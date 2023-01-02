Springlike weather system set to dump heavy rain on Tri-State today, Tuesday

Sure, the calendar says Jan. 2, but the weather today is going to feel more like late March as unseasonably warm, muggy and gusty conditions accompany a storm system into the region.

There's only a marginal risk for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service, but there is some concern that heavy rain could cause some minor flooding issues in the Tri-State, especially southwest of Evansville.

The window for the best rain chances starts Monday afternoon and runs through Tuesday evening. Up to an inch and a half could fall in Evansville and Henderson, with two to three inches possible in Owensboro, Madisonville and Paducah in Western Kentucky.

Sustained winds will range from 15-20 mph in the region later Monday and Tuesday, with gusts of 31 to 33 mph possible around any storms that fire in the Evansville and Henderson areas.

More typical January temperatrues return in the wake of the system, with highs around 40 expected Thursday and Friday, followed by temperatures in the upper 40s for Saturday and Sunday.