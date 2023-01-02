There’s no doubt that things are better now than they were at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are folks out there who are still struggling. Inflation is at a record high, and that can mean that it can be tough to make ends meet for some. Add President Joe Biden’s tweet at the end of 2022 in which he talked about signing historic legislation to lower costs for working families and seniors, and creating good-paying jobs, before closing with “I look forward to more progress in the new year,” and there was some speculation that, perhaps, stimulus checks could be on the table once again.

1 DAY AGO