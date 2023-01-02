ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa.’s John Fetterman sworn in to U.S. Senate: photos

The U.S. Senate swore in seven new members on Tuesday, five Republicans and two Democrats – including Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman. Fetterman, a Democrat, is the only new senator who flipped party control of his seat, having won an open seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. The other six new senators are all replacing retiring members of the same party.
Stimulus checks in 2023: Biden’s tweet created buzz, but will Congress deliver the cash?

There’s no doubt that things are better now than they were at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are folks out there who are still struggling. Inflation is at a record high, and that can mean that it can be tough to make ends meet for some. Add President Joe Biden’s tweet at the end of 2022 in which he talked about signing historic legislation to lower costs for working families and seniors, and creating good-paying jobs, before closing with “I look forward to more progress in the new year,” and there was some speculation that, perhaps, stimulus checks could be on the table once again.
Michigan Advance

‘A dark day for our country’: How the Jan. 6 insurrection has changed Michigan politics

It has now been two years since baseless claims of election fraud incited an armed, far-right extremist mob to storm the U.S. Capitol, breaking into congressional chambers and ransacking offices in the name of keeping former President Donald Trump in office. The events of Jan. 6, 2021, came as a violent result of pro-Trump election […] The post ‘A dark day for our country’: How the Jan. 6 insurrection has changed Michigan politics appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Associated Press

Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid suspicion of motives

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order for his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour cease-fire was in doubt Friday after Kyiv officials dismissed the move as a ploy but didn’t clarify whether Ukrainian troops would follow suit. Moscow also didn’t say whether it would hit back if Ukraine kept fighting. The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war began at noon Friday and was to continue through midnight Saturday Moscow time (0900 GMT Friday to 2100 GMT Saturday; 4 a.m. EST Friday to 4 p.m. EST Saturday). There were no immediate reports of it being broken. Putin’s announcement Thursday that the Kremlin’s troops would stop fighting along the 1,100-kilometer (684-mile) front line or elsewhere was unexpected. It came after the Russian Orthodox Church head, Patriarch Kirill, proposed a cease-fire for this weekend’s Orthodox Christmas holiday. The Orthodox Church, which uses the Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on Jan. 7.
