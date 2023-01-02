Matthew Hubbard, 38 / Senior Vice President and Market President, American National Bank and Trust. Matthew Hubbard grew up in Rocky Mount, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in Economics from Radford University in 2006. He later attended the Virginia School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia and earned a Masters of Business Administration from The College of William and Mary. When HomeTown Bank was acquired by American National Bank and Trust in 2019, Matthew was asked to solicit, manage and expand key commercial banking relationships as Vice President and Commercial Banking Officer in Roanoke. After working for several years, Hubbard’s eagerness to learn, plus his leadership and commitment to the company, landed him the role of Senior Vice President and Market President of the Franklin and Smith Mountain Lake markets. He helped fundraise to Keep Roanoke City Public Pools open and raised over $53,000 to open Washington Park and Fallon Park pools for the summer of 2021. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at the Science Museum of Western Virginia and is a member of the Roanoke Chamber of Commerce. “Working in banking, I’ve seen firsthand how my role and our bank as a whole, has and continues to make positive impacts on people’s businesses, and more importantly their lives, all of which are within the Roanoke Valley region,” he says.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO