MSU chief of staff Ryan DeBoef to exit university, lobby for Springfield-area institutions

By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
Ryan DeBoef, chief of staff at Missouri State since 2014, announced Monday he will soon leave the university to be a partner in a government relations firm. His final day is Jan. 31.

In his new role with Hahn | DeBoef Government Relations, DeBoef will continue to advocate for the university as part of the contract lobbying team.

"I felt we had accomplished a lot at the university and I had developed a lot of skills and I have a real heart for service toward others," DeBoef said Monday. "I felt it was time to take those skills and move on to serve others, in addition to the university."

An attorney, DeBoef was hired as legal counsel by the university in 2011. Three years later, he was promoted to chief of staff.

He has worked closely with MSU President Clif Smart — their offices are just feet apart in Carrington Hall — to manage the operation of the higher education system. Along the way, DeBoef gained significant experience administering budgets, events, projects and people.

"I will, probably for the rest of my life, look back on my 11 years at Missouri State and say that was the most fun I ever had in my professional life," said DeBoef, who described Smart as a mentor who taught him "how to win" by setting the right priorities in work and life.

"I've also had this huge opportunity to represent a phenomenal institution that is on its way up and to get to put the best foot forward in the Missouri legislature and in the community has been the time of my life. It was not an easy decision to leave the university."

In a statement, Smart underscored the impact DeBoef had in securing state and federal funding and to support or oppose legislation with a direct bearing on the university each year in the Missouri General Assembly.

“Ryan has been a tremendous advocate for Missouri State, successfully representing MSU in Jeff City on both policy and capital appropriations,” Smart said. “I am excited for him as he moves in a new direction. I know he will continue to be a force in the state of Missouri.”

Smart, under contract through summer 2026, said he has begun looking for DeBoef's replacement. DeBoef's current salary is $169,632.

During the legislative sessions, DeBoef spent 80% of his time on government relations, leading the team in Jefferson City and Washington D.C. He developed legislative priorities, met regularly with lawmakers, and managed contract lobbying teams.

In that capacity, DeBoef worked closely with Jay Hahn, managing partner of the firm he will now help lead. The firm has represented the university's interests in recent years.

“Anyone that has seen Ryan in action as an attorney or as a lobbyist knows his work ethic is relentless," said Hahn, in a release. "Ryan has built a strong reputation in the capitol through his 14 years of experience in public service, and I’m confident Ryan’s background will advance our firm’s pursuit to be the best.”

DeBoef will focus on representing clients from Springfield and southwest Missouri.

He said he enjoys advocating for legislation that makes a difference and working alongside elected officials. "I truly admire anybody who is willing to put themselves out there and run for office ... and serve their community in that way."

Funding for university, voting on campus among favorite accomplishments at MSU

Asked about his time at Missouri State, DeBoef pointed to three legislative "wins" that were the most meaningful to him.

They include a significant increase in core operating funds for the university, which had ranked at the bottom in the state; securing more than $80 million in federal funds for projects including an overhaul of the recently renamed Roy Blunt Hall; and gaining the authority for the university to offer more professional doctoral programs.

His favorite accomplishment, however, was setting up a central polling station at the Davis-Harrington Welcome Center.

"A lot of people had tried before to get a polling location set up on campus," DeBoef recalled. "I made it my project one summer to make that happen and it was a master's course in ... working with a large government entity like a public university. There were parking concerns. There were space concerns. There were a lot of different people we had to work with to make it happen."

In the end, DeBoef said all the hard work was worth it.

"It was great for our students and our faculty and staff to be able to come here to vote." he said. "It was a way for the university to put our public affairs mission into practice and to say we believe in voting, this is important and you can come do it on our campus."

DeBoef has a bachelor's degree in public administration and government from Evangel University and a law degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Before DeBoef was hired at Missouri State, he was in private practice with Husch Blackwell law firm, and completed a federal judicial clerkship with U.S. District Judge Richard E. Dorr. He was named to the most recent list of the Missouri Times “Top 100 People in Politics.”

He lives in Springfield with his wife, Juli. They have two school-age sons, Liam and Waylan, and two adult daughters, Lauren and Hanna.

Claudette Riley covers education for the News-Leader. Email tips and story ideas to criley@news-leader.com.

