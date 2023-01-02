ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

One dead after Dauphin County crash

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting

Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting. (Hampden Township, PA) -- The Cumberland County D-A's office has increased the charges against a 39-year-old man in the shooting death of his wife Christmas Eve. Court records show counts against Christopher Colbert have now been upgraded to homicide and aggravated assault after investigators received autopsy results last Thursday. Officials say Tamara Colbert died from her injuries after she was shot in the head during a domestic dispute. The couple had been married for 10 months. Colbert has been denied bond.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting

A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County …. A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin...
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster County

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster …. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Billboards beg...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Mother Charged In Drowning Death Of 5-Year-Old Son

Mother Charged In Drowning Death Of 5-Year-Old Son. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A woman from Conoy Township is facing charges for the August 2021 drowning death of her five-year-old son. Investigators filed charges against Autumn Vossler on December 29th after a long investigation. They say she failed to watch her children when her five-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River. She's charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of involuntary manslaughter. She's being held on other unrelated charges in the Centre County prison.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in central Pa. house fire

Lancaster County authorities have publicly identified the 80-year-old woman who died Tuesday after she was pulled from the charred remains of a house fire. Anna Manson, 80, of Lancaster, was the only person inside a home that caught fire around 8:40 a.m. on the 200 block of Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Police: York man broke into ex’s boyfriend’s South Bower home

SHENANDOAH – A York man is free on bail after borough police accused him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s new partner’s home. Jeremy Gross, 29, of 1029 Chanceford Avenue, is facing felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and summary harassment charges for the New Year’s Eve incident. The charges were filed by Lt. Travis Bowman.
SHENANDOAH, PA
PennLive.com

Man who called 911 fired shot, refused to leave Dauphin County home when officer arrived: police

A man barricaded himself inside his Dauphin County home Tuesday after asking 911 dispatchers to send officers to his address, police said. Nofil G. Swati, 26, of Harrisburg, told Dauphin County dispatchers he wanted Lower Paxton Township police to come to his home at 2407 Kensington Way so Swati could report an unspecified online threat, according to police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police find missing man from Berks County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in New Oxford, Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The incident has shut down a portion...
NEW OXFORD, PA
