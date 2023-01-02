ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzHIU_0k19GK8d00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Coors and Central Sunday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the vehicle was going north on Coors, just north of Central when a pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk to cross Coors and was struck.

Story continues below:

Police say the pedestrian was attempting to cross in an area where there was not a crosswalk and they are believed to have been under the influence of alcohol. The pedestrian was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital and is in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

APD: Detectives investigating in-custody death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an in-custody death Thursday morning. Police say officers responded to the 800 block of La Veta Dr. around 3 a.m. to reports of a man attempting suicide. APD says the man stabbed himself as officers arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate after homes of elected leaders were shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after the homes of three elected officials were shot at in three separate incidents in December 2022 and January 2023. According to police, the first shooting happened at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa on Dec. 4, 2022. Police said...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Two dead following shooting in Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Los Alamos Police are investigating after two people were found dead after being shot on Wednesday. Police say they responded to a residence in the Denver Steels area for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found two people who had been shot. Police say both people died from their injuries.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run

Correction Appended ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash will spend the next seven years behind bars. Matthew Lowe hit and killed Emilio Gomez as he was crossing the street at First and Central in October of 2018. He fled the scene and later admitted to police he had smoked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office ‘taking a break’ from On Patrol: Live TV show

Read the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/bernalillo-county-sheriffs-office-taking-a-break-from-on-patrol-live-tv-show/. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office ‘taking a break’ …. Read the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/bernalillo-county-sheriffs-office-taking-a-break-from-on-patrol-live-tv-show/. Previously-vandalized Santa Fe restaurant is open …. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/previously-vandalized-santa-fe-restaurant-is-open-for-business-again/. Albuquerque learning space unveils new science center …. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-learning-space-unveils-new-science-center-for-teen-visitors/. 1 dead, 1 hospitalized...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
FireRescue1

Woman charged with stabbing murder of N.M. firefighter husband

SANTA FE, N.M. — The girlfriend of a Santa Fe wildland firefighter who was killed in February 2019 in an Albuquerque apartment complex has been indicted on a count of first-degree murder and other charges. Chrystyne Sanchez is accused of fatally stabbing 25-year-old Charles Christian Reid at the Chateau...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

How much have lawsuits against police cost Albuquerque taxpayers?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Records reveal the Albuquerque Police, the largest police department in New Mexico, has been involved in hundreds of lawsuits in the last decade. And whether through settlements or hours worked by professional staff, each lawsuit costs taxpayers. To examine the scope and cost of allegations against the Albuquerque Police, KRQE News 13 compiled […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPD Investigates Deaths Of Two People From Gunshot Wounds Late Wednesday Afternoon

The Los Alamos Police Department responded to a residence in the Denver Steels area at approximately 4:12 p.m. Wednesday January 4 after receiving 9-1-1 calls related to a victim of a gun shot wound. The Los Alamos Police Department responded and located two individuals with gunshot wounds. Los Alamos Fire Department Medics arrived to render aid. Both individuals succumbed to their wounds and are deceased. The LAPD Criminal Investigations Section has initiated a criminal investigation into the incident.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men

Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-shooting-suspect-was-lured-by-group-of-men/. New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of …. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-shooting-suspect-was-lured-by-group-of-men/. Roswell High School student found with gun on campus. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/roswell-high-school-student-found-with-gun-on-campus/. Teen, adult arrested in Alamogordo shooting. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/teen-adult-arrested-in-alamogordo-shooting/. Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-man-pleads-guilty-to-2018-fatal-hit-and-run/. Council approves funds for low-income housing projects. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/council-approves-funds-for-low-income-housing-projects/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sixth suspect in Santa Fe County murder named

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano. They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen charged in carjacking will be held in youth facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen facing charges in connection to a violent carjacking will be released from custody and put into a youth treatment facility. Wyatt Ruiz, 15, was one of three teens arrested in November for a carjacking near the Jeanne Bellamah Community Center. All three are facing armed robbery and conspiracy charges. Tuesday […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a child and severely injuring his father at River of Lights in 2021 will go to trial in late August. Sergio Almanza is accused of driving drunk on an ATV, hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, and injuring his father while they were leaving the River of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Abandoned RV fire in Albuquerque near I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The fire near Interstate 25 and Broadway engulfed a residential vehicle in flames. The RV was abandoned, according to the Bernalillo County Fire Department. The fire began around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. BCFD was able to contain the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect tied to murder will remain in juvenile detention

Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/suspect-tied-to-murder-will-remain-in-juvenile-detention/. Suspect tied to murder will remain in juvenile detention. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/suspect-tied-to-murder-will-remain-in-juvenile-detention/. Over 50 chihuahuas rescued after crash. Over 50 chihuahuas rescued after crash. Roswell High School student found with gun on campus. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/roswell-high-school-student-found-with-gun-on-campus/. 2011 Elephant Butte water compact dispute reaches …. 2011 Elephant Butte water compact dispute reaches resolution. Only...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque

Https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/bcso-investigating-suspicious-death-in-southwest-albuquerque-2/ BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/bcso-investigating-suspicious-death-in-southwest-albuquerque-2/ One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/one-person-in-critical-condition-after-crash-in-albuquerque/. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase …. https://www.krqe.com/news/national/social-security-2023-heres-when-the-8-7-increase-in-benefits-kicks-in/ City sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward. City sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward. Charges filed in Clovis weekend shooting.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy