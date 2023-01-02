ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Zags move up one spot to No. 9 in AP Poll

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the No. 9-ranked team in the country, according to the Associated Press poll.

The Zags were previously ranked at No. 10 before moving up one spot in the poll. After being as low as No. 18, the Zags climbed back up the poll and are back in the top 10.

Here are the full rankings:

  1. Purdue
  2. Houston
  3. Kansas
  4. UConn
  5. Arizona
  6. Texas
  7. Alabama
  8. Tennessee
  9. Gonzaga
  10. UCLA
  11. Virginia
  12. Miami (FL)
  13. Arkansas
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Indiana
  16. Duke
  17. TCU
  18. Xavier
  19. Baylor
  20. Missouri
  21. New Mexico
  22. Auburn
  23. Charleston
  24. Ohio State
  25. Iowa State

The Bulldogs began conference play on New Year’s Eve with a win against Pepperdine. They continue WCC play on Thursday, traveling to San Francisco to play the USF Dons.

