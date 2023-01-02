Read full article on original website
Smith Mountain Eagle
DARE returns after decades
D.A.R.E. has returned to the Bedford County Schools, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 20. D.A.R.E. is a 10-week program for 5th grade students that provides instruction on how to handle topics related to: good decision making, safe and responsible choices, peer pressure and bullying, good communication skills and resisting drugs.
WSLS
Amherst County Public Schools mourns loss of student after body found in Nelson County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Public School system is mourning the loss of one of their own, and potentially two others after a vehicle was found in a Nelson County river. Christopher Doss, a 17-year-old, was found on a riverbank along the Rockfish River the vehicle was...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Educator, school board members honored
An educator and multiple school board members were recognized at the Franklin County School Board meeting Nov. 28. Prentice Sargeant, who teaches Social Studies at Franklin County High School received the 2022 Yale Educator Award. This award, sponsored by the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions, recognizes educators from around the...
WSET
New Danville School Board chair and vice-chair announced
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ty’Quan Graves and Tyrell Payne were elected as the new chair and vice chair of the Danville School Board, respectively, during the board's first meeting of 2023 on Thursday. Graves has served on the school board since 2018 and was previously the vice chair,...
wfxrtv.com
Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake
The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. “Chase the Chill”. Dealing...
Franklin News Post
Franklin County supervisors choose new chairman and vice chairman
Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum was chosen as the new chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors in a narrow vote Tuesday. Supervisors voted 4-3 in favor of Tatum over Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson, who has held the leadership position for the past two years. Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith nominated Tatum for the position while Union Hall District representative David Cundiff nominated Thompson.
wfxrtv.com
Two Lynchburg Elementary Schools closed because of severe damage
LYNCHBURG Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg City School officials say two elementary schools including T.C. Miller and R.S. Payne are closed because of heavy water damage and heating issues. The Superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools Dr. Reid Wodicka says students from these schools will be fully remote until repairs are...
theroanoker.com
40 Under 40: Quiana Fields
Quiana Fields, 37 / E3+ Lead Teacher, Roanoke City Public Schools. Quiana Fields has been in education for over 15 years, having taught middle school English writing and literature in RCPS since 2007; she has been a department chair, served on several panels and mentors new teachers at all grade levels, Pre-K-5th. In 2017, Fields became the first person in the US to become a SIM Specialist in the Proficiency in Sentence Writing Strategy sustaining and growing the writing skills of Roanoke City students. She is part of a network improvement community through the E3+ grant, collaborating with seven other school districts from Delaware, Georgia and Texas. She serves as the First Anti-Basileus of the Eta Omega Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated and helps oversee national programs at the local level in Roanoke, like OPERATION BigBookBag and continues the Sorority's Project CRADLE Care. “Because I developed a passion for learning and helping others, it directly impacts our community as I cultivate the hearts and minds of learners to maximize their full potential,” she says. “This same passion helps to foster a sense of belonging in our communities for others through various outreach programs and neighborhood support initiatives.”
theroanoker.com
40 Under 40: Matthew Hubbard
Matthew Hubbard, 38 / Senior Vice President and Market President, American National Bank and Trust. Matthew Hubbard grew up in Rocky Mount, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in Economics from Radford University in 2006. He later attended the Virginia School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia and earned a Masters of Business Administration from The College of William and Mary. When HomeTown Bank was acquired by American National Bank and Trust in 2019, Matthew was asked to solicit, manage and expand key commercial banking relationships as Vice President and Commercial Banking Officer in Roanoke. After working for several years, Hubbard’s eagerness to learn, plus his leadership and commitment to the company, landed him the role of Senior Vice President and Market President of the Franklin and Smith Mountain Lake markets. He helped fundraise to Keep Roanoke City Public Pools open and raised over $53,000 to open Washington Park and Fallon Park pools for the summer of 2021. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at the Science Museum of Western Virginia and is a member of the Roanoke Chamber of Commerce. “Working in banking, I’ve seen firsthand how my role and our bank as a whole, has and continues to make positive impacts on people’s businesses, and more importantly their lives, all of which are within the Roanoke Valley region,” he says.
wfxrtv.com
Local veteran's home ruined by burst pipe
Vietnam veteran Edward Nichols lost heat on Dec. 23, just before dangerously cold temperatures swept over Southwest Virginia. Vietnam veteran Edward Nichols lost heat on Dec. 23, just before dangerously cold temperatures swept over Southwest Virginia. All the Dirt: How to make your own tools. Why buy tools when you...
Smith Mountain Eagle
100+ Women Who Care to hold meeting
The 100+ Women Who Care chapter at Smith Mountain Lake will hold its first impact meeting of 2023 on Jan. 12 at Trinity Ecumenical Parish beginning at 1:30 p.m. All ladies of Franklin, Bedford and Pittsylvania counties are invited to attend to learn how the SML chapter has impacted many charities in these counties.
Smith Mountain Eagle
YMCA holds Holiday Toy and Stocking Drive
The Franklin County Family YMCA made the holidays brighter for more than 140 deserving children and 120 local seniors through its annual Holiday Toy and Stocking Drive. Starting the end of November, the YMCA accepted new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children and seniors. “We have an awesome community that...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Bedford County mourns loss of volunteer firefighter
Firefighters across Bedford County are mourning the loss of a volunteer firefighter who was found dead in a pond on Friday night, Dec. 30. On behalf of Big Island Volunteer Fire Company, the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, Big Island Volunteer Fire Company released the name of the firefighter as Lt. Melvin “Mel” Nowlin.
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
chathamstartribune.com
Museum director resigns
The interim executive director of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History resigned Saturday, effective immediately. Tina Cornely had accepted a short-term contract with the Museum at the end of last summer, which expired on Dec. 31, according to Museum Board President Larry Wilburn. Wilburn said Cornely knew she...
cardinalnews.org
Danville’s White Mill restoration project began with a tweet
The transformation of a massive riverfront property in Danville all started in 2018 with a tweet. The White Mill, a former Dan River Mills site, has been sitting vacant on the banks of the Dan River for over a decade. Now, the city has partnered with Wisconsin-based developer the Alexander...
WHSV
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
wallstreetwindow.com
Southside News Today Launches New Monthly Newsletter For Danville, Virginia Area And Beyond – Mike Swanson
A few years ago, veteran radio sports and news anchor Chuck Vipperman, launched a daily video news wrapup of events in Southside Virginia, with a focus on Danville and Pittsylvania County, although he will occasionally cover what is happening in Martinsville, Henry County, and Halifax County too. It’s called Southside News Today. He has a Facebook page dedicated to it and typically uploads each video in the evening. It is then published on the Chatham Star-Tribune website. The paper profiled him back in June, writing that he “believes local residents have an appetite for a straight-forward, unbiased delivery of the news — and that is what he strives to achieve.”
wallstreetwindow.com
Alonzo Jones and Dr. Miller To Continue As Mayor And Vice-Mayor For Danville, Virginia After Council Members Vote For Continuity
Councilman Alonzo Jones will continue as the mayor and Councilman Dr. Gary Miller will continue as the vice mayor following votes by the City Council today. They will perform the duties of the mayor and vice mayor for the next two years. Jones has been a Council member for 12...
Woman who graduated from Liverpool High School killed in murder-suicide
Danville, Virginia, — A woman who graduated from Liverpool High School was killed in a murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve in Virginia, police said. Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, originally from Syracuse and the Liverpool area, was found dead at 9:23 p.m. Saturday in a home she shared with Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears in Danville, Virginia, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department. Danville is a city of 42,590 on the Virgina-North Carolina line.
