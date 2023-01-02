Read full article on original website
'ARK: The Animated Series': Release Window, Cast, Trailers, and Everything We Know So Far
Does ARK: The Animated Series Have A Platform or Release Date Yet?. Who's Starring In the ARK: The Animated Series Cast?. Will ARK: The Animated Series Get a Second Season?. With the format of animated television, it seems that the long-maligned sub-genre of video game adaptations has finally found its place. There is no shortage of truly awful movies based on video games to choose from, and that's not entirely the fault of the filmmakers behind them. The runtime of most video games can range anywhere from ten hours to ninety hours, so squeezing that amount of content into a two to three-hour film is a tricky endeavor. This makes television an ideal format to adapt these stories, giving storytellers the proper amount of time to tell these stories and tell them right. Animated shows in particular offer a wealth of creativity that isn't as easily explored in live-action, and that's evident with animated game adaptations such as Castlevania (2017-2021), Arcane (2021-), and The Cuphead Show (2022-). Come by the end of 2023, we'll hopefully get another strong member of this blossoming sub-genre with ARK: The Animated Series (2023).
'The Pale Blue Eye' Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the Mystery Thriller
The Pale Blue Eye is a historical crime thriller adapted from the 2006 novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. It follows a retired detective who is assigned the challenging task of investigating a spate of deaths occurring at the U.S. Military West Point Academy in 1830. To achieve his goal, detective Augustus Landor will ask for help from an ingenious cadet: none other than Edgar Allan Poe.
Michael Weatherly Teases 'NCIS' Return & Potential Tony and Ziva Reunion
NCIS alum Michael Weatherly has teased fans of the hit procedural drama that two fan-favorite characters may be reunited soon, as part of an “interesting year” ahead. Weatherly recently revealed on his Twitter account that a reunion between his character, Agent Anthony ‘Tony’ DiNozzo and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) may be part of the upcoming 2023 season. “We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting,” a fan wrote in response to a video Weatherly shared wishing everyone a happy new year. “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”!” Weatherly replied, quoting the tweet. Weatherly last appeared in the Season 13 finale in 2016, where he discovered Ziva had died in an attack, leaving behind a daughter, Tali (portrayed by twins Emelia and Layla Golfieri). Whilst he left for Paris with Tali during his exit from the show, the fan theory that Ziva was still alive was later confirmed when she returned to the series in Season 17 after being on the run for several years.
Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Is Now Casting Its Leads
Rome: one of the most powerful empires and civilizations the world has ever known. So dense over the centuries has been their mark on humanity that aspects of our lives are still being affected by this empire. So when Sir Ridley Scott directed and released the Roman film Gladiator in 2000, it turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, grossing $457 million worldwide. The film was such a success that since its release, there have been multiple attempts at a sequel. Finally, it would seem a sequel is now at hand, with Scott seeking actors to star in the project.
'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik Assures Fans That Leslie Jordan's Character Will "Live Forever"
Several months after the death of actor, comedian, and beloved internet personality Leslie Jordan, FOX's Call Me Kat will bid farewell to the star. Ahead of the farewell episode, the series titular star Mayim Bialik spoke with Entertainment Weekly regarding the series planned exit for Jordan's character. According to Bialik,...
Nicole Kidman Joins Taylor Sheridan's Espionage Series 'Lioness'
Early last year, Paramount+ announced a new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan titled Lioness with Nicole Kidman attached to executive produce. Well, now it has been revealed that the Academy Award-winning actress will also find herself in front of the camera for the series. Kidman has joined a cast that already includes Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.
Hugh Jackman Issues a Plea to the Academy Ahead of 'Deadpool 3' Filming Start
We all want 2023 to be our year. But unfortunately, it looks like some of us are off to a rough start, and that includes Hugh Jackman. The multitalented Australian actor took to Twitter this morning to air out some of his worries for the upcoming year and yes it has to do with the upcoming Deadpool 3.
10 Good Movies With a Rotten Score on Rotten Tomatoes, According to Reddit
Rotten Tomatoes is undoubtedly one of the world's most popular and trusted platforms for entertainment recommendations. Representing the percentage of positive professional critic reviews, the Tomatometer score declares a film fresh or rotten depending on how well the critics receive it. Although the website is one of the most beloved...
'Fast X': Vin Diesel Teases New Trailer Arriving Soon
Now, more than 20 years after the first installment of the improbable action series was released, Vin Diesel has taken to social media to tease fans ahead of the arrival of the first trailer for Fast X. Posting on his Instagram earlier, Diesel shared an image of himself in character as Dominic Toretto, captioning the photograph: "Trailer launch next month…#FastX". The upcoming film serves as a precursor to the finale of the series, part one of a double bill intended to round off the franchise.
Ana de Armas Says 'Ballerina' Fight Scenes With Keanu Reeves Are On "Another Level"
Ballets and vicious action scenes are not a mix many would go for when mapping out an action-packed movie. However, the criminal underworld wherein the John Wick films have called home is anything but straightforward. As part of the move to expand the franchise, a spinoff of the films, Ballerina, is coming at some point in the future. The project is set to be led by Ana de Armas and the actress has recently spoken about the exertions the filming of the film alongside franchise star, Keanu Reeves has had on her.
Why Do We Like Musical Episodes of Non-Musical TV Shows?
Every once in a while, your favorite TV show gets dressed up for a fancy night out. It puts a little make-up on, a little special costuming, maybe even some fancy lights, and, of course, the choreography. For one magical evening, a show sets aside its formula and has its characters truly express themselves — in song! While they're often too much work to be a regular feature, they're still something everyone looks forward to. They don't come along every day, but musical episodes of non-musical TV shows are deeply beloved. Let's take a closer look at just why that is, shall we?
Jessica Henwick Reveals the 'Glass Onion' Mistake That Made the Final Cut
Jessica Henwick, who stars in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, reveals that she made a major mistake while on-set. In Glass Onion, there is a scene where the gang is in Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) home, which houses an impressive collection of glass sculptures. The climax happens when Helen (Janelle Monáe) grabs one of Bron’s artworks and throws it to the ground in a display of frustration. Soon, the other guests follow suit and also join her in a rampage of destruction until every sculpture has been shattered. Yet the filming of this scene did not go as planned, as Peg (Jessica Henwick) drops a giant wheel sculpture, and then looks right into the camera with an expression of disbelief and shock. That expression turns out to be Henwick’s genuine reaction to accidentally dropping a prop, as she was supposed to smash it on the director's cue. Yet Henwick’s blunder turned out to be a happy accident, as director Rian Johnson loved the moment so much that he decided to keep it in the final cut, even calling it “Chekhov’s glass bauble.” In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson described the hilarious moment in more detail, saying:
‘Strange World’ Creators Explain How they Used Generational Conflict to Drive the Story
The Walt Disney Company has continually demonstrated over the years that it is capable of offering complex plots without relying solely on usual cinematic tropes. Its previous releases have only proven that the creatives behind the animation giant have been working diligently to provide a wide variety of stories, all while adhering to Disney's primary objective: to bring joy. Strange World, released in 2022, is no different from the rest despite providing a unique outlook on the villain. The family-friendly animated film's creators explained why Strange World deviated from the "traditional," using the "generational conflicts" within the family as the film's main antagonist.
'Your Honor' Season 2 Review: A Lesser But Still Worthy Follow-Up
Back in 2019, we watched as Bryan Cranston spiraled deeper and deeper into a web of lies so twisted, it seemed like the only way out was death. Your Honor Season 1 followed Judge Michael Desiato (Cranston) as he goes to extreme lengths to cover up his son’s hit-and-run. Not an easy task for any parent, let alone when the victim is the son of the head of New Orleans’ most notorious crime family, Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg). Michael’s deceit and cover-ups lead to the wrongful conviction of a member of a local gang, Kofi Jones (Lamar Johnson). All but one member of Kofi’s family is killed in a bombing by the Baxters, and he himself is beaten to death by Jimmy Baxter’s older son, Carlo (Jimi Stanton) in prison. This leads to Michael fixing the trial of Carlo to keep the Baxters at bay. Oh, and Michael’s son Adam (Wednesday's Hunter Doohan) and Jimmy’s daughter Fia (Lilli Kay) get together. Have you got all that?
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Image: The Pym-Van Dyne Family Enters the Quantum Realm
The year has only just begun, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already gearing up for its upcoming big releases. With the highly anticipated release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania quickly approaching, a brand-new image from the film has been revealed via an exclusive from USA Today, which features familiar characters exploring the Quantum Realm.
The Clive Barker Franchise That Never Was
Clive Barker is a true Renaissance man of horror, an illustrator, theatremaker, author, and director who has fathered some of the greatest, most visceral and endlessly creative monsters of the back half of the 1980s and the early 1990s. He is arguably most famous for his Cenobites, writing The Hellbound Heart in 1986 and directing the first Hellraiser film in 1987, which was a true stand-out horror film in a decade full of legends. Of course, someone with a body of work so expansive, that is far from his only contribution to the genre. He created the basis for Candyman, one of the best horror films of the 1990s. It's easy to see why he's so beloved by the horror community.
Enid Is the Perfect Partner in Crime to Wednesday
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, Wednesday. Netflix’s Wednesday, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar based on the characters from Charles Addams, takes the audience along for a new story with the titular heroine and her eccentric family. When Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is expelled from her high school — after nearly murdering some boys who were tormenting her younger brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) — she is forced by her parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) to attend their alma mater, the place they fell in love: Nevermore Academy. Wednesday protests, but it is of no use as no other school will take her in.
'Abbott Elementary': Lisa Ann Walter on Showing a Softer Side of Melissa
Lisa Ann Walter has spoken about her character’s vulnerability in the Season 2 mid-season return of Abbott Elementary. The actress, who plays second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti, has revealed viewers will see a new side to her character, whilst also hinting at what is to come in the rest of the season. In an interview with Deadline, Walter spoke about the “beautiful” connection her character was able to form with a student in the mid-season return of Abbott Elementary.
'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Trailer: Gabrielle Union Joins Octavia Spencer's Fight for Justice
Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the third season of Truth Be Told today, revealing details on what to expect this season. The NAACP Image Award-winning anthology’s third season will focus on the search for missing young Black women and the lack of media attention on the missing cases.
'Kaleidoscope' Review: Giancarlo Esposito Can't Save Netflix's Latest Experiment
There is a lot of promise in Eric Garcia’s Kaleidoscope, a heist miniseries that is the latest release from Netflix to try to allow for some form of viewer interaction to its experience. No, it isn’t quite like 2018’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which was built as being a choose-your-own-adventure story with branching storylines whereas this has outcomes that remain fixed. Still, there are plenty of variations to the experience in how you chose to watch it. This is because the series bills itself as being watchable in any order, a pledge that is largely true even as there are a whole host of ways that would be bizarre to do so.
