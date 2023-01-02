One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Coors and Central Sunday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the vehicle was going north on Coors, just north of Central when a pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk to cross Coors and was struck.

Police say the pedestrian was attempting to cross in an area where there was not a crosswalk and they are believed to have been under the influence of alcohol. The pedestrian was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital and is in critical condition.

