sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward
Police say the pedestrian was attempting to cross in an area where there was not a crosswalk and they are believed to have been under the influence of alcohol. The pedestrian was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital and is in critical condition.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 9