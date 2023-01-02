Zags move up one spot to No. 9 in AP Poll

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the No. 9-ranked team in the country, according to the Associated Press poll.

The Zags were previously ranked at No. 10 before moving up one spot in the poll. After being as low as No. 18, the Zags climbed back up the poll and are back in the top 10.

Here are the full rankings:

Purdue Houston Kansas UConn Arizona Texas Alabama Tennessee Gonzaga UCLA Virginia Miami (FL) Arkansas Wisconsin Indiana Duke TCU Xavier Baylor Missouri New Mexico Auburn Charleston Ohio State Iowa State

The Bulldogs began conference play on New Year’s Eve with a win against Pepperdine. They continue WCC play on Thursday, traveling to San Francisco to play the USF Dons.

READ: No. 10 Zags end 2022 with win against Pepperdine

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.