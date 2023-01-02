ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.

FINAL UPDATE: Jimmy Butler is available for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Miami Heat will be in California to face off with the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the game, their best player Jimmy Butler is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (injury management) listed probable for Monday."

The six-time NBA All-Star comes into the night with impressive averages of 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals per contest in 23 games.

He missed Saturday's 126-123 win over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

The Heat come into the night with a 19-18 record in 37 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

After a slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season, they have been playing much better over the last few weeks.

In their last ten games, the Heat are 7-3.

However, they have struggled on the road with a 7-10 record in the 17 games they have played away from Miami, Florida (they are 11-8 in 19 games at home).

Last season, Butler led the Heat to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons, and they had the best record in the conference during the regular season.

As for the Clippers, they enter the matchup as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-17 record in 38 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, but they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, the Clippers are 11-7 in 18 games.

