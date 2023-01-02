Read full article on original website
Coroner rules fire-related death of 80-year-old woman accidental
80-year-old Anna Manson died from smoke inhalation in a house fire in West Lampeter Township on Tuesday, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The office was called around 8:40 a.m. to the 200 block of Fannie Avenue for the fatal fire, the coroner’s office said previously. Manson...
After boy drowns in Susquehanna River, siblings reject mom’s tale: ‘Stop lying, mommy’
A woman charged in her 5-year-old son’s drowning in the Susquehanna River tried to persuade her other children to lie about the circumstances of the death while talking to investigators, police said in court documents. Autumn L. Vossler was recently charged with four felony counts of child endangerment and...
One dead after Dauphin County crash
HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting. (Hampden Township, PA) -- The Cumberland County D-A's office has increased the charges against a 39-year-old man in the shooting death of his wife Christmas Eve. Court records show counts against Christopher Colbert have now been upgraded to homicide and aggravated assault after investigators received autopsy results last Thursday. Officials say Tamara Colbert died from her injuries after she was shot in the head during a domestic dispute. The couple had been married for 10 months. Colbert has been denied bond.
Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting
A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County …. A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin...
2 struck after reportedly not using crosswalk, airlifted to hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured while crossing a road in Chambersburg Borough. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 12:02 p.m., two pedestrians were reportedly crossing along the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, they were not using the crosswalk at the intersection.
Boy’s note in crayon read at Harrisburg gunman’s sentencing: ‘I really miss my mom’
A man who pulled a gun that went off during a fist fight and killed an innocent woman sitting at the bar was sentenced Thursday to five to ten years in prison. Damien Barber, 37, surrendered to police a few days after the killing of Jamie Bey, 27, on Oct. 25, 2021, and cooperated with investigators, according to prosecutors.
Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster County
According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster …. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Billboards beg...
Central Pa. man gets six year sentence for recruiting fellow inmate for a “hit” on wife
CARLISLE - A Cumberland County man will spend at least the next six years in jail for an April 2021 Cumberland County Prison conversation in which police allege and jurors found that he tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill his estranged wife. Curtis Malone was sentenced Thursday to...
UPDATE Two Pedestrians MedEvaced In Critical Condition Following Chambersburg Crash: Police
Two people are in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Chambersburg on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities say. The police arrived to find the two victims struck in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue at the intersection of Wayne and Sheller Avenues at 12:16 p.m. An "initial investigation...
Lehigh County man dies following job site accident in Lehigh Township, coroner says
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
Mother Charged In Drowning Death Of 5-Year-Old Son
Mother Charged In Drowning Death Of 5-Year-Old Son. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A woman from Conoy Township is facing charges for the August 2021 drowning death of her five-year-old son. Investigators filed charges against Autumn Vossler on December 29th after a long investigation. They say she failed to watch her children when her five-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River. She's charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of involuntary manslaughter. She's being held on other unrelated charges in the Centre County prison.
UPDATE Two 'Expected To Survive' Following Serious Crash In Lancaster, Police Say
Two elderly people are expected to survive after reportedly being in critical condition— one with "life-threatening injuries"— following a "serious crash" in Lancaster on Wednesday, Jan. 4, city police announced in an updated release the following afternoon.Officers were called to the two-veh…
Coroner IDs woman killed in central Pa. house fire
Lancaster County authorities have publicly identified the 80-year-old woman who died Tuesday after she was pulled from the charred remains of a house fire. Anna Manson, 80, of Lancaster, was the only person inside a home that caught fire around 8:40 a.m. on the 200 block of Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
7-year-old Pa. girl hit by stray bullet during possible parking dispute: reports
A seven-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting incident that also wounded two men, according to reports from the Philadelphia Inquirer and WPVI. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 2900 block of Rutledge Street in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Deputy Commissioner Frank...
Police: York man broke into ex’s boyfriend’s South Bower home
SHENANDOAH – A York man is free on bail after borough police accused him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s new partner’s home. Jeremy Gross, 29, of 1029 Chanceford Avenue, is facing felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and summary harassment charges for the New Year’s Eve incident. The charges were filed by Lt. Travis Bowman.
Residents, schools told to shelter in place over Dauphin County police incident
UPDATE: The shelter in place was lifted but residents are still asked to avoid the area, according to the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety. UPDATE: The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has vehicles at the scene. Police confirmed the coroner’s office was notified. Residents in part of Susquehanna...
Man who called 911 fired shot, refused to leave Dauphin County home when officer arrived: police
A man barricaded himself inside his Dauphin County home Tuesday after asking 911 dispatchers to send officers to his address, police said. Nofil G. Swati, 26, of Harrisburg, told Dauphin County dispatchers he wanted Lower Paxton Township police to come to his home at 2407 Kensington Way so Swati could report an unspecified online threat, according to police.
Police find missing man from Berks County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
Police investigation in New Oxford, Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The incident has shut down a portion...
